Monopoly Go's Deflection Duel tournament has plenty of prizes up for grabs, with 48 levels for you to work through. Among these valuable rewards are 2.7k partner event tokens, which are essential if you hope to do your part for your team in the Jedi Partners event. Other goodies include dice, cash, sticker packs, and boosts.

If you still need a team for the partner Monopoly Go event, check the official Monopoly Go Discord server to see if there are any padawans also in need of some pals. We also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as we check for new rolls daily.

All Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards

The Monopoly Go Deflection Duel tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 28 and concludes at the same time on May 30. This means you have two days to reach level 48, which is doable. To give you some extra motivation, we have a table that details all of the rewards on offer, as well as what points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards:

Monopoly Go Deflection Duel level Points needed Reward One 15 70 partner event tokens Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Cash Four 100 One green sticker pack Five 125 Cash Six 200 80 partner event tokens Seven 220 Five-minute high roller Eight 400 130 dice Nine 300 100 partner event tokens Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack 11 625 175 dice 12 450 120 partner event tokens 13 300 Five-minute cash boost 14 400 One pink sticker pack 15 500 150 partner event tokens 16 750 215 dice 17 600 Cash 18 600 180 partner event tokens 19 650 Cash 20 1k 275 dice 21 750 200 partner event tokens 22 500 25-minute mega heist 23 750 Cash 24 1.4k 315 dice 25 850 250 partner event tokens 26 1.2k 335 dice 27 850 Cash 28 1.8k 355 dice 29 750 Ten-minute cash boost 30 950 300 partner event tokens 31 1.1k Cash 32 2k 400 dice 33 1.1k 350 partner event tokens 34 3k 445 dice 35 750 40-minute mega heist 36 3.1k 500 dice 37 1,250 Cash 38 3.3k 525 dice 39 1.3k 400 partner event tokens 40 3.5k 550 dice 41 1.5k Cash 42 4.5k 645 dice 43 1.5k 500 partner event tokens 44 5.5k 665 dice 45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost 46 6k 700 dice 47 1,750 Cash 48 18k 3.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Deflection Duel?

To get points in Monopoly Go Deflection Duel, you need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists. To play these minigames, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it's completely random as to which one you get. Preferably, you want the RNG codes to give you bank heists, as they yield more points. Regardless, if you use a multiplier when in good range of a railroad, you can boost the number of points you get.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Deflection Duel rewards, make sure you check out our Anime Saga codes, Grow a Garden codes, King Legacy codes, and Dead Spells codes guides to see what other freebies are out there.