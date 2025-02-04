Another event is here, so we’ve got a list of all the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards you can grab while the Craft Clash tournament remains active. You can get cash, sticker packs, and dice of course, but this time there are also plenty of Juggle Jam tokens on offer, too.

Before you roll into the action, here are today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going. For those of you who have spare Monopoly Go stickers, you can join the Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade with. We also have our own Monopoly Go wiki page if you see an event you don’t recognize.

All Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards

The Craft Clash event kicks off on February 4, and runs until February 5 at 10am PT/1pm ET/6pm GMT.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Craft Clash rewards:

Craft Clash level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight Juggle Jam tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Seven 100 Five minutes of high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Ten 250 Sticker pack 11 275 Ten Juggle Jam tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five minutes of cash boost 14 300 11 Juggle Jam tokens 15 350 Sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 11 Juggle Jam tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30 minutes of mega heist 20 400 12 Juggle Jam tokens 21 500 Sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 12 Juggle Jam tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 Juggle Jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 800 16 Juggle Jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 Juggle Jam tokens 35 750 30 minutes of builders bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Craft Clash?

It’s super easy to play this event – in fact, you don’t need to do anything other than roll your dice and make your way around the board as normal. If you land on a railroad tile, you earn points.

These points add up, and when you have enough, you unlock the rewards we list above. You can use a multiplier to get more points any time you land, along with multiplying your regular rewards, too.

