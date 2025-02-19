We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Charity Chip In event is perfect if you want to stock up on some cash to get some new buildings in your virtual empire.

The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event is Scopely’s way of bestowing some goodies upon you, as the tournament has plenty of dice and Juggle Jam tokens for you to grab, alongside some cash, boosts, and even a few sticker packs.

Remember, if you get some duplicates you can trade your Monopoly Go stickers on the official Monopoly Go Discord server, and it’s even a good place to meet other players to partner with for team-based Monopoly Go events. Oh, and make sure you use our free Monopoly Go dice guide to pick up some extra rolls.

All Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards

The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event lasts for one day, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 19 and lasting until the same time on February 20. If you want to know what rewards you can get during this tournament, check the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards:

Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you get to do one of the two minigames; heists are preferable as they yield the most points with a maximum of 12, while shutdowns peak at just four. To rack up the points quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards, make sure you read our Blox Fruits codes and Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes guides for even more freebies.

