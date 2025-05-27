As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases and other affiliate schemes. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Jedi Partners rewards

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event encourages you to work as part of a team to get your hands on some goodies from a galaxy far, far away.

Monopoly Go Jedi Partners: The Monopoly Man wearing Jedi robes in front of some dice in a hallway
Monopoly Go 

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event is a limited-time event that you don't want to miss, young padawans. It's your opportunity to team up with your fellow Jedi in search of valuable prizes, including dice, sticker packs, boosts, and even an exclusive Darth Maul token.

Should you still be in need of partners for this team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you check out the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you stop by our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you need all the rolls you can get.

When is the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event?

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, though there isn't a specified end date; these events usually last for about five days.

What is the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event?

Like all other partner events, Monopoly Go Jedi Partners involves you earning tokens to spin a special wheel, which helps you and your teammates progress towards a shared goal. Moreover, you need to erect as many buildings as you can to get more points, though it's worth pointing out you need to be on at least board five to take part.

Monopoly Go Jedi Partners rewards

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event features numerous projects for you to work on, each of which has five levels, and each level you reach gives you some rewards. Should you complete everything, you can get a limited edition Darth Maul token.

Level Points needed Reward
One 2.5k 200 dice
Two 6k Cash
Three 13k Cash, a ten-minute cash boost, and 200-300 dice
Four 26.5k 20-minute bank heist, one yellow sticker pack, and 300-500 dice
Five 32k Cash 400-600 dice, 30-minute builder's bash, one blue sticker pack

