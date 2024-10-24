We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards

Monopoly Go’s Dracula’s Delights event is the perfect time to pick up cash, dice, and boosts, so you can continue to build your net worth.

Monopoly Go Dracula's Deslights key art showing a dog in a ghost costume holiding a pumpkin full of candy
Monopoly Go 

Spooky season is underway in Scopely’s hit mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights tournament has all the treats you need. During this event, you can pick up more rolls, collect boosts for cash and heists, bag yourself some sticker packs, and build monuments with all the cash you get.

If you run out of rolls, you can keep moving with our free Monopoly Go dice guide, and check out our Monopoly Go Wiki guide to see what other in-game events can help you get more rolls. Or, if you want to meet other players and trade some Monopoly Go stickers, go and visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server.

Below we list all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards, including what level you get them at and what points you need to reach them. The event begins at 11am ET / 4pm BST on October 4 and runs until 4pm ET / 9pm BST on October 27.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards:

Dracula’s Delights level Points needed Reward
One Five 80 partner event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 100 partner event tokens
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 140 partner event tokens
Nine 170 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 180 partner event tokens
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 420 375 dice
14 55 200 partner event tokens
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 75 Cash
17 650 550 dice
18 85 220 partner event tokens
19 95 100 dice
20 110 Cash
21 125 250 partner event tokens
22 1,150 950 dice
23 130 260 partner event tokens
24 140 One pink sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 550 dice
27 170 300 partner event tokens
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 dice
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.8k 1.3k dice
33 350 350 partner event tokens
34 450 One blue sticker pack
35 1k 725 dice
36 550 380 partner event tokens
37 2k 1.6k dice
38 600 400 partner event tokens
39 800 550 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k dice
42 800 420 partner event tokens
43 900 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.5k 500 partner event tokens
47 4.4k 3k dice
48 1k Ten-minute high roller
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k 8k dice and one purple sticker pack
How do I play Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delight?

As with any Monopoly Go event, you need to land on specific tiles to pick up some points. However, instead of landing on the corners or tax tiles specifically, you need to aim for any that have event tokens on them.

To make the most out of the event tiles, use a multiplier, and if you play the game manually, increase or lower it depending on the number of applicable tiles near you. Sometimes, you may have three in a row next to each other, while other sides of the board only have one, so upping your multiplier near the three tiles is more likely to yield the best results.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delight goodies are, see what else you can get with our Fisch codes, Coin Master free spins, and Age of Empires Mobile codes guides.

