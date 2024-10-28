We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards

Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures is a new dig event with some pretty rich rewards waiting for you to excavate, including free dice and cash.

monopoly go haunted treasures event trailer screenshot of a little ghost on a purple background with two of the themed rewards
Verna Colosi's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event is a great way to get your hands on some extra dice rolls and bundles of cash as the spooky season comes to an end. So grab your pickaxe and get digging, because the more points you get the more prizes are open to you. Take a look below to see exactly what’s on offer during this event.

While you’re here, don’t forget to grab your free Monopoly Go dice, and if you’ve already collected a bunch of Monopoly Go stickers, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to befriend other players and trade.

When is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?

The Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures kicks off on October 30 and runs to November 3, giving you four whole days to dig your way through the prize tracker and bag yourself some handy pickaxes and extra rewards.

All Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures rewards

Rank Reward
One 50 free dice rolls
Two Cash
Three 100 free dice rolls
Four Yellow sticker pack
Five 150 free dice rolls
Six Five pickaxes and cash
Seven 175 free dice rolls
Eight Pink sticker pack
Nine 200 free dice rolls
Ten Cash
11 Haunted Treasures-themed shield skin
12 200 free dice rolls
13 350 free dice rolls
14 Ten pickaxes and cash
15 Purple sticker pack
16 1k free dice rolls
17 Cash
18 150 free dice rolls
19 17 pickaxes and cash
20 Haunted Treasures-themed token
21 250 free dice rolls
22 Blue sticker pack
23 300 free dice rolls
24 Cash
25 Wild sticker, cash, and 3k free dice rolls
YouTube Thumbnail

What is the Monopoly Go Haunted Treasures event?

Haunted Treasures is this month’s archeology event, and this time, it’s suitably themed for Halloween with plenty of spooky rewards on offer. Like with other dig events, you need to roll your dice and move around the board in your quest to get a load of pickaxes. Once you’ve got the means to start digging, you can tap on tiles to excavate the dig site and discover the prizes on offer.

If you’re after even more mobile games freebies, we have all the new Board Kings free rolls, Coin Master free spins, and Bingo Blitz free credits. Or, if gacha games are more your thing, we’ve got all the latest Genshin Impact codes and Zenless Zone Zero codes.

Verna is a published fantasy author, with experience writing and editing in the gaming journalism world. She joined Pocket Tactics in April 2024, after spending a year as Content Manager for Gfinity and Stealth Optional. She’s a sucker for anything with a massive open world but when she’s not lobbing fireballs first and asking questions later in Baldur’s Gate 3, she’s busy dealing (and taking) damage as Blade in Honkai Star Rail. She’s currently working on her first solo novel and when writer’s block takes its toll, she’s wandering around in Genshin Impact on her iPhone, collecting anything that isn’t nailed down. She also wholeheartedly believes that pineapple should never be on a pizza. Ever.