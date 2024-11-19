How to play Monopoly Go Juggle Sort

Roll up, roll up! The Monopoly Go Juggle Sort event is underway and has plenty of prizes for you to claim from Peg-E’s stand. This new mini-game appears for a limited time, but offers another avenue of filling your pockets and stash of dice, so you can keep rolling and building up your boards.

If you want a head start in claiming tokens, grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice. You can also get some freebies in other games – here are the Bingo Blitz free credits, Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins, and Coin Master free spins.

What is the Monopoly Go Juggle Jam?

Scopely introduces us to a new carnival-themed event, Juggle Jam. In it, you can play the Juggle Sort mini-game and win plenty of prizes. You visit a small stand run by the robot Peg-E, who’s after tokens once again. Use your tokens to play the game, and then redeem a selection of snazzy prizes.

This is a limited-time event, and ends on November 20, at 8am ET / 1pm GMT.

How do I play Juggle Sort?

To take part in Peg-E’s game, you need carnival tokens. These are pink coins you can get from other Monopoly Go events currently on in the game.

Once you’ve got a pocketful of tokens, you can spend them to place four balls in four slots in front of Peg-E. You have to guess the correct combination, so it may take a couple of tries. When you’ve placed all four balls, Peg-E will check them. Any that are correct will remain in place, but the others will return to your side of the stand.

Finding the right combination rewards you with tickets, which you can then redeem for rewards from Peg-E.

How do I get Monopoly Go Juggle Sort rewards?

Now, the moment you’ve all been waiting for. On the Juggle Sort screen, you can see three prizes hanging from the ceiling. You can purchase these with the event tickets. Each time you buy a prize, another will take its place – often costing more tickets than before. Prizes include sticker packs, stacks of cash, and dice.

While you’re collecting tokens for Peg-E, why not join the Monopoly Go Discord and find other players to add? Then, if you find yourself in an event you don’t recognize, you can check out what it is in our Monopoly Go wiki, too.