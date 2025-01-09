The Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event is the latest in-game tournament, following the footsteps of the many that came before it. As ever, it gives you ample opportunity to pick various rewards, including flags, which can help you out with the current team-based event. You can also get 10,890 dice, a bunch of sticker packs, some mega heists, and plenty of cash.
If you still don’t have any teammates for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to see if you can find some buddies. Even if you don’t, there are bound to be other players on there looking to trade some Monopoly Go stickers, and with four packs up for grabs in the Halfpipe havoc tournament, you’re bound to get some duplicates. Oh, and don’t forget to visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide for some extra rolls.
All Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards
In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards, the level you get them at, and the points you need to reach them. The event lasts for one day and begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 9 and ends at the same time on January 10.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards:
|Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 flags
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|120 flags
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|140 flags
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|200 flags
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|240 dice
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|240 flags
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute high roller
|20
|700
|260 flags
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|260 flags
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|260 flags
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|300 flags
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc?
You need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points in the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event. To do this, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it’s entirely random as to which minigame you get to play. You get either two or four points for a shutdown, depending on whether or not you’re successful, while you can get up to 12 for a heist, though it comes down to the size of your robbery. To make the most out of the 24-hour window, we recommend you apply a multiplier as you approach the railroads.
