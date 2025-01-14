It’s the perfect time of year for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash tournament. It’s a nice hobby that makes you feel cozy while it’s cold outside, and if you can get some great goodies from the big man in the top hat, that’s even better. As ever, you can pick up things like dice, cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs during this tournament.

If you get any doubles in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some players to trade them with. We also suggest you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more freebies.

All Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards

The Monopoly Go Knit Clash event is running for just 24 hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 14 and finishing at the same time on January 15. If you want to see how much work you have to do, the table below has all the levels and points you need to reach them, though we also tell you what prize you get at each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards:

Monopoly Go Knit Clash level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Knit Clash?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you need to land on the railroad tiles to get points in the Knit Clash tournament. You get to take part in either a shutdown or a bank heist, the first of which offers up to four points, depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not. Heists, meanwhile, can yield up to 12; it’s the size of your heist that determines what you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we recommend you play manually and increase your multiplier when you’re near the railroads.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards, make sure you visit our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of in-game event. We also have some Dig It codes for you to search through if you enjoy Roblox games.