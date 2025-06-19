Yes, we're in the middle of June, but it doesn't have to be May for you to appreciate a bit of Star Wars, something Scopely clearly agrees with, as it's time for the Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event. As always, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, including dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and even partner event tokens.
Speaking of which, if you still need friends for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server. Incidentally, this is also a great place to be if you need to trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.
All Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries rewards
The Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 19 and it concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 22. As such, you have more than three days to reach level 62; if you want to know what rewards you get at which milestone and how many points you need to reach them, check out the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries rewards:
|Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|100 partner event tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|140 partner event tokens
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|180 partner event tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 partner event tokens
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|220 partner event tokens
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|250 partner event tokens
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|260 partner event tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|350 partner event tokens
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|380 partner event tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute builder's bash
|45
|450
|400 partner event tokens
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650
|49
|550
|420 partner event tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|500 partner event tokens
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Dagobah event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which spaces these are by the token resembling Yoda's staff, which disappears when you land on it, reappearing on a completely different tile. To rack up the points, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within good range of the event token.
