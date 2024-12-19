We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

Here are all the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards you can earn in the current tournament including dice, event tokens, and stickers.

Monopoly Go Greeting Journey - a grey dog wearing a santa hat over a snowy scene
Monopoly Go 

Seasons greetings to you all, from us and from the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event. Roll your dice and earn prizes as you go including plenty of dice rolls, sticker packs, and a big stack of cash.

Don’t forget, we have today’s free Monopoly Go dice to get you going. While playing, you may find an event you don’t recognize, in which case check our Monopoly Go wiki to see what it is.

All the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

Monopoly Go’s Greeting Journey event starts at 10 am ET/3 pm GMT on December 19, and lasts for two days, ending at the same time.

Greeting Journey task level Points needed Reward
One Five Five event tokens
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Sticker pack
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Eight event tokens
Six 25 Sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 12 event tokens
Nine 160 150 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 15 event tokens
12 50 Sticker pack
13 350 350 dice
14 40 25 event tokens
15 60 Five minutes of high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 dice
18 80 30 event tokens
19 90 100 dice
20 100 Cash
21 125 35 event tokens
22 1k 900 dice
23 120 50 event tokens
24 130 Sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 65 event tokens
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.5k 1.2k dice
33 350 70 event tokens
34 450 Sticker pack
35 850 700 dice
36 550 Cash
37 1.8k 1.5k dice
38 500 80 event tokens
39 650 500 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.3 1.8k dice
42 700 100 event tokens
43 900 30 minutes of mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Sticker pack
46 1.4k 110 event tokens
47 3.8k 2.8k dice
48 1k Ten minutes of high roller
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k 7.5k dice and a sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event?

As with most Monopoly Go tournaments, all you need to do to play is just roll your dice. With some luck, you’ll hit the corner tiles, which is where you can earn points for this particular event. Remember to roll with a multiplier active – if you can – as this not only increases your usual prizes but the points you gain for the Greeting Journey event, too.

