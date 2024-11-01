Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean the ghoulish fun has to end – the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains event takes us back to the graveyard to grab some extra goodies. You can find all of the rewards listed below to see how many prizes are on offer… if you dare.
All the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards
The Habitat Heroes event is on now until November 3, so you’ve got a few days to jump in and grab as many rewards as you can.
|Ghostly Gains task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five pickaxes
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Four pickaxes
|Six
|25
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|Five pickaxes
|Nine
|170
|160 dice
|Ten
|50
|Cash
|11
|55
|Ten pickaxes
|12
|50
|Sticker pack
|13
|420
|375 dice
|14
|55
|Ten pickaxes
|15
|60
|Five minutes of high roller
|16
|75
|Cash
|17
|650
|550 dice
|18
|85
|15 pickaxes
|19
|95
|100 dice
|20
|110
|Cash
|21
|125
|17 pickaxes
|22
|1.1k
|950 dice
|23
|130
|18 pickaxes
|24
|140
|Sticker pack
|25
|155
|Cash
|26
|700
|550 dice
|27
|170
|22 pickaxes
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|280
|220 dice
|30
|220
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|31
|275
|25 pickaxes
|32
|1.8k
|1.3k dice
|33
|350
|25 pickaxes
|34
|450
|Sticker pack
|35
|1k
|725 dice
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|2.2k
|1.6k dice
|38
|600
|28 pickaxes
|39
|800
|550 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.7k
|1.9k dice
|42
|800
|30 pickaxes
|43
|900
|40 minutes of mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|46
|1.5k
|Cash
|47
|4.4k
|3k dice
|48
|1k
|Ten minutes of high roller
|49
|1.7k
|Cash
|50
|9k
|Sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards event?
Taking part in this scarily good event is super easy. All you need to do is roll your dice and head around your board. If you land on a spot with a gravestone token on it, you pick it up and earn points accordingly.
Each time you earn points it adds to your total, which unlocks different levels of rewards above. Remember that if you roll with a multiplier, you get more tokens at once – as well as more dice and cash, of course.
Our Monopoly Go wiki has more information including what each event and boost does in the game. If you want to find some friends in the game to join partner events with, do so on the Monopoly Go Discord server.