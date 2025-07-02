Monopoly Go's Golden Hour Wonders tournament certainly is full of wonders, assuming dice and flags count. Other rewards up for grabs include cash, boosts, and mega heists, all things that you need to grow your virtual empire. Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some sticker packs, so if you're a bit of a collector, you should take part in the event.
There's a chance you may get duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, but many players are willing to make some trades on the Monopoly Go Discord server, so head over there if you want to swap any. While you're here, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls, despite the new Monopoly Go event offering 18,205 dice.
All Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders rewards
The Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 2 and concludes at the same time on July 4. There are 62 levels, so we put them in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them and the rewards you get for doing so.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Holden Hour Wonders:
|Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|60 flags
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|50 dice
|Six
|30
|80 flags
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|40 dice
|Nine
|50
|80 flags
|Ten
|160
|150 dice
|11
|50
|Ten-minute cash boost
|12
|55
|50 dice
|13
|65
|100 flags
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|375 dice
|16
|70
|200 flags
|17
|80
|70 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder's bash
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|575 dice
|21
|100
|200 flags
|22
|115
|95 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|220 flags
|25
|1,150
|925 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|220 flags
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|575 dice
|30
|180
|220 flags
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|150 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|1.1k dice
|36
|250
|240 flags
|37
|300
|200 dice
|38
|450
|Cash
|39
|1,350
|925 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|240 flags
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.4k dice
|44
|350
|15-minute cash boost
|45
|450
|250 flags
|46
|575
|350 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,650 dice
|49
|550
|250 flags
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|800 dice
|53
|700
|270 flags
|54
|825
|500 dice
|55
|950
|Cash
|56
|4.5k
|2.2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|375 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|625 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders?
You get points for the Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event by landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and railroad tiles. As such, we recommend you increase and decrease your multiplier depending on how close you are to one of the relevant spaces.
