All Monopoly Go Grain Reign rewards

Monopoly Go's Grand Reign event is another quick tournament to help you stock up on various items, including partner event tokens.

It's tournament time again with the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, which has 40 levels for you to work through. At each milestone, you get different rewards, some give you cash to build some structures for your virtual empire, others give you dice to get around the board, and some even provide partner event tokens.

Those tokens are crucial if you want to do your part in the team-based Monopoly Go event, though they're not so important if you're more of a lone wolf who doesn't care about partner events. While you're here, we highly recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, because you never know when those extra rolls will come in handy.

Monopoly Go Grain Reign begins on July 11 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and concludes at the same time on July 12, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. If you want to know what rewards you get and the points you need, check out the table below.

Monopoly Go Grain Reign level Points needed Reward
One Ten 70 partner event tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 80 partner event tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 125 dice
Nine 200 100 partner event tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 120 partner event tokens
12 425 200 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 150 partner event tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 475 215 dice
17 350 180 partner event tokens
18 550 235 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 200 partner event tokens
21 500 Cash
22 775 275 dice
23 600 220 partner event tokens
24 1k 345 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 240 partner event tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1.2k 360 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 250 partner event tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1,750 500 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 300 partner event tokens
35 750 30-minute builder's bash
36 2,350 600 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3.5k 800 dice
39 2k Cash
40 8.5k 2,125 dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Grain Reign?

Shutdowns and bank heists are how you get points in the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, but you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in the minigames, and even then, the one you get is completely random. To boost the number of points that you get, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within good range of one of the railroads.

