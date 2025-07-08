As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

Monopoly Go welcomes Marvel's first family and super rewards ahead of new movie

The Fantastic Four are set to make their debut in Monopoly Go, continuing Scopely’s increasingly strong bond with the Marvel Universe.

Monopoly Go Fantastic Four: Mr Monopoly and Lizzie alongside Mister Fantastic, the Invisible Woman, The Thing, and The Human Torch in their Monopoly Go forms
Daz Skubich's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

Scopely's record-breaking mobile game Monopoly Go is back with another high-profile collaboration. This time, Lizzie's managed to drag Marvel's first family through one of her portals to celebrate the release of the new Fantastic Four movie in theaters on July 25.

It's clear that Scopely has a strong partnership with Disney, as this latest Monopoly Go collaboration follows directly after the May the Fourth Star Wars crossover, which followed September's initial Marvel invasion. Potentially due to their lack of cinematic success in recent decades, the Fantastic Four are often left out of the best Marvel games, so it's refreshing to see them on the small screen in this Monopoly Go event.

You have the chance to collect four unique and stylish Fantastic Four board tokens - one for each of the members - during this crossover event by taking part in events like the Deluxe Drop, Fantastic Partners, Fantastic Racers, and Fantastic Treasures. Scopely's SVP of Publishing, Eric Wood, said, "With Monopoly Go and Marvel's Fantastic Four, we're uniting the rich legacy of two cultural icons to bring an extraordinary experience right to our players' fingertips."

When are the Fantastic Four arriving in Monopoly Go?

The Fantastic Four are set to arrive in Monopoly Go on July 13, 2025. If it's anything like the previous Marvel collaboration, they'll be sure to stick around for a while, too.

YouTube Thumbnail

If you're running low on dice ahead of the event, fear not! Head to our free Monopoly Go dice page next for some extra help. You can also grab boosts for your favorite games in our Mugen codes, Grow a Garden codes, Dig codes, and All Star Tower Defense X codes guides.

If you’re looking for a rhythm game aficionado or obsessive Pokéfan, Daz is the person you should seek out. They’ll give any genre a go at least once (they’ve even tried a few Roblox games) but tend to gravitate towards anything with cutesy aesthetics. They love exploring the cosmos in Honkai Star Rail, hunting down shinies in Pokémon Go, and catching up on the goings-on in Teyvat. Daz is also a fan of a bargain, so they love testing out the best 4G phones on the market like the Tecno Pova 5, and seeking out indie gem deals on the Nintendo eShop. They freelanced for years and still occasionally dabble in writing for Wargamer and PCGamesN, as well as streaming indie games on Twitch. Daz’s expert gaming opinion is that you can get by just fine with a full team of four-stars in Genshin Impact.