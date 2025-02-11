We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards

Monopoly Go's Floral Fling event isn't even 24 hours long, so you need to act fast if you want to get goodies such as sticker packs.

Monopoly Go Floral Fling: The Monopoly Man smiling an throwing water out of a vase
Monopoly Go 

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and the Monopoly Go Floral Fling event can help you get in the mood by seemingly throwing flowers at people. We’re sure the game doesn’t actually ask you to do that, but your partner might appreciate them, minus the throwing. While Scopely isn’t giving you a bunch of roses, it’s still giving you a chance to grab prize drop tokens and dice.

During this Monopoly Go event, you can also pick up three Monopoly Go sticker packs, so make sure you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server just in case you get any duplicates – it’s also the best place to meet other players to form a team for the big racing events. If you’re after more rolls, we recommend you stop by our free Monopoly Go dice guide every day.

The Monopoly Go Floral Fling event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 11 and finishes at 12:09pm ET / 5:09pm GMT on January 12, giving you just under one day to reach level 40. To help you out, we’ve put the points you need and the rewards you get in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards:

Monopoly Go Floral Fling level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 30 prize drop tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Fie-minute cash boost
14 300 35 prize drop tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 40 prize drop tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 50 prize drop tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 70 prize drop tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 75 prize drop tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 80 prize drop tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 100 prize drop tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s bash
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Floral Fling?

Monopoly Go Floral Fling plays like the majority of daily tournaments, as you need to complete shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to take part in these minigames is to land on the railroad tiles, so we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach one to boost the points you get if you land on it. Though randomized, it’s bank heists you want as not only can you get a lot of cash, you can grab up to 12 points, while a successful shutdown only rewards you with four, and an unsuccessful one gives a pitiful two points.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards, make sure you read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to discover another way you can get some extra goodies from the big man in the top hat. We also have Haikyuu Legends codes, Blue Lock Rivals codes, Jujutsu Odyssey codes, and Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for those of you who enjoy Roblox anime games.

