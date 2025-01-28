The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event is here, and it provides you with the perfect opportunity to stock up on those all-important items, namely dice, cash, boosts, and mega heists. However, it also gives you the chance to get some event tokens, which can help you get even more goodies.
If you’re short on rolls, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some more. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players to trade Monopoly Go stickers and partner up for team-based Monopoly Go events.
All Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards
In the table below we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. With just over one do to it, you’d best act fast if you want to reach level 40. The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event begins at 1pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 28 and ends at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 29.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards:
|Monopoly Go Horn Huck level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|70 event tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|80 event tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|150 dice
|Nine
|200
|100 event tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|120 event tokens
|12
|350
|225 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|130 event tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|400
|250 dice
|17
|350
|150 event tokens
|18
|450
|275 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|200 event tokens
|21
|500
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|650
|325 dice
|23
|600
|250 event tokens
|24
|900
|400 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|300 event tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1k
|425 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|350 event tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|575 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|400 event tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder’s boost
|36
|2k
|700 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3k
|950 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Horn Huck?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Horn Huck event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The heists are preferable as you can get up to 12 points depending on the success of your robbery, though you can still get between two and four for a shutdown. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.
