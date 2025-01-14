It’s the perfect time of year for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash tournament. It’s a nice hobby that makes you feel cozy while it’s cold outside, and if you can get some great goodies from the big man in the top hat, that’s even better. As ever, you can pick up things like dice, cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs during this tournament.
If you get any doubles in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some players to trade them with. We also suggest you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more freebies.
All Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards
The Monopoly Go Knit Clash event is running for just 24 hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 14 and finishing at the same time on January 15. If you want to see how much work you have to do, the table below has all the levels and points you need to reach them, though we also tell you what prize you get at each milestone.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards:
|Monopoly Go Knit Clash level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Knit Clash?
Like many Monopoly Go events, you need to land on the railroad tiles to get points in the Knit Clash tournament. You get to take part in either a shutdown or a bank heist, the first of which offers up to four points, depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not. Heists, meanwhile, can yield up to 12; it’s the size of your heist that determines what you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we recommend you play manually and increase your multiplier when you’re near the railroads.
Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards, make sure you visit our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of in-game event. We also have some Dig It codes for you to search through if you enjoy Roblox games.