All Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards

Hop to it and get all the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards in today’s harvest-themed event. Below, you can see all of the available prizes along with how many points you need to claim them. It’s a super simple event that gets you extras as you roll along.

Chances are, you’re going to want to get today’s free Monopoly Go dice before you scroll on. You can also find today’s Dice Dreams free rolls, Coin Master free spins, and Bingo Blitz free credits here for boosts in other games.

All the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards

The Crop Course event in Monopoly Go begins on November 29 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 30 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Crop Course task level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 40 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 425 240 flags 15 450 Sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 20 minutes of mega heist 20 700 260 flags 21 800 Sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1.1k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.5k Sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Crop Course event?

To get going in the Crop Course event, you don’t have to do anything other than simply roll your dice as normal and make your way around the board. As you land on certain spots, you gain points, which then translate to the prizes listed above. Remember – if you can, use a multiplier to make sure you get extra moves and prizes each time you roll.

