The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event is a great way to get your hands on some extra dice rolls and bundles of cash as the spooky season comes to an end. So grab your pickaxe and get digging, because the more points you get the more prizes are open to you. Take a look below to see exactly what’s on offer during this event.

While you’re here, don’t forget to grab your free Monopoly Go dice, and if you’ve already collected a bunch of Monopoly Go stickers, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to befriend other players and trade.

When is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?

The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures kicks off on October 30 and runs to November 3, giving you four whole days to dig your way through the prize tracker and bag yourself some handy pickaxes and extra rewards.

All Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards

Rank Reward One 50 free dice rolls Two Cash Three 100 free dice rolls Four Yellow sticker pack Five 150 free dice rolls Six Five pickaxes and cash Seven 175 free dice rolls Eight Pink sticker pack Nine 200 free dice rolls Ten Cash 11 Haunted Treasures-themed shield skin 12 200 free dice rolls 13 350 free dice rolls 14 Ten pickaxes and cash 15 Purple sticker pack 16 1k free dice rolls 17 Cash 18 150 free dice rolls 19 17 pickaxes and cash 20 Haunted Treasures-themed token 21 250 free dice rolls 22 Blue sticker pack 23 300 free dice rolls 24 Cash 25 Wild sticker, cash, and 3k free dice rolls

What is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?

Haunted Treasures is this month’s archeology event, and this time, it’s suitably themed for Halloween with plenty of spooky rewards on offer. Like with other dig events, you need to roll your dice and move around the board in your quest to get a load of pickaxes. Once you’ve got the means to start digging, you can tap on tiles to excavate the dig site and discover the prizes on offer.

