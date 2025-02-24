Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest is a great way to stock up on the necessities, as the tournament has just under 17.5k dice up for grabs, along with 199 pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies. Don’t worry, you can also grab plenty of cash, some sticker packs, and an assortment of boosts to make your life a bit easier.
We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily if you need some extra rolls. Beyond that, we recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server if you haven’t already so you can find partners for team-based Monopoly Go events and players to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.
All Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards
The Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament runs from 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on February 24 until 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26, giving you just under two days to reach level 62. To give you some additional help, we’ve put together a table that details all of the rewards you get and the points you need.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards:
|Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Three pickaxes
|Two
|Ten
|30 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|Four pickaxes
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|Four pickaxes
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|Seven pickaxes
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|Eight pickaxes
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s bash
|9
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|Ten pickaxes
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|Ten pickaxes
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|15 pickaxes
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|18 pickaxes
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|140
|20 pickaxes
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|22 pickaxes
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel
|45
|450
|25 pickaxes
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650
|49
|550
|25 pickaxes
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One purple sticker pack
|53
|700
|28 pickaxes
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that it’s better to go after the utility ones as you don’t lose any money for landing on them, so we recommend you adjust your multiplier in accordance with where you are to the utilities.
