The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event is a great way to get your hands on some extra dice rolls and bundles of cash as the spooky season comes to an end. So grab your pickaxe and get digging, because the more points you get the more prizes are open to you. Take a look below to see exactly what’s on offer during this event.
While you’re here, don’t forget to grab your free Monopoly Go dice, and if you’ve already collected a bunch of Monopoly Go stickers, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to befriend other players and trade.
When is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?
The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures kicks off on October 30 and runs to November 3, giving you four whole days to dig your way through the prize tracker and bag yourself some handy pickaxes and extra rewards.
All Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards
|Rank
|Reward
|One
|50 free dice rolls
|Two
|Cash
|Three
|100 free dice rolls
|Four
|Yellow sticker pack
|Five
|150 free dice rolls
|Six
|Five pickaxes and cash
|Seven
|175 free dice rolls
|Eight
|Pink sticker pack
|Nine
|200 free dice rolls
|Ten
|Cash
|11
|Haunted Treasures-themed shield skin
|12
|200 free dice rolls
|13
|350 free dice rolls
|14
|Ten pickaxes and cash
|15
|Purple sticker pack
|16
|1k free dice rolls
|17
|Cash
|18
|150 free dice rolls
|19
|17 pickaxes and cash
|20
|Haunted Treasures-themed token
|21
|250 free dice rolls
|22
|Blue sticker pack
|23
|300 free dice rolls
|24
|Cash
|25
|Wild sticker, cash, and 3k free dice rolls
What is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?
Haunted Treasures is this month’s archeology event, and this time, it’s suitably themed for Halloween with plenty of spooky rewards on offer. Like with other dig events, you need to roll your dice and move around the board in your quest to get a load of pickaxes. Once you’ve got the means to start digging, you can tap on tiles to excavate the dig site and discover the prizes on offer.
