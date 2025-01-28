The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event is here, and it provides you with the perfect opportunity to stock up on those all-important items, namely dice, cash, boosts, and mega heists. However, it also gives you the chance to get some event tokens, which can help you get even more goodies.

If you’re short on rolls, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some more. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players to trade Monopoly Go stickers and partner up for team-based Monopoly Go events.

All Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards

In the table below we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. With just over one do to it, you’d best act fast if you want to reach level 40. The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event begins at 1pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 28 and ends at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 29.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards:

Monopoly Go Horn Huck level Points needed Reward One Ten 70 event tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 80 event tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 150 dice Nine 200 100 event tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 120 event tokens 12 350 225 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 130 event tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 400 250 dice 17 350 150 event tokens 18 450 275 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 200 event tokens 21 500 One blue sticker pack 22 650 325 dice 23 600 250 event tokens 24 900 400 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 300 event tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1k 425 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 350 event tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1.5k 575 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 400 event tokens 35 750 30-minute builder’s boost 36 2k 700 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3k 950 dice 39 2k Cash 40 7k 2.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Horn Huck?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Horn Huck event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The heists are preferable as you can get up to 12 points depending on the success of your robbery, though you can still get between two and four for a shutdown. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards, you can check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn how you can get even more goodies.