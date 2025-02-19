The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event is Scopely’s way of bestowing some goodies upon you, as the tournament has plenty of dice and Juggle Jam tokens for you to grab, alongside some cash, boosts, and even a few sticker packs.

Remember, if you get some duplicates you can trade your Monopoly Go stickers on the official Monopoly Go Discord server, and it’s even a good place to meet other players to partner with for team-based Monopoly Go events. Oh, and make sure you use our free Monopoly Go dice guide to pick up some extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards

The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event lasts for one day, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 19 and lasting until the same time on February 20. If you want to know what rewards you can get during this tournament, check the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards:

Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you get to do one of the two minigames; heists are preferable as they yield the most points with a maximum of 12, while shutdowns peak at just four. To rack up the points quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

