All Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons rewards

Monopoly Go's Lemonade Tycoons tournament lasts for just one day, so you need to be quick if you want to reach level 40 and get the rewards.

Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons: The Monopoly Man holding a glass with two people next to him in front of fireworks
Monopoly Go 

When life gives you lemons, make lemonade, that's clearly what the big man in the top hat thinks if the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event is anything to go by. As is typical for these daily tournaments, you can get goodies such as cash, mega heists, boosts, sticker packs, and, of course, dice.

But if you ask us, you can never have enough free Monopoly Go dice, so make sure you check our guide each day to pick up some extra rolls. We also recommend you join the official Monopoly Go Discord server; it's incredibly handy for trading Monopoly Go stickers and meeting other players to team with for the partner Monopoly Go events.

All Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons rewards

The Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon tournament begins at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on July 14 and concludes at the same time on July 15, giving you just one day to reach level 40. If you want to know what points you need and what rewards you get, make sure you check out the table below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoon rewards:

Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons level Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 12 prize drop tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 125 dice
Nine 200 15 prize drop tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 30 prize drop tokens
12 425 200 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 35 prize drop tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 475 215 dice
17 350 40 prize drop tokens
18 550 235 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 50 prize drop tokens
21 500 Cash
22 775 275 dice
23 600 70 prize drop tokens
24 1k 345
25 800 Cash
26 750 75 prize drop tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1.2k 360 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 80 prize drop tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1,750 500 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 100 prize drop tokens
35 750 3-minute builder's bash
36 2,350 600 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3.5k 800 dice
39 2k Cash
40 8.5k 2,125 dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons?

You can only get points for the Monopoly Go Lemonade Tycoons event by landing on the railroad tiles and taking part in shutdowns and bank heists. To boost the number of points you get, it's best to apply a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

