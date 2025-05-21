All Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards

Monopoly Go's Colony Quest tournament is here, and if you plan to start a new life on the moon, you're going to need to pick up the essentials. Luckily for you, this event gives you ample opportunity to pick up prize drop tokens, dice, cash, boosts, and sticker packs.

If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers but no one else in the colony wants to trade, you should try your luck on the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can get the rolls you need to get around the board during this Monopoly Go event.

All the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Colony Quest event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 21 and lasts until the same time on May 23. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may still seem like quite a daunting task. Well, to help motivate you, we put together a table that details all of the rewards you get, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Colony Quest level Points needed Reward One Five Eight prize drop tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 12 prize drop tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 15 prize drop tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 25 prize drop tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 30 prize drop tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 45 prize drop tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 50 prize drop tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 65 prize drop tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 70 prize drop tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 80 prize drop tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 90 prize drop 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 100 prize drop tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 110 prize drop tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 120 prize drop tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 15k Cash 62 10k 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Colony Quest?

You get points in the Monopoly Go Colony by landing on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you preferably want to land on the utility ones, as the tax ones cost you cash. With that in mind, we don't recommend using a multiplayer unless you're within range of the utility spaces.

