Monopoly Go's Jet Jam tournament can give you a hand in the current partner event, so you'd best pay attention and the roll the dice.

The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, giving you plenty of time to pick up some partner event tokens to give your team a boost in Aqua Partners. Of course, there are plenty of goodies here for solo players, too, including dice and cash, the two most important things in the mobile game.

If you want to take part in the partner Monopoly Go event, it's not too late to find some pals on the Monopoly Go Discord server. While you're there, you can also trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, because what's the point of keeping the spares when you get new ones from other players?

All Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards

The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 9 and concluding at the same time on July 11. As there are only 48 levels, it's feasible for you to reach the final milestone, but just so you know what you're in for, the table below details the points you need along with the reward you get at each level.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards:

Monopoly Go Jet Jam level Points needed Reward
One 15 70 partner event tokens
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Cash
Four 100 One green sticker pack
Five 125 Cash
Six 200 80 partner event tokens
Seven 220 Five-minute high roller
Eight 400 130 dice
Nine 300 100 partner event tokens
Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack
11 625 175 dice
12 450 120 partner event tokens
13 300 Five-minute high roller
14 400 One pink sticker pack
15 500 150 partner event tokens
16 750 215 dice
17 600 Cash
18 600 180 partner event tokens
19 650 Cash
20 1k 275 dice
21 750 200 partner event tokens
22 500 25-minute mega heist
23 750 Cash
24 1.4k 315 dice
25 850 250 partner event tokens
26 1.2k 335 dice
27 850 Cash
28 1.8k 355 dice
29 750 Ten-minute cash boost
30 950 300 partner event tokens
31 1.1k Cash
32 2k 400 dice
33 1.1k 350 partner event tokens
34 3k 445 dice
35 750 40-minute mega heist
36 3.1k 500 dice
37 1,250 Cash
38 3.3k 525 dice
39 1.3k 400 partner event tokens
40 3.5k 550 dice
41 1.5k Cash
42 4.5k 645 dice
43 1.5k 500 partner event tokens
44 5.5k 665 dice
45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost
46 6k 700 dice
47 1,750 Cash
48 18k 3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Jet Jam?

Like many events in Monopoly Go, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns or bank heists to get points for the Monopoly Go Jet Jam tournament. It's completely random as to which minigame you get, but the robberies are preferable as they have the potential to earn more points. However, you can increase the number you get regardless of the minigame by applying a multiplier when you're within range of one of the railroad tiles.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards are, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls. We also have All Star Tower Defense X codes, Gather Speed codes, Grow a Garden codes, and Mugen codes guides for you to get freebies from.

