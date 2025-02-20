It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event isn’t one to miss, as it has 135 Juggle Jam tokens up for grabs, as well as 6,815 dice. Besides that, you can expect to grab plenty of cash for your buildings, some boosts, and even the odd stick pack or two.
To make sure you don’t run out of rolls, check our free Monopoly Go dice guide each day. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to join the community, that way you can trade some Monopoly Go stickers and make some friends for the partner-based Monopoly Go events.
All Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards
Begining at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 20 and ending at the same time on February 21, the Monopoly Go Clean Quest gives you one day to hit all 40 levels. To help motivate you, we’ve put all of the rewards you get in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards:
|Monopoly Go Clean Quest
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight Juggle Jam tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|15 Juggle Jam tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|16 Juggle Jam tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 Juggle Jam tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Clean Quest?
Monopoly Go Clean Quest is similar to many other in-game events, requiring you to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns to get points. Shutdowns award a maximum of four, while you can snag up to 12 for a bank heist. To maximize the points you get, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
