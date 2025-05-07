Monopoly Go's Bounty Hunt tournament is your chance to stock up on the necessities and other rewards, because why would you be a bounty hunter if the loot isn't worth it? In this event, you can get some dice, boosts, sticker packs, and even some pickaxes.

If you want even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and Monopoly Go shields.

All Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards

The Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 7 and concludes at the same time on May 8, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. To help motivate you, we have a table below that lists all of the rewards you can get, as well as what points you need to obtain them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards:

Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt level Points needed Reward One Ten Three pickaxes Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Five pickaxes Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Seven pickaxes Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 Seven pickaxes 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 Eight pickaxes 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 Eight pickaxes 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 Ten oickaxes 21 500 Cash 22 650 325 dice 23 600 15 pickaxes 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 17 pickaxes 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 18 pickaxes 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 pickaxes 35 750 30-minute builder's bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt?

To get points in Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns by landing on the railroad tiles. To boost the number of points you get, we recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards, you can check out our Project Egoist codes and Wagarashi codes guides.