The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event is a great way to pick up some extra sticker packs, though you might get a duplicate or three.

The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event is here, and as it’s not even 24 hours long, you need to act quickly if you want to get as many rewards as possible. With dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, and more up for grabs, you’d best be ready to put some work in. Now, let’s hustle.

If you do end up with some duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server to find people to trade them with. It’s also worth joining that community to find some pals you can partner with for the next team-based Monopoly Go event. Oh, and don’t forget to get your free Monopoly Go dice from our guide each day.

All Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards

In the table below, you can see what points you need to reach all 40 levels, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 15 and ends at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards:

Monopoly Go Helper Hustle level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Helper Hustle?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown and a maximum of 12 for a heist – it depends on how well you do in these minigames. The best approach to this event is to increase your multiplier when you’re in range of the railroads to get even more points.

