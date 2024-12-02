It’s event time again in Scopely’s popular mobile game, and Monopoly Go’s Heroic Salute has all the goodies you need. Across 50 levels, there are dice, high rollers, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs for you to collect – everything you need to show the world just how rich you are.

As you can grab up to 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend that you join the Monopoly Go Discord, where you can meet many players to trade any duplicates with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can keep moving a little longer.

All Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards

Below we have a table that details the rewards you get at each level and the number of points you need to reach them. Lasting for one day, the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute tournament begins at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 2 and concludes at the same time on December 3.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards:

Heroic Salute level Points needed Reward One Five Cash Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 One green sticker pack Four 40 50 dice Five 20 Cash Six 25 One green sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 Cash Nine 160 150 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 60 dice 12 50 One yellow sticker pack 13 350 One new board token 14 40 Cash 15 60 Five-minute high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 475 dice 18 80 One yellow sticker pack 19 95 90 dice 20 100 Cash 21 125 One pink sticker pack 22 1k 850 dice 23 120 Cash 24 130 One pink sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 Cash 28 200 125 dice 29 250 200 dice 30 350 Cash 31 275 One blue sticker pack 32 1.5k 1,250 dice 33 350 Cash 34 400 Ten-minute high roller 35 850 650 dice 36 650 Cash 37 1,850 1.4k dice 38 500 One blue sticker pack 39 650 650 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1,750 dice 42 700 Cash 43 900 30-minute mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k One purple sticker pack 46 1.2k Cash 47 3.8k 2.7k dice 48 1.4k One purple sticker pack 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Heroic Salute?

To pick up points in the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute event, you need to land on tiles with the event token on them; they look like Captain America’s helmet. As always, it’s best to play manually, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile and then lowering it as you move around the rest of the board. The spaces you need to land on change each time you land on one, so make sure you keep an eye on where the tokens are.

Now that you know everything about the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute event, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to see what other goodies you can grab. We also have Blue Lock Rivals codes and Anime Genesis codes lists for you to look at for even more freebies.