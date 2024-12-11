All Monopoly Go Cane Delights rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Cane Delights event has plenty of rewards such as cash, sticker packs, and free dice rolls as well as event tokens.

The Monopoly Go Cane Delights event has a bunch of free stuff up for grabs once again, but if you’re wondering what’s on offer, we’ve got all the information you need about Scopely’s latest event. Like with other Monopoly Go events, you can get your hands on some free dice rolls and boosts, and we can tell you exactly how to do it.

The Cane Delights event kicks off at 10am EST / 3pm GMT on December 11 and runs to 10am EST / 3pm GMT December 13, so you have a few days to bag yourself these freebies. You can find all the rewards on offer in the table below.

Monopoly Go Cane Delights level Points needed Rewards
One Five Three pickaxe tokens
Two Ten 25 free dice rolls
Three 15 Two one-star sticker packs
Four 40 45 free dice rolls
Five 20 Four pickaxe tokens
Six 25 Two one-star sticker packs
Seven 35 35 free dice rolls
Eight 40 Five pickaxe tokens
Nine 170 160 free dice rolls
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 Ten pickaxe tokens
12 50 Three two-star sticker packs
13 420 375 free dice rolls
14 55 Ten pickaxe tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 75 Three two-star sticker packs
17 650 550 free dice rolls
18 85 15 pickaxe tokens
19 90 100 free dice rolls
20 110 Cash
21 125 Three three-star sticker packs
22 1,150 950 free dice rolls
23 130 18 pickaxe tokens
24 140 Three three-star sticker packs
25 155 Cash
26 700 550 free dice rolls
27 170 22 pickaxe tokens
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 free dice rolls
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 Four four-star sticker packs
32 1.8k 1.3k free dice rolls
33 350 25 pickaxe tokens
34 450 Ten-minute high roller
35 1k 725 free dice rolls
36 550 350 Partner event tokens
37 2.2k 1.6k free dice rolls
38 600 25 pickaxe tokens
39 800 Four four-star sticker packs
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k free dice rolls
42 800 28 pickaxe tokens
43 900 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Six five-star sticker paks
46 1.5k 30 pickaxe tokens
47 4.4k 3k free dice rolls
48 1k Six five-star sticker packs
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k 8k free dice rolls and six five-start sticker packs
How do I earn points in Monopoly Go Cane Delights?

Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s a pretty simple process to earn points in Cane Delights. All you need to do is land on the Tax and Utility tiles on the board to earn points that go towards those sought-after event prizes. The best way to earn the most bang for your buck is to roll with plenty of multipliers whenever you’re close to one of these tiles, so you can maximize the amount of points you receive.

