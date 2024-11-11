The latest event is here – get stuck into the Monopoly Go Foam For Funds tournament and get yourself plenty of prizes with just the tap of a button. All you need to do is roll the dice and make your way around the board.

All the Monopoly Go Railroad Rush rewards

The Monopoly Go Foam For Funds event begins on November 11 and lasts for 24 hours. Like other tournament events, this doesn’t last long, so make sure you get rolling right away.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds rewards:

Task level Points needed Reward One Ten Cash Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 Sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 170 125 dice Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five minutes of cash boost 14 450 Sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 525 350 dice 17 550 Cash 18 700 Sticker pack 19 500 25 minutes of mega heist 18 700 450 dice 21 750 Cash 22 350 600 dice 23 700 Ten minutes of high roller 24 950 Sticker pack 25 1k Cash 26 1.1k 675 dice 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.25k 750 dice 29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost 30 1.25k Sticker pack 31 1.4k Cash 32 1.85k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.1k 1.25k dice 35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist 36 2.7k 1.6k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.6k 2.1k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 7k 3.5k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds event?

The Foam for Funds event is super easy to get into and play. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you gain points, which add up to unlock the above rewards. Make sure you get involved soon as the event ends on November 12.

