Just like every other day, there is an event in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Curl Champs tournament is running alongside Icy Spectacle, so you’d best dive in and pick up all of those precious rewards, including 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens.
If any of the three Monopoly Go sticker packs gives you some duplicates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them with other players. Who knows, you might even meet some people to partner with in the next team-based Monopoly Go event. Oh, and make sure you pick up some free Monopoly Go dice guide with our guide.
All Monopoly Go Curl Champs rewards
Below we have a table that lists the levels, points needed, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event. It begins on January 22 at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT and ends at the same time on January 23.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs:
|Monopoly Go Curl Champs level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight Prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|40 prize drop tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|50 prize drop tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|75 prize drop tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|80 prize drop tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|100 prize drop tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s boost
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Curl Champs?
The Monopoly Go Curl Champs event plays the same way as many other tournaments, as you need to land on the railway tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to pick up some points. You can get up to four for a shutdown and 12 for a heist, though it comes down to how successful you are. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles. Better still, the railroad tiles also give points for the Monopoly Go Ice Spectacle event.
Now that you know what all the Monopoly Go Curl Champs rewards are, go and learn about a different type of event with our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide.