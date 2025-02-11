Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and the Monopoly Go Floral Fling event can help you get in the mood by seemingly throwing flowers at people. We’re sure the game doesn’t actually ask you to do that, but your partner might appreciate them, minus the throwing. While Scopely isn’t giving you a bunch of roses, it’s still giving you a chance to grab prize drop tokens and dice.
During this Monopoly Go event, you can also pick up three Monopoly Go sticker packs, so make sure you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server just in case you get any duplicates – it’s also the best place to meet other players to form a team for the big racing events. If you’re after more rolls, we recommend you stop by our free Monopoly Go dice guide every day.
All Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards
The Monopoly Go Floral Fling event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 11 and finishes at 12:09pm ET / 5:09pm GMT on January 12, giving you just under one day to reach level 40. To help you out, we’ve put the points you need and the rewards you get in the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Floral Fling rewards:
|Monopoly Go Floral Fling level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Fie-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|40 prize drop tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|50 prize drop tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|75 prize drop tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|80 prize drop tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|100 prize drop tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s bash
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Floral Fling?
Monopoly Go Floral Fling plays like the majority of daily tournaments, as you need to complete shutdowns and bank heists to get points. The only way to take part in these minigames is to land on the railroad tiles, so we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach one to boost the points you get if you land on it. Though randomized, it’s bank heists you want as not only can you get a lot of cash, you can grab up to 12 points, while a successful shutdown only rewards you with four, and an unsuccessful one gives a pitiful two points.
