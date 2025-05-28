Monopoly Go's Deflection Duel tournament has plenty of prizes up for grabs, with 48 levels for you to work through. Among these valuable rewards are 2.7k partner event tokens, which are essential if you hope to do your part for your team in the Jedi Partners event. Other goodies include dice, cash, sticker packs, and boosts.
If you still need a team for the partner Monopoly Go event, check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to see if there are any padawans also in need of some pals. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as we check for new rolls daily.
All Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards
The Monopoly Go Deflection Duel tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 28 and concludes at the same time on May 30. This means you have two days to reach level 48, which is doable. To give you some extra motivation, we have a table that details all of the rewards on offer, as well as what points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards:
|Monopoly Go Deflection Duel level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|70 partner event tokens
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|100
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|125
|Cash
|Six
|200
|80 partner event tokens
|Seven
|220
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|400
|130 dice
|Nine
|300
|100 partner event tokens
|Ten
|350
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|625
|175 dice
|12
|450
|120 partner event tokens
|13
|300
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|400
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|500
|150 partner event tokens
|16
|750
|215 dice
|17
|600
|Cash
|18
|600
|180 partner event tokens
|19
|650
|Cash
|20
|1k
|275 dice
|21
|750
|200 partner event tokens
|22
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|23
|750
|Cash
|24
|1.4k
|315 dice
|25
|850
|250 partner event tokens
|26
|1.2k
|335 dice
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.8k
|355 dice
|29
|750
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|950
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|1.1k
|Cash
|32
|2k
|400 dice
|33
|1.1k
|350 partner event tokens
|34
|3k
|445 dice
|35
|750
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|3.1k
|500 dice
|37
|1,250
|Cash
|38
|3.3k
|525 dice
|39
|1.3k
|400 partner event tokens
|40
|3.5k
|550 dice
|41
|1.5k
|Cash
|42
|4.5k
|645 dice
|43
|1.5k
|500 partner event tokens
|44
|5.5k
|665 dice
|45
|1,250
|15-minute color wheel boost
|46
|6k
|700 dice
|47
|1,750
|Cash
|48
|18k
|3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Deflection Duel?
To get points in Monopoly Go Deflection Duel, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. To play these minigames, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it's completely random as to which one you get. Preferably, you want the RNG codes to give you bank heists, as they yield more points. Regardless, if you use a multiplier when in good range of a railroad, you can boost the number of points you get.
