We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords rewards

The Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event has plenty of dice, cash, sticker packs, and a whole bunch of other rewards waiting for you.

monopoly go dance-off lords key art with mr monopoly having a boogie with another character, on a blurred monopoly go venice background
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

We’ve got another new event from Scopely, and the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event has plenty of in-game boosts and other freebies up for grabs, as well as pickaxe tokens that you’ll need to help you out in the dig event. The event is live right now, so jump in and earn your points quickly to get your hands on all the goodies on offer.

If you need a little extra boost to get going, check out our guide on free Monopoly Go dice so you don’t run out of rolls, if you’re wondering what comes next, we’ve got a full guide on all the upcoming Monopoly Go events as well as a link to the Monopoly Go Discord server, so you can connect with other players.

All Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords rewards

Below you can find all of the rewards that are available in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event. But be quick, because the one-day event starts on November 20, 2024, and ends at 1pm EST on November 21.

Dance-Off Lords level Points Rewards
One Ten Three pickaxe tokens
Two 25 40 free dice rolls
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Two one-star sticker packs
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Five pickaxe tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 free dice rolls
Nine 275 Ten pickaxe tokens
Ten 300 Three two-star sticker packs
11 350 12 pickaxe tokens
12 400 275 free dice rolls
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 Ten pickaxe tokens
15 450 Three three-star sticker packs
16 525 350 free dice rolls
17 550 15 pickaxe tokens
18 700 450 free dice rolls
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 17 pickaxe tokens
21 800 Four four-star sticker packs
22 950 600 free dice rolls
23 900 20 pickaxe tokens
24 1,150 675 free dice rolls
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 18 pickaxe tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 free dice rolls
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 20 pickaxe tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 Four four-star sticker packs
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 free dice rolls
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k free dice rolls
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k free dice rolls
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k free dice rolls
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords?

In order to earn points in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event, you need to land on railroad tiles as you make your way around the board. The rewards you get when you manage to land on one depend on how well you do in Shutdown events, as well as the rewards you get from Bank Heists. As ever, the greater the multiplier, the better the reward, so be sure to use your multipliers strategically whenever you think you might hit a railroad tile on your next roll.

After you’ve boogied your way through all the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords rewards, make sure to take a look at the other Monopoly Go events so you can get your hands on even more. If you’re after more freebies in other mobile games, check out our lists of Board Kings free rolls, Coin Master free spins, and Lord of Nazarick codes.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.