All Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards

The Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event is on now in Scopely’s fast-paced mobile game and offers plenty of rewards. You don’t need to do anything special to take part – simply roll the dice and collect your prizes as they unlock. Scroll down to see the full list of available freebies.
Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice, too. You can also join the Monopoly Go Discord to trade any spare Monopoly Go stickers you have or complete that last album that’s been hanging around.
All the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays rewards
The Friendship Pays event starts on January 2, 2025, at 3 pm GMT/10 am ET and runs until the same time on January 5.
|Friendship Pays task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Sticker pack
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|45 dice
|Five
|45
|Five minutes of cash boost
|Six
|35
|Cash
|Seven
|30
|Sticker pack
|Eight
|150
|160 dice
|Nine
|40
|Cash
|Ten
|35
|Sticker pack
|11
|45
|25 minutes of mega heist
|12
|450
|420 dice
|13
|40
|Cash
|14
|55
|Sticker pack
|15
|65
|Cash
|16
|80
|75 dice
|17
|620
|Sticker pack
|18
|90
|Cash
|19
|100
|100 dice
|20
|100
|Five minutes of high roller
|21
|1k
|925 dice
|22
|120
|Cash
|23
|130
|110 dice
|24
|120
|Sticker pack
|25
|750
|600 dice
|26
|170
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|27
|180
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|Sticker pack
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|300
|Cash
|31
|340
|250 dice
|32
|800
|Sticker pack
|33
|425
|Cash
|34
|450
|35 minutes of mega heist
|35
|2.1k
|Sticker pack
|36
|750
|600 dice
|37
|700
|Cash
|38
|2.7k
|2.1k dice
|39
|850
|25 minutes of builder’s bash
|40
|1k
|800 dice
|41
|1.1k
|Cash
|42
|3.2k
|2.5k dice
|43
|1k
|Ten minutes of high roller
|44
|2k
|Sticker pack
|45
|1.3k
|Cash
|46
|8.4k
|7.5k dice and a sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Friendship Pays event?
Taking part in this event is super easy. You get points in the Friendship Pays event by landing on utility and tax tiles, which give four points. These then add up to unlock the above rewards. Remember, if you can roll with a multiplier active, it will increase your points, too.
