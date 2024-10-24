Spooky season is underway in Scopely’s hit mobile game, and the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights tournament has all the treats you need. During this event, you can pick up more rolls, collect boosts for cash and heists, bag yourself some sticker packs, and build monuments with all the cash you get.

If you run out of rolls, you can keep moving with our free Monopoly Go dice guide, and check out our Monopoly Go Wiki guide to see what other in-game events can help you get more rolls.

All Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards

Below we list all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards, including what level you get them at and what points you need to reach them. The event begins at 11am ET / 4pm BST on October 4 and runs until 4pm ET / 9pm BST on October 27.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delights rewards:

Dracula’s Delights level Points needed Reward One Five 80 partner event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 100 partner event tokens Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 140 partner event tokens Nine 170 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 180 partner event tokens 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 420 375 dice 14 55 200 partner event tokens 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 75 Cash 17 650 550 dice 18 85 220 partner event tokens 19 95 100 dice 20 110 Cash 21 125 250 partner event tokens 22 1,150 950 dice 23 130 260 partner event tokens 24 140 One pink sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 dice 27 170 300 partner event tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 dice 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.8k 1.3k dice 33 350 350 partner event tokens 34 450 One blue sticker pack 35 1k 725 dice 36 550 380 partner event tokens 37 2k 1.6k dice 38 600 400 partner event tokens 39 800 550 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k dice 42 800 420 partner event tokens 43 900 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.5k 500 partner event tokens 47 4.4k 3k dice 48 1k Ten-minute high roller 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k 8k dice and one purple sticker pack

How do I play Monopoly Go Dracula’s Delight?

As with any Monopoly Go event, you need to land on specific tiles to pick up some points. However, instead of landing on the corners or tax tiles specifically, you need to aim for any that have event tokens on them.

To make the most out of the event tiles, use a multiplier, and if you play the game manually, increase or lower it depending on the number of applicable tiles near you. Sometimes, you may have three in a row next to each other, while other sides of the board only have one, so upping your multiplier near the three tiles is more likely to yield the best results.

