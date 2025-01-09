We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards

Monopoly Go's Halfpipe Havoc tournament is like any other in-game event, offering you the opportunity to pick up plenty of rewards.

Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc: A group of people in snow outfits on a snow mobile
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event is the latest in-game tournament, following the footsteps of the many that came before it. As ever, it gives you ample opportunity to pick various rewards, including flags, which can help you out with the current team-based event. You can also get 10,890 dice, a bunch of sticker packs, some mega heists, and plenty of cash.

If you still don’t have any teammates for the current team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to see if you can find some buddies. Even if you don’t, there are bound to be other players on there looking to trade some Monopoly Go stickers, and with four packs up for grabs in the Halfpipe havoc tournament, you’re bound to get some duplicates. Oh, and don’t forget to visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide for some extra rolls.

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards, the level you get them at, and the points you need to reach them. The event lasts for one day and begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 9 and ends at the same time on January 10.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc rewards:

Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 flags
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 120 flags
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 140 flags
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 200 flags
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 240 dice
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 240 flags
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute high roller
20 700 260 flags
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 260 flags
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 260 flags
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 300 flags
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc?

You need to take part in shutdowns and bank heists to get points in the Monopoly Go Halfpipe Havoc event. To do this, you need to land on the railroad tiles, though it’s entirely random as to which minigame you get to play. You get either two or four points for a shutdown, depending on whether or not you’re successful, while you can get up to 12 for a heist, though it comes down to the size of your robbery. To make the most out of the 24-hour window, we recommend you apply a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

