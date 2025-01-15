The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event is here, and as it’s not even 24 hours long, you need to act quickly if you want to get as many rewards as possible. With dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, and more up for grabs, you’d best be ready to put some work in. Now, let’s hustle.
If you do end up with some duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade them with. It’s also worth joining that community to find some pals you can partner with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event. Oh, and don’t forget to get your free Monopoly Go dice from our guide each day.
All Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards
In the table below, you can see what points you need to reach all 40 levels, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 15 and ends at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards:
|Monopoly Go Helper Hustle level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Helper Hustle?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown and a maximum of 12 for a heist – it depends on how well you do in these minigames. The best approach to this event is to increase your multiplier when you’re in range of the railroads to get even more points.
With all of the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards in your pocket, now’s the perfect time to read up on another event with our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide.