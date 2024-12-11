The Monopoly Go Cane Delights event has a bunch of free stuff up for grabs once again, but if you’re wondering what’s on offer, we’ve got all the information you need about Scopely’s latest event. Like with other Monopoly Go events, you can get your hands on some free dice rolls and boosts, and we can tell you exactly how to do it.
If your collection of Monopoly Go sticker packs is already bursting at the seams, it’s worth joining the Monopoly Go Discord server to make friends and trade them for others. We’ve also got everything you need to know about the latest Monopoly Go events, and don’t miss out on the free Monopoly Go dice available, too.
All Monopoly Go Cane Delights rewards
The Cane Delights event kicks off at 10am EST / 3pm GMT on December 11 and runs to 10am EST / 3pm GMT December 13, so you have a few days to bag yourself these freebies. You can find all the rewards on offer in the table below.
|Monopoly Go Cane Delights level
|Points needed
|Rewards
|One
|Five
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 free dice rolls
|Three
|15
|Two one-star sticker packs
|Four
|40
|45 free dice rolls
|Five
|20
|Four pickaxe tokens
|Six
|25
|Two one-star sticker packs
|Seven
|35
|35 free dice rolls
|Eight
|40
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Nine
|170
|160 free dice rolls
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|Ten pickaxe tokens
|12
|50
|Three two-star sticker packs
|13
|420
|375 free dice rolls
|14
|55
|Ten pickaxe tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|75
|Three two-star sticker packs
|17
|650
|550 free dice rolls
|18
|85
|15 pickaxe tokens
|19
|90
|100 free dice rolls
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|Three three-star sticker packs
|22
|1,150
|950 free dice rolls
|23
|130
|18 pickaxe tokens
|24
|140
|Three three-star sticker packs
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 free dice rolls
|27
|170
|22 pickaxe tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 free dice rolls
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|Four four-star sticker packs
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k free dice rolls
|33
|350
|25 pickaxe tokens
|34
|450
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|1k
|725 free dice rolls
|36
|550
|350 Partner event tokens
|37
|2.2k
|1.6k free dice rolls
|38
|600
|25 pickaxe tokens
|39
|800
|Four four-star sticker packs
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k free dice rolls
|42
|800
|28 pickaxe tokens
|43
|900
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Six five-star sticker paks
|46
|1.5k
|30 pickaxe tokens
|47
|4.4k
|3k free dice rolls
|48
|1k
|Six five-star sticker packs
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|8k free dice rolls and six five-start sticker packs
How do I earn points in Monopoly Go Cane Delights?
Like with most Monopoly Go events, it’s a pretty simple process to earn points in Cane Delights. All you need to do is land on the Tax and Utility tiles on the board to earn points that go towards those sought-after event prizes. The best way to earn the most bang for your buck is to roll with plenty of multipliers whenever you’re close to one of these tiles, so you can maximize the amount of points you receive.
But that's everything you need to know about the Cane Delights event. There's also the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event running, so you can earn even more freebies