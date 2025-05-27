All Monopoly Go Jedi Partners rewards

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event is a limited-time event that you don't want to miss, young padawans. It's your opportunity to team up with your fellow Jedi in search of valuable prizes, including dice, sticker packs, boosts, and even an exclusive Darth Maul token.

Should you still be in need of partners for this team-based Monopoly Go event, make sure you check out the official Monopoly Go Discord server. We also recommend you stop by our free Monopoly Go dice guide, as you need all the rolls you can get.

When is the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event?

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event begins on May 27, though there isn't a specified end date; these events usually last for about five days.

What is the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event?

Like all other partner events, Monopoly Go Jedi Partners involves you earning tokens to spin a special wheel, which helps you and your teammates progress towards a shared goal. Moreover, you need to erect as many buildings as you can to get more points, though it's worth pointing out you need to be on at least board five to take part.

Monopoly Go Jedi Partners rewards

The Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event features numerous projects for you to work on, each of which has five levels, and each level you reach gives you some rewards. Should you complete everything, you can get a limited edition Darth Maul token.

Level Points needed Reward One 2.5k 200 dice Two 6k Cash Three 13k Cash, a ten-minute cash boost, and 200-300 dice Four 26.5k 20-minute bank heist, one yellow sticker pack, and 300-500 dice Five 32k Cash 400-600 dice, 30-minute builder's bash, one blue sticker pack

After you finish with the Monopoly Go Jedi Partners event, make sure you check out our Grow a Garden codes, Anime Saga codes, and Blox Fruits codes guides to see what other goodies you can get.