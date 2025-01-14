The Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament is great for those of you who live in a cold country at the moment. Things are nice and toasty in Australia (compared to the likes of the UK, at least), so you can at least be warm virtually. Plus, while the Monopoly Man is living it up on the beach, you can get plenty of rewards, including mega heists, prize drop tokens, and dice.
With 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs up for grabs during the Down Under Wonders Monopoly Go event, there’s a good chance you’ll pick up some duplicates, so make sure you join the community of the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them. If you run low on rolls, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.
All Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards
Below is a table that lists all of the levels in the Down Under Wonders tournament, including the rewards you get for reaching them and the points you need to do so. The event lasts for just over two days, beginning at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 14 and concluding at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards:
|Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|five
|Five prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|15 prize drop tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|20 prize drop tokens
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 dice
|14
|40
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|550
|475 dice
|18
|80
|50 prize drop tokens
|19
|90
|100 dice
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1k
|900 dice
|23
|120
|75 prize drop tokens
|24
|130
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|80 prize drop tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute high roller
|31
|275
|One blue sticker pack
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 dice
|33
|350
|85 prize drop tokens
|34
|400
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|850
|700 dice
|36
|650
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1.5k dice
|38
|500
|110 prize drop tokens
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1.8k dice
|42
|700
|120 prize drop tokens
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|135 prize drop tokens
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles. The chance and community chest squares may seem better due to the potential extras the cards may give you, like cash or dice, but we actually recommend you aim for the railroad tiles, as they take you into shutdowns and bank heists. Not only do these minigames net you some cash, but they also reward you with points for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash event.
