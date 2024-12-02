It’s event time again in Scopely’s popular mobile game, and Monopoly Go’s Heroic Salute has all the goodies you need. Across 50 levels, there are dice, high rollers, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs for you to collect – everything you need to show the world just how rich you are.
As you can grab up to 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend that you join the Monopoly Go Discord, where you can meet many players to trade any duplicates with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can keep moving a little longer.
All Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards
Below we have a table that details the rewards you get at each level and the number of points you need to reach them. Lasting for one day, the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute tournament begins at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 2 and concludes at the same time on December 3.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards:
|Heroic Salute level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Cash
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|One green sticker pack
|Four
|40
|50 dice
|Five
|20
|Cash
|Six
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|Cash
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|60 dice
|12
|50
|One yellow sticker pack
|13
|350
|One new board token
|14
|40
|Cash
|15
|60
|Five-minute high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|475 dice
|18
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|19
|95
|90 dice
|20
|100
|Cash
|21
|125
|One pink sticker pack
|22
|1k
|850 dice
|23
|120
|Cash
|24
|130
|One pink sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|Cash
|28
|200
|125 dice
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|350
|Cash
|31
|275
|One blue sticker pack
|32
|1.5k
|1,250 dice
|33
|350
|Cash
|34
|400
|Ten-minute high roller
|35
|850
|650 dice
|36
|650
|Cash
|37
|1,850
|1.4k dice
|38
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|650
|650 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1,750 dice
|42
|700
|Cash
|43
|900
|30-minute mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|One purple sticker pack
|46
|1.2k
|Cash
|47
|3.8k
|2.7k dice
|48
|1.4k
|One purple sticker pack
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Heroic Salute?
To pick up points in the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute event, you need to land on tiles with the event token on them; they look like Captain America’s helmet. As always, it’s best to play manually, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile and then lowering it as you move around the rest of the board. The spaces you need to land on change each time you land on one, so make sure you keep an eye on where the tokens are.
Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute event, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other goodies you can grab. We also have Blue Lock Rivals codes and Anime Genesis codes lists for you to look at for even more freebies.