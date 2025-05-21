All Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards

Monopoly Go's Colony Quest tournament is here, and if you plan to start a new life on the moon, you're going to need to pick up the essentials. Luckily for you, this event gives you ample opportunity to pick up prize drop tokens, dice, cash, boosts, and sticker packs.
If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers but no one else in the colony wants to trade, you should try your luck on the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can get the rolls you need to get around the board during this Monopoly Go event.
All the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards
The Monopoly Go Colony Quest event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 21 and lasts until the same time on May 23. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may still seem like quite a daunting task. Well, to help motivate you, we put together a table that details all of the rewards you get, along with the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards:
|Monopoly Go Colony Quest level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|25 prize drop tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|30 prize drop tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|45 prize drop tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|50 prize drop tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|65 prize drop tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|70 prize drop tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|80 prize drop tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|90 prize drop
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|100 prize drop tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|110 prize drop tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|120 prize drop tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|15k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Colony Quest?
You get points in the Monopoly Go Colony by landing on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you preferably want to land on the utility ones, as the tax ones cost you cash. With that in mind, we don't recommend using a multiplayer unless you're within range of the utility spaces.
After you get all of the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards, make sure you check out our Anime Arise Evolution codes, Anime Saga codes, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity codes, and Grow a Garden codes guides.