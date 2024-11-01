We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards

The Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains event is on right now to continue the Halloween fun, and fill your pockets with dice, and stickers galore.

Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains - a character from the game against a dark red background covered in bats
Monopoly Go 

Just because Halloween is over doesn’t mean the ghoulish fun has to end – the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains event takes us back to the graveyard to grab some extra goodies. You can find all of the rewards listed below to see how many prizes are on offer… if you dare.

The Habitat Heroes event is on now until November 3, so you’ve got a few days to jump in and grab as many rewards as you can.

Ghostly Gains task level Points needed Reward
One Five Five pickaxes
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Four pickaxes
Six 25 Sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 Five pickaxes
Nine 170 160 dice
Ten 50 Cash
11 55 Ten pickaxes
12 50 Sticker pack
13 420 375 dice
14 55 Ten pickaxes
15 60 Five minutes of high roller
16 75 Cash
17 650 550 dice
18 85 15 pickaxes
19 95 100 dice
20 110 Cash
21 125 17 pickaxes
22 1.1k 950 dice
23 130 18 pickaxes
24 140 Sticker pack
25 155 Cash
26 700 550 dice
27 170 22 pickaxes
28 200 Cash
29 280 220 dice
30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost
31 275 25 pickaxes
32 1.8k 1.3k dice
33 350 25 pickaxes
34 450 Sticker pack
35 1k 725 dice
36 550 Cash
37 2.2k 1.6k dice
38 600 28 pickaxes
39 800 550 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.7k 1.9k dice
42 800 30 pickaxes
43 900 40 minutes of mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Sticker pack
46 1.5k Cash
47 4.4k 3k dice
48 1k Ten minutes of high roller
49 1.7k Cash
50 9k Sticker pack and 8k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Ghostly Gains rewards event?

Taking part in this scarily good event is super easy. All you need to do is roll your dice and head around your board. If you land on a spot with a gravestone token on it, you pick it up and earn points accordingly.

Each time you earn points it adds to your total, which unlocks different levels of rewards above. Remember that if you roll with a multiplier, you get more tokens at once – as well as more dice and cash, of course.

