All Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards

The Monopoly Go Deflection Duel tournament is your opportunity to stock up on partner event tokens to get even more freebies and rewards.

Monopoly Go's Deflection Duel tournament has plenty of prizes up for grabs, with 48 levels for you to work through. Among these valuable rewards are 2.7k partner event tokens, which are essential if you hope to do your part for your team in the Jedi Partners event. Other goodies include dice, cash, sticker packs, and boosts.

The Monopoly Go Deflection Duel tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 28 and concludes at the same time on May 30. This means you have two days to reach level 48, which is doable. To give you some extra motivation, we have a table that details all of the rewards on offer, as well as what points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards:

Monopoly Go Deflection Duel level Points needed Reward
One 15 70 partner event tokens
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Cash
Four 100 One green sticker pack
Five 125 Cash
Six 200 80 partner event tokens
Seven 220 Five-minute high roller
Eight 400 130 dice
Nine 300 100 partner event tokens
Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack
11 625 175 dice
12 450 120 partner event tokens
13 300 Five-minute cash boost
14 400 One pink sticker pack
15 500 150 partner event tokens
16 750 215 dice
17 600 Cash
18 600 180 partner event tokens
19 650 Cash
20 1k 275 dice
21 750 200 partner event tokens
22 500 25-minute mega heist
23 750 Cash
24 1.4k 315 dice
25 850 250 partner event tokens
26 1.2k 335 dice
27 850 Cash
28 1.8k 355 dice
29 750 Ten-minute cash boost
30 950 300 partner event tokens
31 1.1k Cash
32 2k 400 dice
33 1.1k 350 partner event tokens
34 3k 445 dice
35 750 40-minute mega heist
36 3.1k 500 dice
37 1,250 Cash
38 3.3k 525 dice
39 1.3k 400 partner event tokens
40 3.5k 550 dice
41 1.5k Cash
42 4.5k 645 dice
43 1.5k 500 partner event tokens
44 5.5k 665 dice
45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost
46 6k 700 dice
47 1,750 Cash
48 18k 3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Deflection Duel?

To get points in Monopoly Go Deflection Duel, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. To play these minigames, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it's completely random as to which one you get. Preferably, you want the RNG codes to give you bank heists, as they yield more points. Regardless, if you use a multiplier when in good range of a railroad, you can boost the number of points you get.

