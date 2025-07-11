It's tournament time again with the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, which has 40 levels for you to work through. At each milestone, you get different rewards, some give you cash to build some structures for your virtual empire, others give you dice to get around the board, and some even provide partner event tokens.
Those tokens are crucial if you want to do your part in the team-based Monopoly Go event, though they're not so important if you're more of a lone wolf who doesn't care about partner events. While you're here, we highly recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, because you never know when those extra rolls will come in handy.
All Monopoly Go Grain Reign rewards
Monopoly Go Grain Reign begins on July 11 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and concludes at the same time on July 12, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. If you want to know what rewards you get and the points you need, check out the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Grain Reign rewards:
|Monopoly Go Grain Reign level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|70 partner event tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|80 partner event tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|125 dice
|Nine
|200
|100 partner event tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|120 partner event tokens
|12
|425
|200 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|150 partner event tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|475
|215 dice
|17
|350
|180 partner event tokens
|18
|550
|235 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|200 partner event tokens
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|775
|275 dice
|23
|600
|220 partner event tokens
|24
|1k
|345 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|240 partner event tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.2k
|360 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|250 partner event tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1,750
|500 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|300 partner event tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder's bash
|36
|2,350
|600 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3.5k
|800 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|8.5k
|2,125 dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Grain Reign?
Shutdowns and bank heists are how you get points in the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, but you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in the minigames, and even then, the one you get is completely random. To boost the number of points that you get, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within good range of one of the railroads.
