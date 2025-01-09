The Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event is the latest in-game tournament, following the footsteps of the many that came before it. As ever, it gives you ample opportunity to pick various rewards, including flags, which can help you out with the current team-based event. You can also get 10,890 dice, a bunch of sticker packs, some mega heists, and plenty of cash.

All Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards, the level you get them at, and the points you need to reach them. The event lasts for one day and begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 9 and ends at the same time on January 10.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards:

Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 flags Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 120 flags Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 140 flags Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 200 flags 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 240 dice 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 240 flags 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute high roller 20 700 260 flags 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 260 flags 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 260 flags 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 300 flags 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc?

You need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points in the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event. To do this, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it’s entirely random as to which minigame you get to play. You get either two or four points for a shutdown, depending on whether or not you’re successful, while you can get up to 12 for a heist, though it comes down to the size of your robbery. To make the most out of the 24-hour window, we recommend you apply a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

