It’s time for a new event, and the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss tournament has many goodies for you to snatch up, including 2,240 flags and three four-leaf clovers – it looks like I’ll be playing; I could do with some extra luck. Of course, the usual goodies like dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and cash are up for grabs, too.
If you don’t already have a team, we highly recommend you find one in the Monopoly Go Discord server, especially since you get more than 2k flags for the current team-based Monopoly Go event in Brush Bliss. Plus, it’s a great place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers, and with 11 sticker packs on offer, you’re bound to pick up some duplicates. We also recommend you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.
All Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards
In the table below, we list the rewards you get at all 50 levels of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event. We even tell you the number of points you need to reach each one, and as you have more than two days to do it, we reckon you can grab everything. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 10 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 12.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards:
|Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|40 dice
|Five
|20
|One four-leaf clover
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|100 flags
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Te
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|140 flags
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|350
|325 dice
|14
|40
|200 flags
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|500
|475 dice
|18
|80
|200 flags
|19
|95
|90 dice
|20
|100
|One pink sticker pack
|21
|125
|220 flags
|22
|1k
|850 dice
|23
|120
|One four-leaf clover
|24
|130
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|280 flags
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|350
|One blue sticker pack
|31
|275
|300 flags
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 dice
|33
|350
|320 flags
|34
|400
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|850
|650 dice
|36
|650
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1.4k dice
|38
|500
|One four-leaf clover
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1,750 dice
|42
|700
|400 flags
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.2k
|Cash
|47
|3.8k
|2.7k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|4.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Brush Bliss?
While many tournaments require you to land on the railroad tiles, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event actually wants you to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that out of the three options, you want to land on either chance or utilities, as the tax ones take your cash. So, what we recommend is that you boost your multiplier as you approach the relevant tiles. It’s best to play manually if you can, as you can increase and decrease the multiplier, stretching your dice a little bit further.
Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards, go and check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide – it details a different type of event that can also give you freebies. You might also want to look at our Dead by Daylight codes and Coin Master free spins lists.