Monopoly Go's Bounty Hunt tournament is your chance to stock up on the necessities and other rewards, because why would you be a bounty hunter if the loot isn't worth it? In this event, you can get some dice, boosts, sticker packs, and even some pickaxes.
If you want even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and Monopoly Go shields.
All Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards
The Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 7 and concludes at the same time on May 8, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. To help motivate you, we have a table below that lists all of the rewards you can get, as well as what points you need to obtain them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards:
|Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Five pickaxes
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Seven pickaxes
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|Seven pickaxes
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|Eight pickaxes
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|Eight pickaxes
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|Ten oickaxes
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|15 pickaxes
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|17 pickaxes
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|18 pickaxes
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 pickaxes
|35
|750
|30-minute builder's bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt?
To get points in Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns by landing on the railroad tiles. To boost the number of points you get, we recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.
