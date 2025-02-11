Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and the Monopoly Go Floral Fling event can help you get in the mood by seemingly throwing flowers at people. We’re sure the game doesn’t actually ask you to do that, but your partner might appreciate them, minus the throwing. While Scopely isn’t giving you a bunch of roses, it’s still giving you a chance to grab prize drop tokens and dice.

During this Monopoly Go event, you can also pick up three Monopoly Go sticker packs, so make sure you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server just in case you get any duplicates – it’s also the best place to meet other players to form a team for the big racing events. If you’re after more rolls, we recommend you stop by our free Monopoly Go dice guide every day.

All Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards

The Monopoly Go Floral Fling event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 11 and finishes at 12:09pm ET / 5:09pm GMT on January 12, giving you just under one day to reach level 40. To help you out, we’ve put the points you need and the rewards you get in the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards:

Monopoly Go Floral Fling level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 12 prize drop tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 30 prize drop tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Fie-minute cash boost 14 300 35 prize drop tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 40 prize drop tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 50 prize drop tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 70 prize drop tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 75 prize drop tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 80 prize drop tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 100 prize drop tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s bash 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Floral Fling?

Monopoly Go Floral Fling plays like the majority of daily tournaments, as you need to complete shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to take part in these minigames is to land on the railroad tiles, so we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach one to boost the points you get if you land on it. Though randomized, it’s bank heists you want as not only can you get a lot of cash, you can grab up to 12 points, while a successful shutdown only rewards you with four, and an unsuccessful one gives a pitiful two points.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards, make sure you read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to discover another way you can get some extra goodies from the big man in the top hat. We also have Haikyuu Legends codes, Blue Lock Rivals codes, Jujutsu Odyssey codes, and Kuroku’s Basket Showdown codes for those of you who enjoy Roblox anime games.