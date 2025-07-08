Scopely's record-breaking mobile game Monopoly Go is back with another high-profile collaboration. This time, Lizzie's managed to drag Marvel's first family through one of her portals to celebrate the release of the new Fantastic Four movie in theaters on July 25.

It's clear that Scopely has a strong partnership with Disney, as this latest Monopoly Go collaboration follows directly after the May the Fourth Star Wars crossover, which followed September's initial Marvel invasion. Potentially due to their lack of cinematic success in recent decades, the Fantastic Four are often left out of the best Marvel games, so it's refreshing to see them on the small screen in this Monopoly Go event.

You have the chance to collect four unique and stylish Fantastic Four board tokens - one for each of the members - during this crossover event by taking part in events like the Deluxe Drop, Fantastic Partners, Fantastic Racers, and Fantastic Treasures. Scopely's SVP of Publishing, Eric Wood, said, "With Monopoly Go and Marvel's Fantastic Four, we're uniting the rich legacy of two cultural icons to bring an extraordinary experience right to our players' fingertips."

When are the Fantastic Four arriving in Monopoly Go?

The Fantastic Four are set to arrive in Monopoly Go on July 13, 2025. If it's anything like the previous Marvel collaboration, they'll be sure to stick around for a while, too.

