All Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards

The Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout event offers you a chance to get all the dice, sticker packs, and cash you need for your virtual empire.

It’s a new day, and that means it’s time for a fresh event in Scopely’s beloved mobile board game. The Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament has many rewards you can get, including some high rollers, mega heists, cash, sticker packs, and a staggering 10,890 dice.

If you somehow manage to go through all those rolls or run out before you can reach the next level, check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving again. We also recommend you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players and trade your Monopoly Go stickers.

Below you can find a table detailing what rewards are available in the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout tournament, including the level you get them at and the points you need to reach your goodies. The event starts at 2pm ET / 6pm GMT on October 28 and concludes at the same time on October 29.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout rewards:

Bubble Blowout Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 150 Cash
Six 150 Cash
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 Cash
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 Cash
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 Cash
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 Cash
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k Cash
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k Cash
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout?

As with most tournaments, the Monopoly Go Bubble Blowout event requires you to land on the railways, which then take you on a heist or a shutdown. Depending on your performance during the minigames, you can get anywhere between two and 12 points – you can only get a max of four during a shutdown while getting the gold bars in a heist rewards you with the 12.

