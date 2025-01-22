We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards

Slide into the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle event and pick yourself up some freebies, you have just under two days to grab what you can.

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle: Mr Monopoly and his dog walking in the snow in candyland
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

Monopoly Go’s Icy Spectacle event is a great way to get some extra rolls, as the event has 15,620 dice up for grabs. Better still, you can also get up to 725 prize drop tokens to cash in for even more freebies. Don’t worry, the typical goodies, like sticker packs, boosts, cash, and mega heists, are also available.

Should you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s the best place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers and find partners for the team-based Monopoly Go events.

You have just under two days to reach level 62 in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, as the tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 22 and concludes at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT on January 24. In the table below, we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards:

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle level Points needed Reward
One Five Five prize drop tokens
Two Ten 20 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 25 One green sticker pack
Five 50 40 dice
Six 30 Eight prize drop tokens
Seven 35 One green sticker pack
Eight 40 35 dice
Nine 50 12 prize drop tokens
Ten 160 125 dice
11 50 Cash
12 55 45 dice
13 65 15 prize drop tokens
14 80 One yellow sticker pack
15 425 300 dice
16 70 25 prize drop tokens
17 80 50 dice
18 85 15-minute builder’s boost
19 95 Cash
20 675 450 dice
21 100 30 prize drop tokens
22 115 80 dice
23 110 Cash
24 130 35 prize drop tokens
25 1,150 725 dice
26 140 One pink sticker pack
27 150 50 prize drop tokens
28 160 Cash
29 750 450 dice
30 180 65 prize drop tokens
31 190 Cash
32 210 125 dice
33 160 Ten-minute cash boost
34 230 Cash
35 1.5k 900 dice
36 250 70 prize drop tokens
37 300 175 dice
38 150 One blue sticker pack
39 1,350 750 dice
40 325 Cash
41 350 80 prize drop tokens
42 375 Cash
43 2,250 1.2k dice
44 350 Ten-minute color wheel boost
45 450 100 prize drop tokens
46 575 300 dice
47 500 Cash
48 3k 1,475 dice
49 550 110 prize drop tokens
50 450 40-minute mega heist
51 650 Cash
52 1.8k One purple sticker pack
53 700 120 prize drop tokens
54 825 Cash
55 905 450 dice
56 4.5k 2k dice
57 500 15-minute cash boost
58 800 350 dice
59 950 Cash
60 1.4k 575 dice
61 1.5k Cash
62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle?

To get points in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, you need to land on either the community chest, chance, or railway tiles. While chance and community chest can be useful, we actually recommend you save your multipliers for when you approach the railroad tiles, as they take you to the bank heist and shutdown minigames. Those two activities are how you get points for Curl Champs, the event running alongside Icy Spectacle.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.