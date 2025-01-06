Winter is in full swing, and just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you don’t still deserve some goodies, and that’s where the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide tournament comes in. As with any other in-game event, it gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on dice, cash, high rollers, boosts, mega heists, and more.
If you need even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only can you find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with, but you can also meet some pals to partner with during the next team-based Monopoly Go event.
All Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards
In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards, as well as what level you get them at the points you need to get there. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 6 and runs until 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards:
|Monopoly Go Glacier Glide level
|Points needed
|reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|Yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue starter pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One bue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Glacier Glide?
As with most tournaments, to get points in the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide event, you need to take part in shutdowns and heists. To do these, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though which minigame you get is entirely random. You can get between two and four points depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, while the size of your robbery can net you up to 12 points during a heist. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards are, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to discover how you can get even more freebies.