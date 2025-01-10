We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards

The Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event lasts for more than two days, giving you plenty of time to pick up some dice, cash, and sticker packs.

Monopoly Go Brush Bliss - the Monopoly Man pouring dice out of a piggy bank
Monopoly Go 

It’s time for a new event, and the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss tournament has many goodies for you to snatch up, including 2,240 flags and three four-leaf clovers – it looks like I’ll be playing; I could do with some extra luck. Of course, the usual goodies like dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and cash are up for grabs, too.

If you don’t already have a team, we highly recommend you find one in the Monopoly Go Discord server, especially since you get more than 2k flags for the current team-based Monopoly Go event in Brush Bliss. Plus, it’s a great place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers, and with 11 sticker packs on offer, you’re bound to pick up some duplicates. We also recommend you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.

In the table below, we list the rewards you get at all 50 levels of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event. We even tell you the number of points you need to reach each one, and as you have more than two days to do it, we reckon you can grab everything. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 10 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 12.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards:

Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards Points needed Reward
One Five 80 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 40 dice
Five 20 One four-leaf clover
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 100 flags
Nine 160 150 dice
Te 40 Cash
11 45 140 flags
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 350 325 dice
14 40 200 flags
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 500 475 dice
18 80 200 flags
19 95 90 dice
20 100 One pink sticker pack
21 125 220 flags
22 1k 850 dice
23 120 One four-leaf clover
24 130 One pink sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 280 flags
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 350 One blue sticker pack
31 275 300 flags
32 1.5k 1,250 dice
33 350 320 flags
34 400 Ten-minute high roller
35 850 650 dice
36 650 Cash
37 1,850 1.4k dice
38 500 One four-leaf clover
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1,750 dice
42 700 400 flags
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.2k Cash
47 3.8k 2.7k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 4.5k Cash
50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Brush Bliss?

While many tournaments require you to land on the railroad tiles, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event actually wants you to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that out of the three options, you want to land on either chance or utilities, as the tax ones take your cash. So, what we recommend is that you boost your multiplier as you approach the relevant tiles. It’s best to play manually if you can, as you can increase and decrease the multiplier, stretching your dice a little bit further.

Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards, go and check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide – it details a different type of event that can also give you freebies. You might also want to look at our Dead by Daylight codes and Coin Master free spins lists.

