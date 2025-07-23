As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards

Monopoly Go's Fantastic Garage tournament is, as the name suggests, a fantastic way to get various rewards, such as flags, cash, and dice.

The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event is part of the latest Marvel collaboration with Scopely's mobile game, and it has plenty of rewards for you, because not just anybody is awesome enough to spend time with the Fantastic Four. While in the garage with Reed (Mr Fantastic), you can get dice, boosts, sticker packs, and plenty more goodies.

Monopoly Go's Fantastic Four collaboration goes beyond this tournament, so you'd best join the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals for the upcoming Monopoly Go event, Fantastic Partners.

The Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 23 and concluding at the same time on July 25. There are 62 levels for you to reach, each with its own rewards, which you can check out in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards:

Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage rewards Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 80 flags
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 80 partner event flags
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Ten-minute cash boost
12 55 50 dice
13 65 100 flags
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 flags
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 200 flags
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 flags
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 220 flags
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 220 flags
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 240 flags
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 240 flags
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute color wheel boost
45 450 250 flags
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 250 flags
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 270 flags
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k
How do I play Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Fantastic Garage event, you need to land on the event tiles. You can tell which ones these are, as there's a token resembling a wheel on them. Once you land on one, you get the points, but the token then relocates to a different space, so you need to keep a close eye on the board. Knowing where the tokens are means you know when to apply a multiplier, as you don't want to bother with one if the token is on the other side of the board.

You can usually find Holly roaming through Teyvat or Hyrule. She's big on Nintendo, Hoyoverse, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She plays too many farming games. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin Impact builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which gacha game is the best (it’s Genshin. Or Wuthering Waves. Or Honkai Star Rail). She also owns a really cute lizard.