All Monopoly Go Curl Champs rewards

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs tournament lasts for one just day, but it gives you ample opportunity to pick up various in-game rewards.

Monopoly Go Curl Champs: The Monopoly Man in front of a pink background with gold and red tokens falling
Monopoly Go 

Just like every other day, there is an event in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Curl Champs tournament is running alongside Icy Spectacle, so you’d best dive in and pick up all of those precious rewards, including 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens.

If any of the three Monopoly Go sticker packs gives you some duplicates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them with other players. Who knows, you might even meet some people to partner with in the next team-based Monopoly Go event. Oh, and make sure you pick up some free Monopoly Go dice guide with our guide.

Below we have a table that lists the levels, points needed, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event. It begins on January 22 at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT and ends at the same time on January 23.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs:

Monopoly Go Curl Champs level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight Prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 30 prize drop tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 35 prize drop tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 40 prize drop tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 50 prize drop tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 70 prize drop tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 75 prize drop tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 80 prize drop tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 100 prize drop tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s boost
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Curl Champs?

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs event plays the same way as many other tournaments, as you need to land on the railway tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to pick up some points. You can get up to four for a shutdown and 12 for a heist, though it comes down to how successful you are. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles. Better still, the railroad tiles also give points for the Monopoly Go Ice Spectacle event.

Now that you know what all the Monopoly Go Curl Champs rewards are, go and learn about a different type of event with our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide.

