It’s a new day, and that means it’s time for a fresh event in Scopely’s beloved mobile board game. The Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament has many rewards you can get, including some high rollers, mega heists, cash, sticker packs, and a staggering 10,890 dice.

If you somehow manage to go through all those rolls or run out before you can reach the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players and trade your Monopoly Go stickers.

All Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards

Below you can find a table detailing what rewards are available in the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament, including the level you get them at and the points you need to reach your goodies. The event starts at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT on October 28 and concludes at the same time on October 29.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards:

Bubble Blowout Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 150 Cash Six 150 Cash Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 Cash 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 Cash 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 Cash 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 Cash 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k Cash 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k Cash 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout?

As with most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout event requires you to land on the railways, which then take you on a heist or a shutdown. Depending on your performance during the minigames, you can get anywhere between two and 12 points – you can only get a max of four during a shutdown while getting the gold bars in a heist rewards you with the 12.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards in your pocket, check out our Coin Master free spins, Fisch codes, and Age of Empires Mobile codes to see what other goodies you can grab.