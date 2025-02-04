Another event is here, so we’ve got a list of all the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards you can grab while the Craft Clash tournament remains active. You can get cash, sticker packs, and dice of course, but this time there are also plenty of Juggle Jam tokens on offer, too.
All Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards
The Craft Clash event kicks off on February 4, and runs until February 5 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards:
|Craft Clash level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight Juggle Jam tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Ten
|250
|Sticker pack
|11
|275
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|300
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|15
|350
|Sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|11 Juggle Jam tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30 minutes of mega heist
|20
|400
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|21
|500
|Sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|12 Juggle Jam tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|15 Juggle Jam tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|800
|16 Juggle Jam tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 Juggle Jam tokens
|35
|750
|30 minutes of builders bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Craft Clash?
It’s super easy to play this event – in fact, you don’t need to do anything other than roll your dice and make your way around the board as normal. If you land on a railroad tile, you earn points.
These points add up, and when you have enough, you unlock the rewards we list above. You can use a multiplier to get more points any time you land, along with multiplying your regular rewards, too.
