The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event is part of the latest Marvel collaboration with Scopely's mobile game, and it has plenty of rewards for you, because not just anybody is awesome enough to spend time with the Fantastic Four. While in the garage with Reed (Mr Fantastic), you can get dice, boosts, sticker packs, and plenty more goodies.
Monopoly Go's Fantastic Four collaboration goes beyond this tournament, so you'd best join the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals for the upcoming Monopoly Go event, Fantastic Partners.
All Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards
The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 23 and concluding at the same time on July 25. There are 62 levels for you to reach, each with its own rewards, which you can check out in the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards:
|Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|80 flags
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|80 partner event flags
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Ten-minute cash boost
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|100 flags
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 flags
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|200 flags
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 flags
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|220 flags
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|220 flags
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|240 flags
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|240 flags
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|250 flags
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|250 flags
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|270 flags
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k
How do I play Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are, as there's a token resembling a wheel on them. Once you land on one, you get the points, but the token then relocates to a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board. Knowing where the tokens are means you know when to apply a multiplier, as you don't want to bother with one if the token is on the other side of the board.
