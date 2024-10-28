It’s a new day, and that means it’s time for a fresh event in Scopely’s beloved mobile board game. The Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament has many rewards you can get, including some high rollers, mega heists, cash, sticker packs, and a staggering 10,890 dice.
If you somehow manage to go through all those rolls or run out before you can reach the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players and trade your Monopoly Go stickers.
All Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards
Below you can find a table detailing what rewards are available in the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament, including the level you get them at and the points you need to reach your goodies. The event starts at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT on October 28 and concludes at the same time on October 29.
Here are all the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards:
|Bubble Blowout
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|150
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Cash
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|Cash
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|Cash
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|Cash
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|Cash
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|Cash
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout?
As with most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout event requires you to land on the railways, which then take you on a heist or a shutdown. Depending on your performance during the minigames, you can get anywhere between two and 12 points – you can only get a max of four during a shutdown while getting the gold bars in a heist rewards you with the 12.
Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards in your pocket, check out our Coin Master free spins, Fisch codes, and Age of Empires Mobile codes to see what other goodies you can grab.