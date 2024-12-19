All Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards

Seasons greetings to you all, from us and from the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event. Roll your dice and earn prizes as you go including plenty of dice rolls, sticker packs, and a big stack of cash.
Don't forget, we have today's free Monopoly Go dice to get you going.
All the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey rewards
Monopoly Go’s Greeting Journey event starts at 10 am ET/3 pm GMT on December 19, and lasts for two days, ending at the same time.
|Greeting Journey task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five event tokens
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Sticker pack
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Eight event tokens
|Six
|25
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|12 event tokens
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|15 event tokens
|12
|50
|Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 dice
|14
|40
|25 event tokens
|15
|60
|Five minutes of high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 dice
|18
|80
|30 event tokens
|19
|90
|100 dice
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|35 event tokens
|22
|1k
|900 dice
|23
|120
|50 event tokens
|24
|130
|Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|65 event tokens
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|220
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|1.2k dice
|33
|350
|70 event tokens
|34
|450
|Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 dice
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1.8k
|1.5k dice
|38
|500
|80 event tokens
|39
|650
|500 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3
|1.8k dice
|42
|700
|100 event tokens
|43
|900
|30 minutes of mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|110 event tokens
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k dice
|48
|1k
|Ten minutes of high roller
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|7.5k dice and a sticker pack
How do I play the Monopoly Go Greeting Journey event?
As with most Monopoly Go tournaments, all you need to do to play is just roll your dice. With some luck, you’ll hit the corner tiles, which is where you can earn points for this particular event. Remember to roll with a multiplier active – if you can – as this not only increases your usual prizes but the points you gain for the Greeting Journey event, too.
