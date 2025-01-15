The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle event is here, and as it’s not even 24 hours long, you need to act quickly if you want to get as many rewards as possible. With dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, and more up for grabs, you’d best be ready to put some work in. Now, let’s hustle.

All Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards

In the table below, you can see what points you need to reach all 40 levels, as well as the rewards you get for doing so. The Monopoly Go Helper Hustle tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 15 and ends at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on January 16.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle rewards:

Monopoly Go Helper Hustle level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Helper Hustle?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Helper Hustle, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. You can get up to four points for a shutdown and a maximum of 12 for a heist – it depends on how well you do in these minigames. The best approach to this event is to increase your multiplier when you’re in range of the railroads to get even more points.

