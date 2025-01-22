Monopoly Go’s Icy Spectacle event is a great way to get some extra rolls, as the event has 15,620 dice up for grabs. Better still, you can also get up to 725 prize drop tokens to cash in for even more freebies. Don’t worry, the typical goodies, like sticker packs, boosts, cash, and mega heists, are also available.
Should you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which we update daily. We also highly recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s the best place to trade your Monopoly Go stickers and find partners for the team-based Monopoly Go events.
All Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards
You have just under two days to reach level 62 in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, as the tournament kicks off at 10am ET / 3pm GMT on January 22 and concludes at 7:30am ET / 12:30pm GMT on January 24. In the table below, we list the rewards you get at each level, as well as the points you need to reach them.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle rewards:
|Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five prize drop tokens
|Two
|Ten
|20 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|25
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|50
|40 dice
|Six
|30
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Seven
|35
|One green sticker pack
|Eight
|40
|35 dice
|Nine
|50
|12 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|160
|125 dice
|11
|50
|Cash
|12
|55
|45 dice
|13
|65
|15 prize drop tokens
|14
|80
|One yellow sticker pack
|15
|425
|300 dice
|16
|70
|25 prize drop tokens
|17
|80
|50 dice
|18
|85
|15-minute builder’s boost
|19
|95
|Cash
|20
|675
|450 dice
|21
|100
|30 prize drop tokens
|22
|115
|80 dice
|23
|110
|Cash
|24
|130
|35 prize drop tokens
|25
|1,150
|725 dice
|26
|140
|One pink sticker pack
|27
|150
|50 prize drop tokens
|28
|160
|Cash
|29
|750
|450 dice
|30
|180
|65 prize drop tokens
|31
|190
|Cash
|32
|210
|125 dice
|33
|160
|Ten-minute cash boost
|34
|230
|Cash
|35
|1.5k
|900 dice
|36
|250
|70 prize drop tokens
|37
|300
|175 dice
|38
|150
|One blue sticker pack
|39
|1,350
|750 dice
|40
|325
|Cash
|41
|350
|80 prize drop tokens
|42
|375
|Cash
|43
|2,250
|1.2k dice
|44
|350
|Ten-minute color wheel boost
|45
|450
|100 prize drop tokens
|46
|575
|300 dice
|47
|500
|Cash
|48
|3k
|1,475 dice
|49
|550
|110 prize drop tokens
|50
|450
|40-minute mega heist
|51
|650
|Cash
|52
|1.8k
|One purple sticker pack
|53
|700
|120 prize drop tokens
|54
|825
|Cash
|55
|905
|450 dice
|56
|4.5k
|2k dice
|57
|500
|15-minute cash boost
|58
|800
|350 dice
|59
|950
|Cash
|60
|1.4k
|575 dice
|61
|1.5k
|Cash
|62
|10k
|One purple sticker pack and 5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle?
To get points in Monopoly Go Icy Spectacle, you need to land on either the community chest, chance, or railway tiles. While chance and community chest can be useful, we actually recommend you save your multipliers for when you approach the railroad tiles, as they take you to the bank heist and shutdown minigames. Those two activities are how you get points for Curl Champs, the event running alongside Icy Spectacle.
