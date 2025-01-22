Monopoly Go’s Icy Spectacle event is a great way to get some extra rolls, as the event has 15,620 dice up for grabs. Better still, you can also get up to 725 prize drop tokens to cash in for even more freebies. Don’t worry, the typical goodies, like sticker packs, boosts, cash, and mega heists, are also available.

Should you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as it's the best place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers and find partners for the team-based Monopoly Go events.

All Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards

You have just under two days to reach level 62 in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, as the tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 22 and concludes at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT on January 24. In the table below, we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards:

Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle level Points needed Reward One Five Five prize drop tokens Two Ten 20 dice Three 15 Cash Four 25 One green sticker pack Five 50 40 dice Six 30 Eight prize drop tokens Seven 35 One green sticker pack Eight 40 35 dice Nine 50 12 prize drop tokens Ten 160 125 dice 11 50 Cash 12 55 45 dice 13 65 15 prize drop tokens 14 80 One yellow sticker pack 15 425 300 dice 16 70 25 prize drop tokens 17 80 50 dice 18 85 15-minute builder’s boost 19 95 Cash 20 675 450 dice 21 100 30 prize drop tokens 22 115 80 dice 23 110 Cash 24 130 35 prize drop tokens 25 1,150 725 dice 26 140 One pink sticker pack 27 150 50 prize drop tokens 28 160 Cash 29 750 450 dice 30 180 65 prize drop tokens 31 190 Cash 32 210 125 dice 33 160 Ten-minute cash boost 34 230 Cash 35 1.5k 900 dice 36 250 70 prize drop tokens 37 300 175 dice 38 150 One blue sticker pack 39 1,350 750 dice 40 325 Cash 41 350 80 prize drop tokens 42 375 Cash 43 2,250 1.2k dice 44 350 Ten-minute color wheel boost 45 450 100 prize drop tokens 46 575 300 dice 47 500 Cash 48 3k 1,475 dice 49 550 110 prize drop tokens 50 450 40-minute mega heist 51 650 Cash 52 1.8k One purple sticker pack 53 700 120 prize drop tokens 54 825 Cash 55 905 450 dice 56 4.5k 2k dice 57 500 15-minute cash boost 58 800 350 dice 59 950 Cash 60 1.4k 575 dice 61 1.5k Cash 62 10k One purple sticker pack and 5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle?

To get points in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, you need to land on either the community chest, chance, or railway tiles. While chance and community chest can be useful, we actually recommend you save your multipliers for when you approach the railroad tiles, as they take you to the bank heist and shutdown minigames. Those two activities are how you get points for Curl Champs, the event running alongside Icy Spectacle.

