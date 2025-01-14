The Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament is great for those of you who live in a cold country at the moment. Things are nice and toasty in Australia (compared to the likes of the UK, at least), so you can at least be warm virtually. Plus, while the Monopoly Man is living it up on the beach, you can get plenty of rewards, including mega heists, prize drop tokens, and dice.

With 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs up for grabs during the Down Under Wonders Monopoly Go event, there’s a good chance you’ll pick up some duplicates, so make sure you join the community of the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them. If you run low on rolls, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

All Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards

Below is a table that lists all of the levels in the Down Under Wonders tournament, including the rewards you get for reaching them and the points you need to do so. The event lasts for just over two days, beginning at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 14 and concluding at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards:

Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders level Points needed Reward One five Five prize drop tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Eight prize drop tokens Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 15 prize drop tokens Nine 160 150 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 20 prize drop tokens 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 350 350 dice 14 40 35 prize drop tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 One yellow sticker pack 17 550 475 dice 18 80 50 prize drop tokens 19 90 100 dice 20 100 Cash 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1k 900 dice 23 120 75 prize drop tokens 24 130 One pink sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 80 prize drop tokens 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 220 Ten-minute high roller 31 275 One blue sticker pack 32 1.5k 1,250 dice 33 350 85 prize drop tokens 34 400 Ten-minute high roller 35 850 700 dice 36 650 Cash 37 1,850 1.5k dice 38 500 110 prize drop tokens 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1.8k dice 42 700 120 prize drop tokens 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.4k 135 prize drop tokens 47 3.8k 2.8k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles. The chance and community chest squares may seem better due to the potential extras the cards may give you, like cash or dice, but we actually recommend you aim for the railroad tiles, as they take you into shutdowns and bank heists. Not only do these minigames net you some cash, but they also reward you with points for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash event.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards, make sure you read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what you can get from those in-game events. We also have Coin Master free spins and Car Training codes guides if you want even more goodies.