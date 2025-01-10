It’s time for a new event, and the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss tournament has many goodies for you to snatch up, including 2,240 flags and three four-leaf clovers – it looks like I’ll be playing; I could do with some extra luck. Of course, the usual goodies like dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and cash are up for grabs, too.

If you don’t already have a team, we highly recommend you find one in the Monopoly Go Discord server, especially since you get more than 2k flags for the current team-based Monopoly Go event in Brush Bliss. Plus, it’s a great place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers, and with 11 sticker packs on offer, you’re bound to pick up some duplicates. We also recommend you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards

In the table below, we list the rewards you get at all 50 levels of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event. We even tell you the number of points you need to reach each one, and as you have more than two days to do it, we reckon you can grab everything. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 10 and concludes at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 12.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards:

Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards Points needed Reward One Five 80 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 40 dice Five 20 One four-leaf clover Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 100 flags Nine 160 150 dice Te 40 Cash 11 45 140 flags 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 350 325 dice 14 40 200 flags 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 500 475 dice 18 80 200 flags 19 95 90 dice 20 100 One pink sticker pack 21 125 220 flags 22 1k 850 dice 23 120 One four-leaf clover 24 130 One pink sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 280 flags 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 350 One blue sticker pack 31 275 300 flags 32 1.5k 1,250 dice 33 350 320 flags 34 400 Ten-minute high roller 35 850 650 dice 36 650 Cash 37 1,850 1.4k dice 38 500 One four-leaf clover 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1,750 dice 42 700 400 flags 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.2k Cash 47 3.8k 2.7k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 4.5k Cash 50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Brush Bliss?

While many tournaments require you to land on the railroad tiles, the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss event actually wants you to land on the chance, tax, and utility tiles. It goes without saying that out of the three options, you want to land on either chance or utilities, as the tax ones take your cash. So, what we recommend is that you boost your multiplier as you approach the relevant tiles. It’s best to play manually if you can, as you can increase and decrease the multiplier, stretching your dice a little bit further.

Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go Brush Bliss rewards, go and check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide – it details a different type of event that can also give you freebies. You might also want to look at our Dead by Daylight codes and Coin Master free spins lists.