Scopely’s mobile game is the gift that keeps on giving, as the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is here to give you even more presents. As usual, you can get plenty of dice, sticker packs, cash, and various boosts to help boost your virtual wealth. You can also get some pickaxes, which allow you to dig for other goodies.
If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which has freebies for you on a daily basis. We also recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s a great place to meet other players who can help you in team-based Monopoly Go events or trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.
All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards
Below is a table that details the levels, points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament. It lasts for two days, commencing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 6 and concluding at the same time on December 8.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards:
|Jingle Jam level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|15
|Five pickaxes
|Two
|40
|40 dice
|Three
|60
|Cash
|Four
|120
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|180
|Cash
|Six
|250
|Seven pickaxes
|Seven
|300
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|350
|200 dice
|Nine
|400
|Eight pickaxes
|Ten
|450
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|525
|250 dice
|12
|550
|Ten pickaxes
|13
|560
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|675
|One pink sticker pack
|15
|600
|Ten pickaxes
|16
|780
|350 dice
|17
|825
|Cash
|18
|950
|12 pickaxes
|19
|750
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|1,050
|450 dice
|21
|1.1k
|15 pickaxes
|22
|900
|Ten-minute high roller
|23
|1,050
|Cash
|24
|1,650
|675 dice
|25
|1.5k
|20 pickaxes
|26
|1.8k
|One blue sticker pack
|27
|1,650
|Cash
|28
|1,875
|750 dice
|29
|1,425
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.6k
|22 pickaxes
|31
|2.1k
|Cash
|32
|2,775
|1.1k dice
|33
|2.4k
|22 pickaxes
|34
|3,225
|1,250 dice
|35
|1,950
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|4k
|1.5k dice
|37
|2.7k
|Cash
|38
|4.7k
|1,750 dice
|39
|3.2k
|Cash
|40
|5.2k
|1.9k dice
|41
|2k
|Ten-minute lucky chance
|42
|5.8k
|2.1k dice
|43
|3.4k
|25 pickaxes
|44
|6.4k
|2,250 dice
|45
|4k
|Cash
|46
|7.2k
|2.5k dice
|47
|6.5k
|Cash
|48
|8k
|2.8k
|49
|6.5k
|Cash
|50
|11k
|3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Jingle Jam?
Jingle Jam follows the same rules as many Monopoly Go tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Heists reward you with up to 12 points depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns offer four if successful and two if you’re not. To make the most out of this event and maximize your points, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.
