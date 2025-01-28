All Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event lasts for just over one day, so you'd better act fast if you want to reach level 40 and get those rewards.

The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event is here, and it provides you with the perfect opportunity to stock up on those all-important items, namely dice, cash, boosts, and mega heists. However, it also gives you the chance to get some event tokens, which can help you get even more goodies.

If you’re short on rolls, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some more. We can also tell you all about the Monopoly Go Discord server, which is a great place to meet other players to trade Monopoly Go stickers and partner up for team-based Monopoly Go events.

In the table below we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them. With just over one do to it, you’d best act fast if you want to reach level 40. The Monopoly Go Horn Huck event begins at 1pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 28 and ends at 3pm ET / 8pm GMT on January 29.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards:

Monopoly Go Horn Huck level Points needed Reward
One Ten 70 event tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 80 event tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 150 dice
Nine 200 100 event tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 120 event tokens
12 350 225 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 130 event tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 400 250 dice
17 350 150 event tokens
18 450 275 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 200 event tokens
21 500 One blue sticker pack
22 650 325 dice
23 600 250 event tokens
24 900 400 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 300 event tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1k 425 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 350 event tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1.5k 575 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 400 event tokens
35 750 30-minute builder’s boost
36 2k 700 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3k 950 dice
39 2k Cash
40 7k 2.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Horn Huck?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Horn Huck event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns and bank heists. The heists are preferable as you can get up to 12 points depending on the success of your robbery, though you can still get between two and four for a shutdown. To rack up the points, it’s best to use a multiplier as you approach the railroad tiles.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Horn Huck rewards, you can check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn how you can get even more goodies.

