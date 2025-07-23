The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event is part of the latest Marvel collaboration with Scopely's mobile game, and it has plenty of rewards for you, because not just anybody is awesome enough to spend time with the Fantastic Four. While in the garage with Reed (Mr Fantastic), you can get dice, boosts, sticker packs, and plenty more goodies.

Monopoly Go's Fantastic Four collaboration goes beyond this tournament, so you'd best join the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals for the upcoming Monopoly Go event, Fantastic Partners.

All Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards

The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 23 and concluding at the same time on July 25. There are 62 levels for you to reach, each with its own rewards, which you can check out in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards:

Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 80 flags Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 80 partner event flags Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Ten-minute cash boost 12 55 50 dice 13 65 100 flags 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 flags 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 200 flags 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 flags 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 220 flags 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 220 flags 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 240 flags 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 240 flags 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute color wheel boost 45 450 250 flags 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 250 flags 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 270 flags 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k

How do I play Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are, as there's a token resembling a wheel on them. Once you land on one, you get the points, but the token then relocates to a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board. Knowing where the tokens are means you know when to apply a multiplier, as you don't want to bother with one if the token is on the other side of the board.

