When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, that's clearly what the big man in the top hat thinks if the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event is anything to go by. As is typical for these daily tournaments, you can get goodies such as cash, mega heists, boosts, sticker packs, and, of course, dice.
But if you ask us, you can never have enough free Monopoly Go dice, so make sure you check our guide each day to pick up some extra rolls. We also recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server; it's incredibly handy for trading Monopoly Go stickers and meeting other players to team with for the partner Monopoly Go events.
All Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons rewards
The Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 14 and concludes at the same time on July 15, giving you just one day to reach level 40. If you want to know what points you need and what rewards you get, make sure you check out the table below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon rewards:
|Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|12 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|125 dice
|Nine
|200
|15 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|425
|200 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|475
|215 dice
|17
|350
|40 prize drop tokens
|18
|550
|235 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|50 prize drop tokens
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|775
|275 dice
|23
|600
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1k
|345
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|75 prize drop tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.2k
|360 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|80 prize drop tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1,750
|500 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|100 prize drop tokens
|35
|750
|3-minute builder's bash
|36
|2,350
|600 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3.5k
|800 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|8.5k
|2,125 dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons?
You can only get points for the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event by landing on the railroad tiles and taking part in shutdowns and bank heists. To boost the number of points you get, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.
