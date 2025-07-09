The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, giving you plenty of time to pick up some partner event tokens to give your team a boost in Aqua Partners. Of course, there are plenty of goodies here for solo players, too, including dice and cash, the two most important things in the mobile game.

If you want to take part in the partner Monopoly Go event, it's not too late to find some pals on the Monopoly Go Discord server. While you're there, you can also trade some duplicate Monopoly Go stickers, because what's the point of keeping the spares when you get new ones from other players?

All Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards

The Monopoly Go Jet Jam event lasts for two days, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 9 and concluding at the same time on July 11. As there are only 48 levels, it's feasible for you to reach the final milestone, but just so you know what you're in for, the table below details the points you need along with the reward you get at each level.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards:

Monopoly Go Jet Jam level Points needed Reward One 15 70 partner event tokens Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Cash Four 100 One green sticker pack Five 125 Cash Six 200 80 partner event tokens Seven 220 Five-minute high roller Eight 400 130 dice Nine 300 100 partner event tokens Ten 350 One yellow sticker pack 11 625 175 dice 12 450 120 partner event tokens 13 300 Five-minute high roller 14 400 One pink sticker pack 15 500 150 partner event tokens 16 750 215 dice 17 600 Cash 18 600 180 partner event tokens 19 650 Cash 20 1k 275 dice 21 750 200 partner event tokens 22 500 25-minute mega heist 23 750 Cash 24 1.4k 315 dice 25 850 250 partner event tokens 26 1.2k 335 dice 27 850 Cash 28 1.8k 355 dice 29 750 Ten-minute cash boost 30 950 300 partner event tokens 31 1.1k Cash 32 2k 400 dice 33 1.1k 350 partner event tokens 34 3k 445 dice 35 750 40-minute mega heist 36 3.1k 500 dice 37 1,250 Cash 38 3.3k 525 dice 39 1.3k 400 partner event tokens 40 3.5k 550 dice 41 1.5k Cash 42 4.5k 645 dice 43 1.5k 500 partner event tokens 44 5.5k 665 dice 45 1,250 15-minute color wheel boost 46 6k 700 dice 47 1,750 Cash 48 18k 3.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Jet Jam?

Like many events in Monopoly Go, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in shutdowns or bank heists to get points for the Monopoly Go Jet Jam tournament. It's completely random as to which minigame you get, but the robberies are preferable as they have the potential to earn more points. However, you can increase the number you get regardless of the minigame by applying a multiplier when you're within range of one of the railroad tiles.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Jet Jam rewards are, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more rolls. We also have All Star Tower Defense X codes, Gather Speed codes, Grow a Garden codes, and Mugen codes guides for you to get freebies from.