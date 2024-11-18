We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Monopoly Go rolls out the red carpet for star-studded Friendship Plays campaign

Scopely releases a huge new Monopoly Go ad campaign featuring famous faces, and gives the Monopoly Man himself a voice in the mobile game.

monopoly go friendship plays - Jason Momoa, Keke Palmer, and Chris Pratt outside against a blue sky
Monopoly Go 

It’s been a wildly successful year for Scopely, all thanks to the dice-rolling, property-building game. Now, Monopoly Go’s Friendship Plays campaign debuts with a star-studded cast bringing the boards to life.

This marks the first-ever global campaign for the mobile game, which is starting today. Friendship Plays will span over 20 videos including TV spots and social media videos – though you can catch the cool ads on every digital platform.

The campaign features the one, the only, Will Ferrell as Mr. Monopoly himself. Fun fact – this is the first time the Monopoly man has had a voice in Monopoly Go, and it couldn’t have been a better choice than the star of Step Brothers and Elf.

Joining Mr Ferrell are Jason Momoa, Keke Palmer, and Chris Pratt as Momoney, Keke GoGo, and Extra Chrispy respectively. In Keke’s words, “when [she] plays games, [she] plays to win,” and those are words to live by, especially in the fast-paced world of Monopoly Go where shutting down opponents is key.

Friendship Plays brings you into a world where Monopoly Go comes to life, mixing reality and the Monopoly universe. It shows off both the incredible highs and difficult lows that players face – like building up your board and then immediately having it smashed by other players. But, it does also celebrate friendships and playing together, which is another huge part of the free mobile game.

Chances are, this has you raring to go – in which case, don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice, and then see what each of the events means in our Monopoly Go Wiki.

