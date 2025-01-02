We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards

Check out all the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards you can get in today's tournament, including cash, sticker packs, and much more.

Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards - the monopoly man looking at three dice
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event is on now in Scopely’s fast-paced mobile game and offers plenty of rewards. You don’t need to do anything special to take part – simply roll the dice and collect your prizes as they unlock. Scroll down to see the full list of available freebies.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice, too. You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord to trade any spare Monopoly Go stickers you have or complete that last album that’s been hanging around.

All the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards

The Friendship Pays event starts on January 2, 2025, at 3 pm GMT/10 am ET and runs until the same time on January 5.

Friendship Pays task level Points needed Reward
One Five Sticker pack
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 45 dice
Five 45 Five minutes of cash boost
Six 35 Cash
Seven 30 Sticker pack
Eight 150 160 dice
Nine 40 Cash
Ten 35 Sticker pack
11 45 25 minutes of mega heist
12 450 420 dice
13 40 Cash
14 55 Sticker pack
15 65 Cash
16 80 75 dice
17 620 Sticker pack
18 90 Cash
19 100 100 dice
20 100 Five minutes of high roller
21 1k 925 dice
22 120 Cash
23 130 110 dice
24 120 Sticker pack
25 750 600 dice
26 170 Ten minutes of cash boost
27 180 Cash
28 1.4k Sticker pack
29 250 200 dice
30 300 Cash
31 340 250 dice
32 800 Sticker pack
33 425 Cash
34 450 35 minutes of mega heist
35 2.1k Sticker pack
36 750 600 dice
37 700 Cash
38 2.7k 2.1k dice
39 850 25 minutes of builder’s bash
40 1k 800 dice
41 1.1k Cash
42 3.2k 2.5k dice
43 1k Ten minutes of high roller
44 2k Sticker pack
45 1.3k Cash
46 8.4k 7.5k dice and a sticker pack
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event?

Taking part in this event is super easy. You get points in the Friendship Pays event by landing on utility and tax tiles, which give four points. These then add up to unlock the above rewards. Remember, if you can roll with a multiplier active, it will increase your points, too.

Now, off you go and get some freebies. For more currency and boosts in other games, why not check out our Genshin Impact codes, Wuthering Waves codes, and Coin Master free spins guides?

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.