All Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards

Our Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt guide is perfect if you want to see what goodies you can get by taking up the same job as Boba and Jango Fett.

Monopoly Go's Bounty Hunt tournament is your chance to stock up on the necessities and other rewards, because why would you be a bounty hunter if the loot isn't worth it? In this event, you can get some dice, boosts, sticker packs, and even some pickaxes.

If you want even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We can also tell you all you need to know about Monopoly Go stickers and Monopoly Go shields.

The Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 7 and concludes at the same time on May 8, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. To help motivate you, we have a table below that lists all of the rewards you can get, as well as what points you need to obtain them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt rewards:

Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt level Points needed Reward
One Ten Three pickaxes
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Five pickaxes
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Seven pickaxes
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 Seven pickaxes
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 Eight pickaxes
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 Eight pickaxes
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 Ten oickaxes
21 500 Cash
22 650 325 dice
23 600 15 pickaxes
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 17 pickaxes
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 18 pickaxes
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 pickaxes
35 750 30-minute builder's bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt?

To get points in Monopoly Go Bounty Hunt, you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns by landing on the railroad tiles. To boost the number of points you get, we recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

