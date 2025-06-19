All Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries rewards

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event lasts for more than three days, giving you ample time to pick up all of the rewards on offer.

Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries: The Monopoly Man with a group of Star Wars characters
Yes, we're in the middle of June, but it doesn't have to be May for you to appreciate a bit of Star Wars, something Scopely clearly agrees with, as it's time for the Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event. As always, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, including dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and even partner event tokens.

Speaking of which, if you still need friends for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server. Incidentally, this is also a great place to be if you need to trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.

The Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 19 and it concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 22. As such, you have more than three days to reach level 62; if you want to know what rewards you get at which milestone and how many points you need to reach them, check out the table below.

Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 100 partner event tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 140 partner event tokens
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 50 dice
13 65 180 partner event tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 partner event tokens
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 220 partner event tokens
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 250 partner event tokens
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 260 partner event tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 300 partner event tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 350 partner event tokens
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 380 partner event tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute builder's bash
45 450 400 partner event tokens
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650
49 550 420 partner event tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 500 partner event tokens
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Dagobah event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which spaces these are by the token resembling Yoda's staff, which disappears when you land on it, reappearing on a completely different tile. To rack up the points, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within good range of the event token.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Dagaobah Discoveries rewards, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to keep the rolls coming in. Then, for even more stuff, we have Grow a Garden codes, One Touch codes, Anime Rising codes, and Anime Saga codes lists for you to look at.

