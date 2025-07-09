The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, giving you plenty of time to pick up some partner event tokens to give your team a boost in Aqua Partners. Of course, there are plenty of goodies here for solo players, too, including dice and cash, the two most important things in the mobile game.
If you want to take part in the partner Monopoly Go event, it's not too late to find some pals on the Monopoly Go Discord server. While you're there, you can also trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, because what's the point of keeping the spares when you get new ones from other players?
All Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards
The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 9 and concluding at the same time on July 11. As there are only 48 levels, it's feasible for you to reach the final milestone, but just so you know what you're in for, the table below details the points you need along with the reward you get at each level.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards:
|Monopoly Go Jet Jam level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|70 partner event tokens
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|100
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|125
|Cash
|Six
|200
|80 partner event tokens
|Seven
|220
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|400
|130 dice
|Nine
|300
|100 partner event tokens
|Ten
|350
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|625
|175 dice
|12
|450
|120 partner event tokens
|13
|300
|Five-minute high roller
|14
|400
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|500
|150 partner event tokens
|16
|750
|215 dice
|17
|600
|Cash
|18
|600
|180 partner event tokens
|19
|650
|Cash
|20
|1k
|275 dice
|21
|750
|200 partner event tokens
|22
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|23
|750
|Cash
|24
|1.4k
|315 dice
|25
|850
|250 partner event tokens
|26
|1.2k
|335 dice
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.8k
|355 dice
|29
|750
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|950
|300 partner event tokens
|31
|1.1k
|Cash
|32
|2k
|400 dice
|33
|1.1k
|350 partner event tokens
|34
|3k
|445 dice
|35
|750
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|3.1k
|500 dice
|37
|1,250
|Cash
|38
|3.3k
|525 dice
|39
|1.3k
|400 partner event tokens
|40
|3.5k
|550 dice
|41
|1.5k
|Cash
|42
|4.5k
|645 dice
|43
|1.5k
|500 partner event tokens
|44
|5.5k
|665 dice
|45
|1,250
|15-minute color wheel boost
|46
|6k
|700 dice
|47
|1,750
|Cash
|48
|18k
|3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Jet Jam?
Like many events in Monopoly Go, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns or bank heists to get points for the Monopoly Go Jet Jam tournament. It's completely random as to which minigame you get, but the robberies are preferable as they have the potential to earn more points. However, you can increase the number you get regardless of the minigame by applying a multiplier when you're within range of one of the railroad tiles.
