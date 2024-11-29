All Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards

Hop to it and get all the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards in today’s harvest-themed event. Below, you can see all of the available prizes along with how many points you need to claim them. It’s a super simple event that gets you extras as you roll along.
All the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards
The Crop Course event in Monopoly Go begins on November 29 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 30 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.
|Crop Course task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|425
|240 flags
|15
|450
|Sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|20 minutes of mega heist
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|Sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1.1k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|Sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Crop Course event?
To get going in the Crop Course event, you don’t have to do anything other than simply roll your dice as normal and make your way around the board. As you land on certain spots, you gain points, which then translate to the prizes listed above. Remember – if you can, use a multiplier to make sure you get extra moves and prizes each time you roll.
