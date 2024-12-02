All Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Heroic Salute tournament is here to help you get your fill of dice, boosts, mega heists, sticker packs, cash, and more.

It’s event time again in Scopely’s popular mobile game, and Monopoly Go’s Heroic Salute has all the goodies you need. Across 50 levels, there are dice, high rollers, cash, mega heists, and sticker packs for you to collect – everything you need to show the world just how rich you are.

As you can grab up to 11 Monopoly Go sticker packs during this Monopoly Go event, we highly recommend that you join the Monopoly Go Discord, where you can meet many players to trade any duplicates with. We also have a free Monopoly Go dice guide, so you can keep moving a little longer.

Below we have a table that details the rewards you get at each level and the number of points you need to reach them. Lasting for one day, the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute tournament begins at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on December 2 and concludes at the same time on December 3.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute rewards:

Heroic Salute level Points needed Reward
One Five Cash
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 One green sticker pack
Four 40 50 dice
Five 20 Cash
Six 25 One green sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 Cash
Nine 160 150 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 60 dice
12 50 One yellow sticker pack
13 350 One new board token
14 40 Cash
15 60 Five-minute high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 475 dice
18 80 One yellow sticker pack
19 95 90 dice
20 100 Cash
21 125 One pink sticker pack
22 1k 850 dice
23 120 Cash
24 130 One pink sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 Cash
28 200 125 dice
29 250 200 dice
30 350 Cash
31 275 One blue sticker pack
32 1.5k 1,250 dice
33 350 Cash
34 400 Ten-minute high roller
35 850 650 dice
36 650 Cash
37 1,850 1.4k dice
38 500 One blue sticker pack
39 650 650 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1,750 dice
42 700 Cash
43 900 30-minute mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k One purple sticker pack
46 1.2k Cash
47 3.8k 2.7k dice
48 1.4k One purple sticker pack
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k One purple sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Heroic Salute?

To pick up points in the Monopoly Go Heroic Salute event, you need to land on tiles with the event token on them; they look like Captain America’s helmet. As always, it’s best to play manually, upping your multiplier as you approach an event tile and then lowering it as you move around the rest of the board. The spaces you need to land on change each time you land on one, so make sure you keep an eye on where the tokens are.

