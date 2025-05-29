All Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Clone Wealth tournament lasts for three days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 62 to grab all of those rewards.

Monopoly Go's Clone Wealth event sounds much more appealing than the Clone Wars. Don't get me wrong, running around with a lightstaber sounds great, but I'm likely to impale myself with it, so showing off my virtual empire sounds a bit safer. Plus, who can say no to getting an abundance of cash, boosts, and dice?

The Monopoly Go Clone Wealth event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 29 and concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 1. This means you have more than three days to reach level 62 – that's plenty of time. You can see what goodies await you, as well as what points you need to reach them, in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards:

Monopoly Go Clone Wealth level Points needed Reward
One Five 70 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 80 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 120 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 160 partner event tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 180 partner event tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 200 partner event tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 partner event tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 250 partner event tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 270 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 300 partner event tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 350 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 380 partner event tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 400 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 450 partner event tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Clone Wealth?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth tournament, you need to land on tiles that have the event token on them. Each time you land on one, the token disappears, then respawns on a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board to ensure you use your multiplier at the right time. It's no use upping your roll if you're on the opposite side of the board to the event token.

