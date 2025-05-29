Monopoly Go's Clone Wealth event sounds much more appealing than the Clone Wars. Don't get me wrong, running around with a lightstaber sounds great, but I'm likely to impale myself with it, so showing off my virtual empire sounds a bit safer. Plus, who can say no to getting an abundance of cash, boosts, and dice?
Should you need even more rolls, you can get them with our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. For even more support, we can tell you about all of the current Monopoly Go events, explain how Monopoly Go shields work, and even offer advice on what to do with your spare Monopoly Go stickers.
All Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards
The Monopoly Go Clone Wealth event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 29 and concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 1. This means you have more than three days to reach level 62 – that's plenty of time. You can see what goodies await you, as well as what points you need to reach them, in the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards:
|Monopoly Go Clone Wealth level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|70 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|80 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|120 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|160 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|180 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|200 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|250 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|270 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|300 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|350 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|380 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|400 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|450 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Clone Wealth?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth tournament, you need to land on tiles that have the event token on them. Each time you land on one, the token disappears, then respawns on a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board to ensure you use your multiplier at the right time. It's no use upping your roll if you're on the opposite side of the board to the event token.
Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards, make sure you check out our Grow a Garden codes, Anime Saga codes, and Blox Fruits codes guides to pick up even more goodies.