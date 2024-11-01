Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean the ghoulish fun has to end – the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains event takes us back to the graveyard to grab some extra goodies. You can find all of the rewards listed below to see how many prizes are on offer… if you dare.

While you’re here, get all the free Monopoly Go dice, and then grab today’s Coin Master free spins, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins to get ahead in other mobile games, too.

All the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards

The Habitat Heroes event is on now until November 3, so you’ve got a few days to jump in and grab as many rewards as you can.

Ghostly Gains task level Points needed Reward One Five Five pickaxes Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Four pickaxes Six 25 Sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 Five pickaxes Nine 170 160 dice Ten 50 Cash 11 55 Ten pickaxes 12 50 Sticker pack 13 420 375 dice 14 55 Ten pickaxes 15 60 Five minutes of high roller 16 75 Cash 17 650 550 dice 18 85 15 pickaxes 19 95 100 dice 20 110 Cash 21 125 17 pickaxes 22 1.1k 950 dice 23 130 18 pickaxes 24 140 Sticker pack 25 155 Cash 26 700 550 dice 27 170 22 pickaxes 28 200 Cash 29 280 220 dice 30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost 31 275 25 pickaxes 32 1.8k 1.3k dice 33 350 25 pickaxes 34 450 Sticker pack 35 1k 725 dice 36 550 Cash 37 2.2k 1.6k dice 38 600 28 pickaxes 39 800 550 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.7k 1.9k dice 42 800 30 pickaxes 43 900 40 minutes of mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Sticker pack 46 1.5k Cash 47 4.4k 3k dice 48 1k Ten minutes of high roller 49 1.7k Cash 50 9k Sticker pack and 8k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards event?

Taking part in this scarily good event is super easy. All you need to do is roll your dice and head around your board. If you land on a spot with a gravestone token on it, you pick it up and earn points accordingly.

Each time you earn points it adds to your total, which unlocks different levels of rewards above. Remember that if you roll with a multiplier, you get more tokens at once – as well as more dice and cash, of course.

Our Monopoly Go wiki has more information including what each event and boost does in the game. If you want to find some friends in the game to join partner events with, do so on the Monopoly Go Discord server.