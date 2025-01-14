We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Knight Clash tournament is here to help you sweep up some valuable goodies, such as dice, sticker packs, and mega heists.

It’s the perfect time of year for the Monopoly Go Knit Clash tournament. It’s a nice hobby that makes you feel cozy while it’s cold outside, and if you can get some great goodies from the big man in the top hat, that’s even better. As ever, you can pick up things like dice, cash, boosts, high rollers, and sticker packs during this tournament.

If you get any doubles in your Monopoly Go sticker packs, make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some players to trade them with. We also suggest you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get even more freebies.

All Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards

The Monopoly Go Knit Clash event is running for just 24 hours, starting at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on January 14 and finishing at the same time on January 15. If you want to see how much work you have to do, the table below has all the levels and points you need to reach them, though we also tell you what prize you get at each milestone.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards:

Monopoly Go Knit Clash level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Knit Clash?

Like many Monopoly Go events, you need to land on the railroad tiles to get points in the Knit Clash tournament. You get to take part in either a shutdown or a bank heist, the first of which offers up to four points, depending on whether your shutdown is successful or not. Heists, meanwhile, can yield up to 12; it’s the size of your heist that determines what you get. To make the most out of your rolls, we recommend you play manually and increase your multiplier when you’re near the railroads.

Once you get all of the Monopoly Go Knit Clash rewards, make sure you visit our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn about a different type of in-game event. We also have some Dig It codes for you to search through if you enjoy Roblox games.

