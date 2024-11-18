It’s a new day, which means it’s time for a new tournament in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event has 18,960 dice for you to get, but while those are handy, the Juggle Sort tokens are the star of the show here. These tokens allow you to play the new minigame, giving you the chance to win ample rewards.
Of course, to move around the board to pick up things like cash and sticker packs, you need some rolls, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving. If you want to learn more about the various in-game events, including Juggle Sort, we highly recommend you check out the official Monopoly Go Wiki page.
All Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards
Below we have a table that details all of the prizes you can get during the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event, including the levels you receive them at and the number of points you need to reach them. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 18 and concludes 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards:
|Entourage Excursion level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Eight Juggle Sort tokens
|Two
|Ten
|One green sticker pack
|Three
|15
|40 dice
|Four
|40
|Cash
|Five
|30
|Eight Juggle Sort tokens
|Six
|30
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|Cash
|Eight
|40
|Eight Juggle Sort tokens
|Nine
|180
|200 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|Ten Juggle Sort tokens
|12
|50
|Cash
|13
|420
|375 dice
|14
|55
|23-minute cash boost
|15
|25
|13 Juggle Sort tokens
|16
|75
|One yellow sticker pack
|17
|500
|One board token
|18
|85
|18 Juggle Sort tokens
|19
|100
|100 dice
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1,150
|950 dice
|23
|130
|18 Juggle Sort tokens
|24
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|26-minute mega heist
|26
|700
|550 dice
|27
|170
|20 Juggle Sort tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 dice
|30
|220
|Ten-minute cash boost
|31
|300
|One blue sticker pack
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k dice
|33
|350
|20 Juggle Sort tokens
|34
|400
|30-minute high rollers
|35
|1k
|725 dice
|36
|700
|Cash
|37
|2.2k
|1.6k dice
|38
|600
|23 Juggle Sort tokens
|39
|650
|One blue sticker pack
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k dice
|42
|800
|25 Juggle Sort tokens
|43
|600
|40-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.5k
|25 Juggle Sort dice
|47
|4.4k
|3k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion?
As with some other events, the way you get points in Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion is by landing on the railroad, chance, and community chest spaces; railroads give you two points while the others offer one.
Ideally, you want to land on the railroads as not only does that give you more points for this tournament, but it also helps supporting events, like Monopoly Go Stealthy Soar, as points for those come from shutdowns and bank heists. To make the most out of your rolls, it’s best to play manually and up the multiplier as you approach the railroads.
