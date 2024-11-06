All Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards

The Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event has plenty of awesome rewards on offer as we approach the end of spooky season, and there are plenty of goodies waiting to be claimed as you move around the board. So dust off the bowling shoes and check out what prizes you can score with a strike.
All the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards
You’ve got until November 6 to work your way around the board in the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event, so you don’t have long to jump in and claim as many prizes as you can!
|Jack O Bowl task level
|Points
|Rewards
|One
|Ten
|Cash
|Two
|25
|40 free dice rolls
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|Green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|170
|125 free dice rolls
|Seven
|200
|Five-minutes high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 free dice rolls
|Nine
|275
|Cash
|Ten
|300
|Yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|Cash
|12
|400
|275 free dice rolls
|13
|375
|Five-minutes cash boost
|14
|450
|Pink sticker pack
|15
|400
|Cash
|16
|525
|350 free dice rolls
|17
|550
|Cash
|18
|700
|Blue sticker pack
|19
|500
|25-minutes mega heist
|20
|700
|450 free dice rolls
|21
|750
|Cash
|22
|950
|600 free dice rolls
|23
|700
|Ten-minutes high roller
|24
|950
|Blue sticker pack
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.1k
|675 free dice rolls
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1,250
|750 free dice rolls
|29
|950
|Ten-minutes cash boost
|30
|1,250
|Blue sticker pack
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,850
|1.1k free dice rolls
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2,150
|1,250 free dice rolls
|35
|1.3k
|40-minutes mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.6k free dice rolls
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.6k
|2.1k free dice rolls
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|7k
|3.5k free dice rolls
How do I play the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event?
Taking part in this last Halloween-themed event is fairly simple. All you need to do is roll dice and move around the board as normal. You need to hit the four Railroad tiles to earn points in this daily tournament, and the amount of points you can earn is dependent on the mini-game of your choosing.
So it’s played in almost the exact same way as every other Monopoly Go event, which makes it super easy to earn some prizes while you play. Although there are no themed prizes on offer, you can still bag yourself a bunch of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs.
