It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event isn’t one to miss, as it has 135 Juggle Jam tokens up for grabs, as well as 6,815 dice. Besides that, you can expect to grab plenty of cash for your buildings, some boosts, and even the odd stick pack or two.

To make sure you don't run out of rolls, check our free Monopoly Go dice guide each day.

All Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards

Begining at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 20 and ending at the same time on February 21, the Monopoly Go Clean Quest gives you one day to hit all 40 levels. To help motivate you, we’ve put all of the rewards you get in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Clean Quest Points needed Reward One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Clean Quest?

Monopoly Go Clean Quest is similar to many other in-game events, requiring you to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns to get points. Shutdowns award a maximum of four, while you can snag up to 12 for a bank heist. To maximize the points you get, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

