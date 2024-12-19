All Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

Seasons greetings to you all, from us and from the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event. Roll your dice and earn prizes as you go including plenty of dice rolls, sticker packs, and a big stack of cash.

All the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

Monopoly Go’s Greeting Journey event starts at 10 am ET/3 pm GMT on December 19, and lasts for two days, ending at the same time.

Greeting Journey task level Points needed Reward One Five Five event tokens Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Sticker pack Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Eight event tokens Six 25 Sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 12 event tokens Nine 160 150 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 15 event tokens 12 50 Sticker pack 13 350 350 dice 14 40 25 event tokens 15 60 Five minutes of high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 dice 18 80 30 event tokens 19 90 100 dice 20 100 Cash 21 125 35 event tokens 22 1k 900 dice 23 120 50 event tokens 24 130 Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 65 event tokens 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 220 Ten minutes of cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5k 1.2k dice 33 350 70 event tokens 34 450 Sticker pack 35 850 700 dice 36 550 Cash 37 1.8k 1.5k dice 38 500 80 event tokens 39 650 500 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.3 1.8k dice 42 700 100 event tokens 43 900 30 minutes of mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Sticker pack 46 1.4k 110 event tokens 47 3.8k 2.8k dice 48 1k Ten minutes of high roller 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k 7.5k dice and a sticker pack

How do I play the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event?

As with most Monopoly Go tournaments, all you need to do to play is just roll your dice. With some luck, you’ll hit the corner tiles, which is where you can earn points for this particular event. Remember to roll with a multiplier active – if you can – as this not only increases your usual prizes but the points you gain for the Greeting Journey event, too.

