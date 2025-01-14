We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards

The Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament is a great way to stock up on the essentials, because you're not going far without dice.

Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders: The Monopoly Man and his dog on the beach having drinks at a table
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament is great for those of you who live in a cold country at the moment. Things are nice and toasty in Australia (compared to the likes of the UK, at least), so you can at least be warm virtually. Plus, while the Monopoly Man is living it up on the beach, you can get plenty of rewards, including mega heists, prize drop tokens, and dice.

With 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs up for grabs during the Down Under Wonders Monopoly Go event, there’s a good chance you’ll pick up some duplicates, so make sure you join the community of the official Monopoly Go Discord server to trade them. If you run low on rolls, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily.

All Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards

Below is a table that lists all of the levels in the Down Under Wonders tournament, including the rewards you get for reaching them and the points you need to do so. The event lasts for just over two days, beginning at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 14 and concluding at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards:

Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders level Points needed Reward
One five Five prize drop tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Eight prize drop tokens
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 15 prize drop tokens
Nine 160 150 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 20 prize drop tokens
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 350 350 dice
14 40 35 prize drop tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 One yellow sticker pack
17 550 475 dice
18 80 50 prize drop tokens
19 90 100 dice
20 100 Cash
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1k 900 dice
23 120 75 prize drop tokens
24 130 One pink sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 80 prize drop tokens
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 220 Ten-minute high roller
31 275 One blue sticker pack
32 1.5k 1,250 dice
33 350 85 prize drop tokens
34 400 Ten-minute high roller
35 850 700 dice
36 650 Cash
37 1,850 1.5k dice
38 500 110 prize drop tokens
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1.8k dice
42 700 120 prize drop tokens
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.4k 135 prize drop tokens
47 3.8k 2.8k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders tournament, you need to land on the chance, community chest, and railroad tiles. The chance and community chest squares may seem better due to the potential extras the cards may give you, like cash or dice, but we actually recommend you aim for the railroad tiles, as they take you into shutdowns and bank heists. Not only do these minigames net you some cash, but they also reward you with points for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash event.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Down Under Wonders rewards, make sure you read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what you can get from those in-game events. We also have Coin Master free spins and Car Training codes guides if you want even more goodies.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.