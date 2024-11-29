All Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Hop to it and get all the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards in today’s harvest-themed event. Below, you can see all of the available prizes along with how many points you need to claim them. It’s a super simple event that gets you extras as you roll along.

All the Monopoly Go Crop Course rewards

The Crop Course event in Monopoly Go begins on November 29 at 1pm ET/6pm GMT and runs until November 30 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Crop Course task level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 40 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 425 240 flags
15 450 Sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 20 minutes of mega heist
20 700 260 flags
21 800 Sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1.1k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.5k Sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Crop Course event?

To get going in the Crop Course event, you don’t have to do anything other than simply roll your dice as normal and make your way around the board. As you land on certain spots, you gain points, which then translate to the prizes listed above. Remember – if you can, use a multiplier to make sure you get extra moves and prizes each time you roll.

