It's tournament time again with the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, which has 40 levels for you to work through. At each milestone, you get different rewards, some give you cash to build some structures for your virtual empire, others give you dice to get around the board, and some even provide partner event tokens.

Those tokens are crucial if you want to do your part in the team-based Monopoly Go event, though they're not so important if you're more of a lone wolf who doesn't care about partner events. While you're here, we highly recommend you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, because you never know when those extra rolls will come in handy.

All Monopoly Go Grain Reign rewards

Monopoly Go Grain Reign begins on July 11 at 1pm ET / 6pm BST and concludes at the same time on July 12, giving you 24 hours to reach level 40. If you want to know what rewards you get and the points you need, check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Grain Reign rewards:

Monopoly Go Grain Reign level Points needed Reward One Ten 70 partner event tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 80 partner event tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 125 dice Nine 200 100 partner event tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 120 partner event tokens 12 425 200 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 150 partner event tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 475 215 dice 17 350 180 partner event tokens 18 550 235 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 200 partner event tokens 21 500 Cash 22 775 275 dice 23 600 220 partner event tokens 24 1k 345 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 240 partner event tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1.2k 360 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 250 partner event tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,750 500 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 300 partner event tokens 35 750 30-minute builder's bash 36 2,350 600 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3.5k 800 dice 39 2k Cash 40 8.5k 2,125 dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Grain Reign?

Shutdowns and bank heists are how you get points in the Monopoly Go Grain Reign event, but you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in the minigames, and even then, the one you get is completely random. To boost the number of points that you get, we highly recommend you apply a multiplier when you're within good range of one of the railroads.

