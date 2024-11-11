The latest event is here – get stuck into the Monopoly Go Foam For Funds tournament and get yourself plenty of prizes with just the tap of a button. All you need to do is roll the dice and make your way around the board.
Our free Monopoly Go dice can help boost your supplies and get you going. Plus, if there are any pop-ups that you don’t recognize, you can head to our Monopoly Go wiki to learn more about the game. You can If you need some players to trade with, you can join the Monopoly Go Discord.
All the Monopoly Go Railroad Rush rewards
The Monopoly Go Foam For Funds event begins on November 11 and lasts for 24 hours. Like other tournament events, this doesn’t last long, so make sure you get rolling right away.
Here are all the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds rewards:
|Task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|170
|125 dice
|Seven
|200
|Five minutes of high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five minutes of cash boost
|14
|450
|Sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|Sticker pack
|19
|500
|25 minutes of mega heist
|18
|700
|450 dice
|21
|750
|Cash
|22
|350
|600 dice
|23
|700
|Ten minutes of high roller
|24
|950
|Sticker pack
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.1k
|675 dice
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.25k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|30
|1.25k
|Sticker pack
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1.85k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.1k
|1.25k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40 minutes of mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.6k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.6k
|2.1k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|3.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds event?
The Foam for Funds event is super easy to get into and play. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you gain points, which add up to unlock the above rewards. Make sure you get involved soon as the event ends on November 12.
