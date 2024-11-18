We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards

The Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event is a great way to pick up some dice, cash, high rollers, boosts, and Juggle Sort tokens.

Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion: A woman in an excursion outfit holding a hammer while tokens fall behind her in front of a purple background
It’s a new day, which means it’s time for a new tournament in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event has 18,960 dice for you to get, but while those are handy, the Juggle Sort tokens are the star of the show here. These tokens allow you to play the new minigame, giving you the chance to win ample rewards.

Of course, to move around the board to pick up things like cash and sticker packs, you need some rolls, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving. If you want to learn more about the various in-game events, including Juggle Sort, we highly recommend you check out the official Monopoly Go Wiki page.

Below we have a table that details all of the prizes you can get during the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event, including the levels you receive them at and the number of points you need to reach them. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 18 and concludes 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards:

Entourage Excursion level Points needed Reward
One Five Eight Juggle Sort tokens
Two Ten One green sticker pack
Three 15 40 dice
Four 40 Cash
Five 30 Eight Juggle Sort tokens
Six 30 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 Cash
Eight 40 Eight Juggle Sort tokens
Nine 180 200 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 Ten Juggle Sort tokens
12 50 Cash
13 420 375 dice
14 55 23-minute cash boost
15 25 13 Juggle Sort tokens
16 75 One yellow sticker pack
17 500 One board token
18 85 18 Juggle Sort tokens
19 100 100 dice
20 110 Cash
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1,150 950 dice
23 130 18 Juggle Sort tokens
24 140 One pink sticker pack
25 150 26-minute mega heist
26 700 550 dice
27 170 20 Juggle Sort tokens
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 dice
30 220 Ten-minute cash boost
31 300 One blue sticker pack
32 1.8k 1.3k dice
33 350 20 Juggle Sort tokens
34 400 30-minute high rollers
35 1k 725 dice
36 700 Cash
37 2.2k 1.6k dice
38 600 23 Juggle Sort tokens
39 650 One blue sticker pack
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k dice
42 800 25 Juggle Sort tokens
43 600 40-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.5k 25 Juggle Sort dice
47 4.4k 3k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion?

As with some other events, the way you get points in Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion is by landing on the railroad, chance, and community chest spaces; railroads give you two points while the others offer one.

Ideally, you want to land on the railroads as not only does that give you more points for this tournament, but it also helps supporting events, like Monopoly Go Stealthy Soar, as points for those come from shutdowns and bank heists. To make the most out of your rolls, it’s best to play manually and up the multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards are, keep those freebies rolling in with our Fisch codes, Anime Reborn codes, and Coin Master free spins guides.

