All Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards

The Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event has plenty of awesome rewards on offer as we approach the end of spooky season, and there are plenty of goodies waiting to be claimed as you move around the board. So dust off the bowling shoes and check out what prizes you can score with a strike.

All the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards

You’ve got until November 6 to work your way around the board in the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event, so you don’t have long to jump in and claim as many prizes as you can!

Jack O Bowl task level Points Rewards One Ten Cash Two 25 40 free dice rolls Three 40 Cash Four 80 Green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 170 125 free dice rolls Seven 200 Five-minutes high roller Eight 250 200 free dice rolls Nine 275 Cash Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack 11 350 Cash 12 400 275 free dice rolls 13 375 Five-minutes cash boost 14 450 Pink sticker pack 15 400 Cash 16 525 350 free dice rolls 17 550 Cash 18 700 Blue sticker pack 19 500 25-minutes mega heist 20 700 450 free dice rolls 21 750 Cash 22 950 600 free dice rolls 23 700 Ten-minutes high roller 24 950 Blue sticker pack 25 1k Cash 26 1.1k 675 free dice rolls 27 1.1k Cash 28 1,250 750 free dice rolls 29 950 Ten-minutes cash boost 30 1,250 Blue sticker pack 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,850 1.1k free dice rolls 33 1.6k Cash 34 2,150 1,250 free dice rolls 35 1.3k 40-minutes mega heist 36 2.7k 1.6k free dice rolls 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.6k 2.1k free dice rolls 39 2.2k Cash 40 7k 3.5k free dice rolls

How do I play the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event?

Taking part in this last Halloween-themed event is fairly simple. All you need to do is roll dice and move around the board as normal. You need to hit the four Railroad tiles to earn points in this daily tournament, and the amount of points you can earn is dependent on the mini-game of your choosing.

So it’s played in almost the exact same way as every other Monopoly Go event, which makes it super easy to earn some prizes while you play. Although there are no themed prizes on offer, you can still bag yourself a bunch of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs.

