Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest is a great way to stock up on the necessities, as the tournament has just under 17.5k dice up for grabs, along with 199 pickaxes, so you can go digging for even more goodies. Don’t worry, you can also grab plenty of cash, some sticker packs, and an assortment of boosts to make your life a bit easier.

We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide that we update daily if you need some extra rolls. Beyond that, we recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server if you haven’t already so you can find partners for team-based Monopoly Go events and players to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.

All Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament runs from 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on February 24 until 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 26, giving you just under two days to reach level 62. To give you some additional help, we’ve put together a table that details all of the rewards you get and the points you need.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest level Points needed Reward One Five Three pickaxes Two Ten 30 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 Four pickaxes Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 Four pickaxes Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 Seven pickaxes 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 Eight pickaxes 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s bash 9 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 Ten pickaxes 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 Ten pickaxes 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 15 pickaxes 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 18 pickaxes 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 140 20 pickaxes 37 300 200 dice 38 450 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 22 pickaxes 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel 45 450 25 pickaxes 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 49 550 25 pickaxes 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One purple sticker pack 53 700 28 pickaxes 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Captain’s Quest tournament, you need to land on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that it’s better to go after the utility ones as you don’t lose any money for landing on them, so we recommend you adjust your multiplier in accordance with where you are to the utilities.

