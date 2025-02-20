All Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Clean Quest tournament is only a day long, so you'd best act fast if you want to snap up all of those Juggle Jam tokens.

Monopoly Go Clean Quest: The Monopoly Man next to a golf caddy holding a club with a mountain in the background
It’s tournament time again in Scopely’s mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Clean Quest event isn’t one to miss, as it has 135 Juggle Jam tokens up for grabs, as well as 6,815 dice. Besides that, you can expect to grab plenty of cash for your buildings, some boosts, and even the odd stick pack or two.

To make sure you don’t run out of rolls, check our free Monopoly Go dice guide each day. We also recommend you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to join the community, that way you can trade some Monopoly Go stickers and make some friends for the partner-based Monopoly Go events.

Begining at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on February 20 and ending at the same time on February 21, the Monopoly Go Clean Quest gives you one day to hit all 40 levels. To help motivate you, we’ve put all of the rewards you get in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clean Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Clean Quest Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Clean Quest?

Monopoly Go Clean Quest is similar to many other in-game events, requiring you to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns to get points. Shutdowns award a maximum of four, while you can snag up to 12 for a bank heist. To maximize the points you get, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

