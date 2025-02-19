The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event is Scopely’s way of bestowing some goodies upon you, as the tournament has plenty of dice and Juggle Jam tokens for you to grab, alongside some cash, boosts, and even a few sticker packs.
Remember, if you get some duplicates you can trade your Monopoly Go stickers on the official Monopoly Go Discord server, and it’s even a good place to meet other players to partner with for team-based Monopoly Go events. Oh, and make sure you use our free Monopoly Go dice guide to pick up some extra rolls.
All Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards
The Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event lasts for one day, starting at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 19 and lasting until the same time on February 20. If you want to know what rewards you can get during this tournament, check the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In rewards:
|Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight Juggle Jam tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|15 Juggle Jam tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|16 Juggle Jam tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 Juggle Jam tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Charity Chip-In event you need to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you get to do one of the two minigames; heists are preferable as they yield the most points with a maximum of 12, while shutdowns peak at just four. To rack up the points quickly, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.
