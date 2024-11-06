We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards

The Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event extends spooky season for a little longer, with plenty of cash, sticker packs, and boosts up for grabs.

monopoly go jack o bowl event image featuring two players bowling a jack'o'lantern ball into a stack of candles
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event has plenty of awesome rewards on offer as we approach the end of spooky season, and there are plenty of goodies waiting to be claimed as you move around the board. So dust off the bowling shoes and check out what prizes you can score with a strike.

All the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl rewards

You’ve got until November 6 to work your way around the board in the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event, so you don’t have long to jump in and claim as many prizes as you can!

Jack O Bowl task level Points Rewards
One Ten Cash
Two 25 40 free dice rolls
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 Green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 170 125 free dice rolls
Seven 200 Five-minutes high roller
Eight 250 200 free dice rolls
Nine 275 Cash
Ten 300 Yellow sticker pack
11 350 Cash
12 400 275 free dice rolls
13 375 Five-minutes cash boost
14 450 Pink sticker pack
15 400 Cash
16 525 350 free dice rolls
17 550 Cash
18 700 Blue sticker pack
19 500 25-minutes mega heist
20 700 450 free dice rolls
21 750 Cash
22 950 600 free dice rolls
23 700 Ten-minutes high roller
24 950 Blue sticker pack
25 1k Cash
26 1.1k 675 free dice rolls
27 1.1k Cash
28 1,250 750 free dice rolls
29 950 Ten-minutes cash boost
30 1,250 Blue sticker pack
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,850 1.1k free dice rolls
33 1.6k Cash
34 2,150 1,250 free dice rolls
35 1.3k 40-minutes mega heist
36 2.7k 1.6k free dice rolls
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.6k 2.1k free dice rolls
39 2.2k Cash
40 7k 3.5k free dice rolls
How do I play the Monopoly Go Jack O Bowl event?

Taking part in this last Halloween-themed event is fairly simple. All you need to do is roll dice and move around the board as normal. You need to hit the four Railroad tiles to earn points in this daily tournament, and the amount of points you can earn is dependent on the mini-game of your choosing.

So it’s played in almost the exact same way as every other Monopoly Go event, which makes it super easy to earn some prizes while you play. Although there are no themed prizes on offer, you can still bag yourself a bunch of cash, dice rolls, and sticker packs.

