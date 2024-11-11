We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All the Monopoly Go Foam For Funds rewards

Get ready for the Monopoly Go Foam For Funds event, and grab all of the available rewards including cash, sticker packs, and much more.

monopoly go foam for funds - key art showing a big tower in monopoly go
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The latest event is here – get stuck into the Monopoly Go Foam For Funds tournament and get yourself plenty of prizes with just the tap of a button. All you need to do is roll the dice and make your way around the board.

Our free Monopoly Go dice can help boost your supplies and get you going. Plus, if there are any pop-ups that you don’t recognize, you can head to our Monopoly Go wiki to learn more about the game. You can If you need some players to trade with, you can join the Monopoly Go Discord.

All the Monopoly Go Railroad Rush rewards

The Monopoly Go Foam For Funds event begins on November 11 and lasts for 24 hours. Like other tournament events, this doesn’t last long, so make sure you get rolling right away.

Here are all the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds rewards:

Task level Points needed Reward
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 170 125 dice
Seven 200 Five minutes of high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five minutes of cash boost
14 450 Sticker pack
15 400 Cash
16 525 350 dice
17 550 Cash
18 700 Sticker pack
19 500 25 minutes of mega heist
18 700 450 dice
21 750 Cash
22 350 600 dice
23 700 Ten minutes of high roller
24 950 Sticker pack
25 1k Cash
26 1.1k 675 dice
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.25k 750 dice
29 950 Ten minutes of cash boost
30 1.25k Sticker pack
31 1.4k Cash
32 1.85k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.1k 1.25k dice
35 1.3k 40 minutes of mega heist
36 2.7k 1.6k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.6k 2.1k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 7k 3.5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play the Monopoly Go Foam for Funds event?

The Foam for Funds event is super easy to get into and play. Every time you land on a railroad tile, you gain points, which add up to unlock the above rewards. Make sure you get involved soon as the event ends on November 12.

We cover all the best mobile games, including keeping up to date with all the new Genshin Impact codes, Honkai Star Rail codes, and Zenless Zone Zero codes.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die, with her favorite villager being Wolfgang. She started doing freelance work like writing lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.