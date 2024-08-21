We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Gacha game players outraged at Monopoly Go game of the year win

The Mobile Game Awards winners are here for 2024, with the immensely popular Monopoly Go beating some of the best gachas out there.

Monopoly Go game of the year award - Honkai Star Rail's Luka vs the Monopoly Man
This year’s Mobile Game Awards culminated in the award show on August 20th, and we’ve got a full list of the winners. But, you may have already seen some incredulous responses to one of the categories.

So, drumroll please – the Mobile Game Awards’ Game of the Year goes to – Monopoly Go. That’s right, the dice-rolling, board-building mobile game scooped up the big win, leaving a lot of gacha game players wondering what it is, and how it won over huge titles such as Wuthering Waves and Honkai Star Rail. Though honorable mentions did go to Star Wars: Hunters and Wuthering Waves, so Kuro didn’t completely miss out.

One quick glance at social media shows tons of posts where players lament the loss for this year’s giant gacha titles, with one user saying “Ain’t no way we lost to Monopoly Go in the Game of the Year award”, and another “shocked we lost to Monopoly Go”.

Monopoly Go is an absolutely huge game. The profits of it eclipse that of even Hoyoverse, due to its simplistic gameplay and worldwide popularity. It might not be for everyone, but Monopoly Go-ers evidently came out in force to vote for their favorite game.

Other awards we want to highlight from the show are:

  • Best Audio/Visual Accomplishment – Wuthering Waves
  • Best Storytelling – Honkai Star Rail
  • Best Developer – Hoyoverse
  • Best PR/Marketing Team – Wooga
  • Best Publisher – Scopely

You can see the full list of winners here along with runners-up and special mentions in each category.

Have you tried Scopely’s gigantic game yet? If not, here are today’s free Monopoly Go dice – or if you’ve got your eye on Wuthering Waves Zhezhi, here are the new Wuthering Waves codes.

