Just like every other day, there is an event in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Curl Champs tournament is running alongside Icy Spectacle, so you’d best dive in and pick up all of those precious rewards, including 6,815 dice and 515 prize drop tokens.

If any of the three Monopoly Go sticker packs gives you some duplicates, head over to the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them with other players. Who knows, you might even meet some people to partner with in the next team-based Monopoly Go event. Oh, and make sure you pick up some free Monopoly Go dice guide with our guide.

All Monopoly Go Curl Champs rewards

Below we have a table that lists the levels, points needed, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event. It begins on January 22 at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT and ends at the same time on January 23.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs:

Monopoly Go Curl Champs level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight Prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 12 prize drop tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 30 prize drop tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 35 prize drop tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 40 prize drop tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 50 prize drop tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 70 prize drop tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 75 prize drop tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 80 prize drop tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 100 prize drop tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s boost 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Curl Champs?

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs event plays the same way as many other tournaments, as you need to land on the railway tiles to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to pick up some points. You can get up to four for a shutdown and 12 for a heist, though it comes down to how successful you are. To make the most out of this event, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles. Better still, the railroad tiles also give points for the Monopoly Go Ice Spectacle event.

