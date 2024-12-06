We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

The Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament lasts for two days and gives you the chance to get some sticker packs, cash, boosts, and dice.

Monopoly Go Jingle Jam: The Monopoly Man riding a train with a driver wearing a Santa hat
Scopely’s mobile game is the gift that keeps on giving, as the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament is here to give you even more presents. As usual, you can get plenty of dice, sticker packs, cash, and various boosts to help boost your virtual wealth. You can also get some pickaxes, which allow you to dig for other goodies.

If you run out of rolls, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, which has freebies for you on a daily basis. We also recommend you visit the Monopoly Go Discord server, as it’s a great place to meet other players who can help you in team-based Monopoly Go events or trade some Monopoly Go stickers with you.

All Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards

Below is a table that details the levels, points, and rewards in the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam tournament. It lasts for two days, commencing at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 6 and concluding at the same time on December 8.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards:

Jingle Jam level Points needed Reward
One 15 Five pickaxes
Two 40 40 dice
Three 60 Cash
Four 120 One green sticker pack
Five 180 Cash
Six 250 Seven pickaxes
Seven 300 Five-minute high roller
Eight 350 200 dice
Nine 400 Eight pickaxes
Ten 450 One yellow sticker pack
11 525 250 dice
12 550 Ten pickaxes
13 560 Five-minute cash boost
14 675 One pink sticker pack
15 600 Ten pickaxes
16 780 350 dice
17 825 Cash
18 950 12 pickaxes
19 750 25-minute mega heist
20 1,050 450 dice
21 1.1k 15 pickaxes
22 900 Ten-minute high roller
23 1,050 Cash
24 1,650 675 dice
25 1.5k 20 pickaxes
26 1.8k One blue sticker pack
27 1,650 Cash
28 1,875 750 dice
29 1,425 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.6k 22 pickaxes
31 2.1k Cash
32 2,775 1.1k dice
33 2.4k 22 pickaxes
34 3,225 1,250 dice
35 1,950 40-minute mega heist
36 4k 1.5k dice
37 2.7k Cash
38 4.7k 1,750 dice
39 3.2k Cash
40 5.2k 1.9k dice
41 2k Ten-minute lucky chance
42 5.8k 2.1k dice
43 3.4k 25 pickaxes
44 6.4k 2,250 dice
45 4k Cash
46 7.2k 2.5k dice
47 6.5k Cash
48 8k 2.8k
49 6.5k Cash
50 11k 3.5k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Jingle Jam?

Jingle Jam follows the same rules as many Monopoly Go tournaments; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Heists reward you with up to 12 points depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns offer four if successful and two if you’re not. To make the most out of this event and maximize your points, it’s best to increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know what all of the Monopoly Go Jingle Jam rewards are, take a look at our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of event.

