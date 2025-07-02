As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders rewards

The Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event lasts for two days and gives you ample opportunity to stick up on all of the essential items.

Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders: The Monopoly Man smirking on some grass next to dice
Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go's Golden Hour Wonders tournament certainly is full of wonders, assuming dice and flags count. Other rewards up for grabs include cash, boosts, and mega heists, all things that you need to grow your virtual empire. Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some sticker packs, so if you're a bit of a collector, you should take part in the event.

There's a chance you may get duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, but many players are willing to make some trades on the Monopoly Go Discord server, so head over there if you want to swap any. While you're here, we also recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you can never have too many rolls, despite the new Monopoly Go event offering 18,205 dice.

The Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 2 and concludes at the same time on July 4. There are 62 levels, so we put them in the table below, along with the points you need to reach them and the rewards you get for doing so.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Holden Hour Wonders:

Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders level Points needed Reward
One Five 60 flags
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 50 dice
Six 30 80 flags
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 40 dice
Nine 50 80 flags
Ten 160 150 dice
11 50 Ten-minute cash boost
12 55 50 dice
13 65 100 flags
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 375 dice
16 70 200 flags
17 80 70 dice
18 85 15-minute builder's bash
19 95 Cash
20 675 575 dice
21 100 200 flags
22 115 95 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 220 flags
25 1,150 925 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 220 flags
28 160 Cash
29 750 575 dice
30 180 220 flags
31 190 Cash
32 210 150 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 1.1k dice
36 250 240 flags
37 300 200 dice
38 450 Cash
39 1,350 925 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 240 flags
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.4k dice
44 350 15-minute cash boost
45 450 250 flags
46 575 350 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,650 dice
49 550 250 flags
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k 800 dice
53 700 270 flags
54 825 500 dice
55 950 Cash
56 4.5k 2.2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 375 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 625 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders?

You get points for the Monopoly Go Golden Hour Wonders event by landing on the Chance, Community Chest, and railroad tiles. As such, we recommend you increase and decrease your multiplier depending on how close you are to one of the relevant spaces.

