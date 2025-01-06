Winter is in full swing, and just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you don’t still deserve some goodies, and that’s where the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide tournament comes in. As with any other in-game event, it gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on dice, cash, high rollers, boosts, mega heists, and more.

If you need even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only can you find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with, but you can also meet some pals to partner with during the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards, as well as what level you get them at the points you need to get there. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 6 and runs until 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards:

Monopoly Go Glacier Glide level Points needed reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue starter pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One bue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Glacier Glide?

As with most tournaments, to get points in the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide event, you need to take part in shutdowns and heists. To do these, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though which minigame you get is entirely random. You can get between two and four points depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, while the size of your robbery can net you up to 12 points during a heist. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards are, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to discover how you can get even more freebies.