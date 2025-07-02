Monopoly Go's Golden Hour Wonders tournament certainly is full of wonders, assuming dice and flags count. Other rewards up for grabs include cash, boosts, and mega heists, all things that you need to grow your virtual empire. Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some sticker packs, so if you're a bit of a collector, you should take part in the event.

There's a chance you may get duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, but many players are willing to make some trades on the Monopoly Go Discord server, so head over there if you want to swap any. While you're here, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls, despite the new Monopoly Go event offering 18,205 dice.

All Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders rewards

The Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 2 and concludes at the same time on July 4. There are 62 levels, so we put them in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them and the rewards you get for doing so.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Holden Hour Wonders:

Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders level Points needed Reward One Five 60 flags Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 50 dice Six 30 80 flags Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 40 dice Nine 50 80 flags Ten 160 150 dice 11 50 Ten-minute cash boost 12 55 50 dice 13 65 100 flags 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 375 dice 16 70 200 flags 17 80 70 dice 18 85 15-minute builder's bash 19 95 Cash 20 675 575 dice 21 100 200 flags 22 115 95 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 220 flags 25 1,150 925 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 220 flags 28 160 Cash 29 750 575 dice 30 180 220 flags 31 190 Cash 32 210 150 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 1.1k dice 36 250 240 flags 37 300 200 dice 38 450 Cash 39 1,350 925 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 240 flags 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.4k dice 44 350 15-minute cash boost 45 450 250 flags 46 575 350 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,650 dice 49 550 250 flags 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k 800 dice 53 700 270 flags 54 825 500 dice 55 950 Cash 56 4.5k 2.2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 375 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 625 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders?

You get points for the Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event by landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and railroad tiles. As such, we recommend you increase and decrease your multiplier depending on how close you are to one of the relevant spaces.

