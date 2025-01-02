All Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards

The Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event is on now in Scopely’s fast-paced mobile game and offers plenty of rewards. You don’t need to do anything special to take part – simply roll the dice and collect your prizes as they unlock. Scroll down to see the full list of available freebies.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice, too. You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord to trade any spare Monopoly Go stickers you have or complete that last album that’s been hanging around.

All the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards

The Friendship Pays event starts on January 2, 2025, at 3 pm GMT/10 am ET and runs until the same time on January 5.

Friendship Pays task level Points needed Reward One Five Sticker pack Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 45 dice Five 45 Five minutes of cash boost Six 35 Cash Seven 30 Sticker pack Eight 150 160 dice Nine 40 Cash Ten 35 Sticker pack 11 45 25 minutes of mega heist 12 450 420 dice 13 40 Cash 14 55 Sticker pack 15 65 Cash 16 80 75 dice 17 620 Sticker pack 18 90 Cash 19 100 100 dice 20 100 Five minutes of high roller 21 1k 925 dice 22 120 Cash 23 130 110 dice 24 120 Sticker pack 25 750 600 dice 26 170 Ten minutes of cash boost 27 180 Cash 28 1.4k Sticker pack 29 250 200 dice 30 300 Cash 31 340 250 dice 32 800 Sticker pack 33 425 Cash 34 450 35 minutes of mega heist 35 2.1k Sticker pack 36 750 600 dice 37 700 Cash 38 2.7k 2.1k dice 39 850 25 minutes of builder’s bash 40 1k 800 dice 41 1.1k Cash 42 3.2k 2.5k dice 43 1k Ten minutes of high roller 44 2k Sticker pack 45 1.3k Cash 46 8.4k 7.5k dice and a sticker pack

How do I play the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event?

Taking part in this event is super easy. You get points in the Friendship Pays event by landing on utility and tax tiles, which give four points. These then add up to unlock the above rewards. Remember, if you can roll with a multiplier active, it will increase your points, too.

Now, off you go and get some freebies.