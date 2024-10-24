Spooky season is underway in Scopely’s hit mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights tournament has all the treats you need. During this event, you can pick up more rolls, collect boosts for cash and heists, bag yourself some sticker packs, and build monuments with all the cash you get.
If you run out of rolls, you can keep moving with our free Monopoly Go dice guide, and check out our Monopoly Go Wiki guide to see what other in-game events can help you get more rolls. Or, if you want to meet other players and trade some Monopoly Go stickers, go and visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server.
All Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards
Below we list all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards, including what level you get them at and what points you need to reach them. The event begins at 11am ET / 4pm BST on October 4 and runs until 4pm ET / 9pm BST on October 27.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards:
|Dracula’s Delights level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|100 partner event tokens
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|140 partner event tokens
|Nine
|170
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|180 partner event tokens
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|420
|375 dice
|14
|55
|200 partner event tokens
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|75
|Cash
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|220 partner event tokens
|19
|95
|100 dice
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|250 partner event tokens
|22
|1,150
|950 dice
|23
|130
|260 partner event tokens
|24
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 dice
|27
|170
|300 partner event tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k dice
|33
|350
|350 partner event tokens
|34
|450
|One blue sticker pack
|35
|1k
|725 dice
|36
|550
|380 partner event tokens
|37
|2k
|1.6k dice
|38
|600
|400 partner event tokens
|39
|800
|550 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k dice
|42
|800
|420 partner event tokens
|43
|900
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.5k
|500 partner event tokens
|47
|4.4k
|3k dice
|48
|1k
|Ten-minute high roller
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|8k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delight?
As with any Monopoly Go event, you need to land on specific tiles to pick up some points. However, instead of landing on the corners or tax tiles specifically, you need to aim for any that have event tokens on them.
To make the most out of the event tiles, use a multiplier, and if you play the game manually, increase or lower it depending on the number of applicable tiles near you. Sometimes, you may have three in a row next to each other, while other sides of the board only have one, so upping your multiplier near the three tiles is more likely to yield the best results.
Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delight goodies are, see what else you can get with our Fisch codes, Coin Master free spins, and Age of Empires Mobile codes guides.