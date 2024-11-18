It’s a new day, which means it’s time for a new tournament in Scopely’s mobile game. The Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event has 18,960 dice for you to get, but while those are handy, the Juggle Sort tokens are the star of the show here. These tokens allow you to play the new minigame, giving you the chance to win ample rewards.

Of course, to move around the board to pick up things like cash and sticker packs, you need some rolls, so make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get moving. If you want to learn more about the various in-game events, including Juggle Sort, we highly recommend you check out the official Monopoly Go Wiki page.

All Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards

Below we have a table that details all of the prizes you can get during the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion event, including the levels you receive them at and the number of points you need to reach them. The tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on November 18 and concludes 8am ET / 1pm GMT on November 20.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards:

Entourage Excursion level Points needed Reward One Five Eight Juggle Sort tokens Two Ten One green sticker pack Three 15 40 dice Four 40 Cash Five 30 Eight Juggle Sort tokens Six 30 One green sticker pack Seven 35 Cash Eight 40 Eight Juggle Sort tokens Nine 180 200 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 Ten Juggle Sort tokens 12 50 Cash 13 420 375 dice 14 55 23-minute cash boost 15 25 13 Juggle Sort tokens 16 75 One yellow sticker pack 17 500 One board token 18 85 18 Juggle Sort tokens 19 100 100 dice 20 110 Cash 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1,150 950 dice 23 130 18 Juggle Sort tokens 24 140 One pink sticker pack 25 150 26-minute mega heist 26 700 550 dice 27 170 20 Juggle Sort tokens 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 dice 30 220 Ten-minute cash boost 31 300 One blue sticker pack 32 1.8k 1.3k dice 33 350 20 Juggle Sort tokens 34 400 30-minute high rollers 35 1k 725 dice 36 700 Cash 37 2.2k 1.6k dice 38 600 23 Juggle Sort tokens 39 650 One blue sticker pack 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k dice 42 800 25 Juggle Sort tokens 43 600 40-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.5k 25 Juggle Sort dice 47 4.4k 3k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k One purple sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion?

As with some other events, the way you get points in Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion is by landing on the railroad, chance, and community chest spaces; railroads give you two points while the others offer one.

Ideally, you want to land on the railroads as not only does that give you more points for this tournament, but it also helps supporting events, like Monopoly Go Stealthy Soar, as points for those come from shutdowns and bank heists. To make the most out of your rolls, it’s best to play manually and up the multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Entourage Excursion rewards are, keep those freebies rolling in with our Fisch codes, Anime Reborn codes, and Coin Master free spins guides.