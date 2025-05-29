Monopoly Go's Clone Wealth event sounds much more appealing than the Clone Wars. Don't get me wrong, running around with a lightstaber sounds great, but I'm likely to impale myself with it, so showing off my virtual empire sounds a bit safer. Plus, who can say no to getting an abundance of cash, boosts, and dice?

Should you need even more rolls, you can get them with our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. For even more support, we can tell you about all of the current Monopoly Go events, explain how Monopoly Go shields work, and even offer advice on what to do with your spare Monopoly Go stickers.

All Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards

The Monopoly Go Clone Wealth event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 29 and concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 1. This means you have more than three days to reach level 62 – that's plenty of time. You can see what goodies await you, as well as what points you need to reach them, in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards:

Monopoly Go Clone Wealth level Points needed Reward One Five 70 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 80 partner event tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 120 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 160 partner event tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 180 partner event tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 200 partner event tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 partner event tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 250 partner event tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 270 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 300 partner event tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 350 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 380 partner event tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 400 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 450 partner event tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Clone Wealth?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth tournament, you need to land on tiles that have the event token on them. Each time you land on one, the token disappears, then respawns on a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board to ensure you use your multiplier at the right time. It's no use upping your roll if you're on the opposite side of the board to the event token.

Once you pick up all of the Monopoly Go Clone Wealth rewards, make sure you check out our Grow a Garden codes, Anime Saga codes, and Blox Fruits codes guides to pick up even more goodies.