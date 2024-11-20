We’ve got another new event from Scopely, and the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event has plenty of in-game boosts and other freebies up for grabs, as well as pickaxe tokens that you’ll need to help you out in the dig event. The event is live right now, so jump in and earn your points quickly to get your hands on all the goodies on offer.
If you need a little extra boost to get going, check out our guide on free Monopoly Go dice so you don't run out of rolls
All Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords rewards
Below you can find all of the rewards that are available in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event. But be quick, because the one-day event starts on November 20, 2024, and ends at 1pm EST on November 21.
|Dance-Off Lords level
|Points
|Rewards
|One
|Ten
|Three pickaxe tokens
|Two
|25
|40 free dice rolls
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Two one-star sticker packs
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Five pickaxe tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 free dice rolls
|Nine
|275
|Ten pickaxe tokens
|Ten
|300
|Three two-star sticker packs
|11
|350
|12 pickaxe tokens
|12
|400
|275 free dice rolls
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|Ten pickaxe tokens
|15
|450
|Three three-star sticker packs
|16
|525
|350 free dice rolls
|17
|550
|15 pickaxe tokens
|18
|700
|450 free dice rolls
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|17 pickaxe tokens
|21
|800
|Four four-star sticker packs
|22
|950
|600 free dice rolls
|23
|900
|20 pickaxe tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 free dice rolls
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|18 pickaxe tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 free dice rolls
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|20 pickaxe tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|Four four-star sticker packs
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 free dice rolls
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k free dice rolls
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k free dice rolls
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k free dice rolls
How do I play Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords?
In order to earn points in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event, you need to land on railroad tiles as you make your way around the board. The rewards you get when you manage to land on one depend on how well you do in Shutdown events, as well as the rewards you get from Bank Heists. As ever, the greater the multiplier, the better the reward, so be sure to use your multipliers strategically whenever you think you might hit a railroad tile on your next roll.
