All Monopoly Go Gingerbread Partners rewards

The festivities are already here – take part in the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Partners event and get into the groove. Partner up with four other people and build some sweet structures. You can win plenty of dice, cash, and even a limited-edition token for your troubles.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice and then join the Monopoly Go Discord to fill out your friends list and find some partners to take part in the event with.

When is the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Partners event?

The Gingerbread Partners event starts on December 24, 2024, and continues until December 29, 2024.

What is the Monopoly Go Gingerbread Partners event?

As in all Monopoly Go partner events, the first thing you need to do is partner up with up to four other players. You then have a project to complete with each players, which has five levels. To level it up, you need to spin a wheel using points you gain as you roll around the regular game board. The more points you score, the more of the project you complete – and the more rewards you get.

Monopoly Go Gingerbread Partners rewards

To earn points in the partner event, you and your teammates will need to complete builds. Each project you level up and then complete will unlock rewards. Remember, each one has five levels, so you can unlock 20 different prizes in total.

The amount of dice you win may be higher than the listed amount – it depends on your level in the game.

Level Points needed Reward One 2.5k 200 dice Two 8.5k Cash Three 21.5k 200 dice, cash, and ten minutes of cash boost Four 48k 300 dice, a sticker pack, and ten minutes of mega heist Five 80k 400 dice, cash, a sticker pack, and a builder’s bash boost

Completing all four partner projects will gain you the grand prize:

Grand prize – 5k dice, a wild sticker, and a Gingerbread Train shape board token

