We’ve got another new event from Scopely, and the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event has plenty of in-game boosts and other freebies up for grabs, as well as pickaxe tokens that you’ll need to help you out in the dig event. The event is live right now, so jump in and earn your points quickly to get your hands on all the goodies on offer.

All Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords rewards

Below you can find all of the rewards that are available in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event. But be quick, because the one-day event starts on November 20, 2024, and ends at 1pm EST on November 21.

Dance-Off Lords level Points Rewards One Ten Three pickaxe tokens Two 25 40 free dice rolls Three 40 Cash Four 80 Two one-star sticker packs Five 120 Cash Six 150 Five pickaxe tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 free dice rolls Nine 275 Ten pickaxe tokens Ten 300 Three two-star sticker packs 11 350 12 pickaxe tokens 12 400 275 free dice rolls 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 Ten pickaxe tokens 15 450 Three three-star sticker packs 16 525 350 free dice rolls 17 550 15 pickaxe tokens 18 700 450 free dice rolls 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 17 pickaxe tokens 21 800 Four four-star sticker packs 22 950 600 free dice rolls 23 900 20 pickaxe tokens 24 1,150 675 free dice rolls 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 18 pickaxe tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 free dice rolls 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 20 pickaxe tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 Four four-star sticker packs 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 free dice rolls 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k free dice rolls 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k free dice rolls 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k free dice rolls

How do I play Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords?

In order to earn points in the Monopoly Go Dance-Off Lords event, you need to land on railroad tiles as you make your way around the board. The rewards you get when you manage to land on one depend on how well you do in Shutdown events, as well as the rewards you get from Bank Heists. As ever, the greater the multiplier, the better the reward, so be sure to use your multipliers strategically whenever you think you might hit a railroad tile on your next roll.

