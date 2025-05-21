As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Colony Quest tournament lasts for two days, giving you plenty of time to reach level 62 and grab those valuable goodies.

Monopoly Go Colony Quest: The Monopoly Man and his dog driving rover cars
Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go's Colony Quest tournament is here, and if you plan to start a new life on the moon, you're going to need to pick up the essentials. Luckily for you, this event gives you ample opportunity to pick up prize drop tokens, dice, cash, boosts, and sticker packs.

If you get some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers but no one else in the colony wants to trade, you should try your luck on the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can get the rolls you need to get around the board during this Monopoly Go event.

All the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards

The Monopoly Go Colony Quest event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 21 and lasts until the same time on May 23. That gives you two days to reach level 62, which may still seem like quite a daunting task. Well, to help motivate you, we put together a table that details all of the rewards you get, along with the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards:

Monopoly Go Colony Quest level Points needed Reward
One Five Eight prize drop tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 25 prize drop tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 30 prize drop tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 45 prize drop tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 50 prize drop tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 65 prize drop tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 70 prize drop tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 80 prize drop tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 90 prize drop
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 100 prize drop tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 110 prize drop tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 120 prize drop tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 15k Cash
62 10k 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Colony Quest?

You get points in the Monopoly Go Colony by landing on the tax and utility tiles. It goes without saying that you preferably want to land on the utility ones, as the tax ones cost you cash. With that in mind, we don't recommend using a multiplayer unless you're within range of the utility spaces.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Colony Quest rewards, make sure you check out our Anime Arise Evolution codes, Anime Saga codes, Bubble Gum Simulator Infinity codes, and Grow a Garden codes guides.

