Scopely’s mobile game is the gift that keeps on giving, as the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is here to give you even more presents. As usual, you can get plenty of dice, sticker packs, cash, and various boosts to help boost your virtual wealth. You can also get some pickaxes, which allow you to dig for other goodies.

All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

Below is a table that details the levels, points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament. It lasts for two days, commencing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 6 and concluding at the same time on December 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards:

Jingle Jam level Points needed Reward One 15 Five pickaxes Two 40 40 dice Three 60 Cash Four 120 One green sticker pack Five 180 Cash Six 250 Seven pickaxes Seven 300 Five-minute high roller Eight 350 200 dice Nine 400 Eight pickaxes Ten 450 One yellow sticker pack 11 525 250 dice 12 550 Ten pickaxes 13 560 Five-minute cash boost 14 675 One pink sticker pack 15 600 Ten pickaxes 16 780 350 dice 17 825 Cash 18 950 12 pickaxes 19 750 25-minute mega heist 20 1,050 450 dice 21 1.1k 15 pickaxes 22 900 Ten-minute high roller 23 1,050 Cash 24 1,650 675 dice 25 1.5k 20 pickaxes 26 1.8k One blue sticker pack 27 1,650 Cash 28 1,875 750 dice 29 1,425 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.6k 22 pickaxes 31 2.1k Cash 32 2,775 1.1k dice 33 2.4k 22 pickaxes 34 3,225 1,250 dice 35 1,950 40-minute mega heist 36 4k 1.5k dice 37 2.7k Cash 38 4.7k 1,750 dice 39 3.2k Cash 40 5.2k 1.9k dice 41 2k Ten-minute lucky chance 42 5.8k 2.1k dice 43 3.4k 25 pickaxes 44 6.4k 2,250 dice 45 4k Cash 46 7.2k 2.5k dice 47 6.5k Cash 48 8k 2.8k 49 6.5k Cash 50 11k 3.5k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Jingle Jam?

Jingle Jam follows the same rules as many Monopoly Go tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Heists reward you with up to 12 points depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns offer four if successful and two if you’re not. To make the most out of this event and maximize your points, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

