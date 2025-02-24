We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Captain's Quest tournament is here to line your pockets with valuable freebies, including a bunch of pickaxes and dice.

Monopoly Go Captains Quest: a close up of the Monopoly Man smiling
Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest is a great way to stock up on the necessities, as the tournament has just under 17.5k dice up for grabs, along with 199 pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies. Don’t worry, you can also grab plenty of cash, some sticker packs, and an assortment of boosts to make your life a bit easier.

All Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament runs from 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on February 24 until 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26, giving you just under two days to reach level 62. To give you some additional help, we’ve put together a table that details all of the rewards you get and the points you need.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest level Points needed Reward
One Five Three pickaxes
Two Ten 30 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 Four pickaxes
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 Four pickaxes
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 Seven pickaxes
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 Eight pickaxes
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s bash
9 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 Ten pickaxes
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 Ten pickaxes
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 15 pickaxes
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 18 pickaxes
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 140 20 pickaxes
37 300 200 dice
38 450 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 22 pickaxes
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel
45 450 25 pickaxes
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650
49 550 25 pickaxes
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One purple sticker pack
53 700 28 pickaxes
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that it’s better to go after the utility ones as you don’t lose any money for landing on them, so we recommend you adjust your multiplier in accordance with where you are to the utilities.

