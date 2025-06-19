Yes, we're in the middle of June, but it doesn't have to be May for you to appreciate a bit of Star Wars, something Scopely clearly agrees with, as it's time for the Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event. As always, there are plenty of goodies up for grabs, including dice, sticker packs, mega heists, boosts, and even partner event tokens.

Speaking of which, if you still need friends for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you head to the official Monopoly Go Discord server. Incidentally, this is also a great place to be if you need to trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers.

All Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries rewards

The Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on June 19 and it concludes at 4pm ET / 9pm BST on June 22. As such, you have more than three days to reach level 62; if you want to know what rewards you get at which milestone and how many points you need to reach them, check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries rewards:

Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries level Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 100 partner event tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 140 partner event tokens Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 50 dice 13 65 180 partner event tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 partner event tokens 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 220 partner event tokens 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 250 partner event tokens 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 260 partner event tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 300 partner event tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 350 partner event tokens 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 380 partner event tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute builder's bash 45 450 400 partner event tokens 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 49 550 420 partner event tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 500 partner event tokens 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Dagobah Discoveries?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Dagobah event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which spaces these are by the token resembling Yoda's staff, which disappears when you land on it, reappearing on a completely different tile. To rack up the points, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within good range of the event token.

