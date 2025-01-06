We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Glacier Glide tournament is a great way to stock up on the essentials, including dice, sticker packs, mega heists, and more.

Winter is in full swing, and just because the holidays are over doesn’t mean you don’t still deserve some goodies, and that’s where the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide tournament comes in. As with any other in-game event, it gives you the perfect opportunity to stock up on dice, cash, high rollers, boosts, mega heists, and more.

If you need even more rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only can you find people to trade Monopoly Go stickers with, but you can also meet some pals to partner with during the next team-based Monopoly Go event.

All Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards, as well as what level you get them at the points you need to get there. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 6 and runs until 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 7.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards:

Monopoly Go Glacier Glide level Points needed reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue starter pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One bue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Glacier Glide?

As with most tournaments, to get points in the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide event, you need to take part in shutdowns and heists. To do these, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though which minigame you get is entirely random. You can get between two and four points depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not, while the size of your robbery can net you up to 12 points during a heist. To make the most out of this event, we recommend you increase the multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Glacier Glide rewards are, make sure you check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to discover how you can get even more freebies.

