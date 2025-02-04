We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Another event is here, so we’ve got a list of all the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards you can grab while the Craft Clash tournament remains active. You can get cash, sticker packs, and dice of course, but this time there are also plenty of Juggle Jam tokens on offer, too.

All Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards

The Craft Clash event kicks off on February 4, and runs until February 5 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards:

Craft Clash level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Ten 250 Sticker pack
11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five minutes of cash boost
14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens
15 350 Sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30 minutes of mega heist
20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens
21 500 Sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens
35 750 30 minutes of builders bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Craft Clash?

It’s super easy to play this event – in fact, you don’t need to do anything other than roll your dice and make your way around the board as normal. If you land on a railroad tile, you earn points.

These points add up, and when you have enough, you unlock the rewards we list above. You can use a multiplier to get more points any time you land, along with multiplying your regular rewards, too.

