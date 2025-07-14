When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, that's clearly what the big man in the top hat thinks if the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event is anything to go by. As is typical for these daily tournaments, you can get goodies such as cash, mega heists, boosts, sticker packs, and, of course, dice.

All Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons rewards

The Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 14 and concludes at the same time on July 15, giving you just one day to reach level 40. If you want to know what points you need and what rewards you get, make sure you check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon rewards:

Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons level Points needed Reward One Ten Eight prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 12 prize drop tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 125 dice Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 30 prize drop tokens 12 425 200 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 35 prize drop tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 475 215 dice 17 350 40 prize drop tokens 18 550 235 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 50 prize drop tokens 21 500 Cash 22 775 275 dice 23 600 70 prize drop tokens 24 1k 345 25 800 Cash 26 750 75 prize drop tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1.2k 360 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 80 prize drop tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,750 500 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 100 prize drop tokens 35 750 3-minute builder's bash 36 2,350 600 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3.5k 800 dice 39 2k Cash 40 8.5k 2,125 dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons?

You can only get points for the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event by landing on the railroad tiles and taking part in shutdowns and bank heists. To boost the number of points you get, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

