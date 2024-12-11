The Monopoly Go Cane Delights event has a bunch of free stuff up for grabs once again, but if you’re wondering what’s on offer, we’ve got all the information you need about Scopely’s latest event. Like with other Monopoly Go events, you can get your hands on some free dice rolls and boosts, and we can tell you exactly how to do it.

All Monopoly Go Cane Delights rewards

The Cane Delights event kicks off at 10am EST / 3pm GMT on December 11 and runs to 10am EST / 3pm GMT December 13, so you have a few days to bag yourself these freebies. You can find all the rewards on offer in the table below.

Monopoly Go Cane Delights level Points needed Rewards One Five Three pickaxe tokens Two Ten 25 free dice rolls Three 15 Two one-star sticker packs Four 40 45 free dice rolls Five 20 Four pickaxe tokens Six 25 Two one-star sticker packs Seven 35 35 free dice rolls Eight 40 Five pickaxe tokens Nine 170 160 free dice rolls Ten 50 Cash 11 55 Ten pickaxe tokens 12 50 Three two-star sticker packs 13 420 375 free dice rolls 14 55 Ten pickaxe tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 75 Three two-star sticker packs 17 650 550 free dice rolls 18 85 15 pickaxe tokens 19 90 100 free dice rolls 20 110 Cash 21 125 Three three-star sticker packs 22 1,150 950 free dice rolls 23 130 18 pickaxe tokens 24 140 Three three-star sticker packs 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 free dice rolls 27 170 22 pickaxe tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 free dice rolls 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 Four four-star sticker packs 32 1.8k 1.3k free dice rolls 33 350 25 pickaxe tokens 34 450 Ten-minute high roller 35 1k 725 free dice rolls 36 550 350 Partner event tokens 37 2.2k 1.6k free dice rolls 38 600 25 pickaxe tokens 39 800 Four four-star sticker packs 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k free dice rolls 42 800 28 pickaxe tokens 43 900 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Six five-star sticker paks 46 1.5k 30 pickaxe tokens 47 4.4k 3k free dice rolls 48 1k Six five-star sticker packs 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k 8k free dice rolls and six five-start sticker packs

How do I earn points in Monopoly Go Cane Delights?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s a pretty simple process to earn points in Cane Delights. All you need to do is land on the Tax and Utility tiles on the board to earn points that go towards those sought-after event prizes. The best way to earn the most bang for your buck is to roll with plenty of multipliers whenever you’re close to one of these tiles, so you can maximize the amount of points you receive.

