If you need to pick up more of the essentials in Scopely’s popular mobile game, the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. During this tournament, you can grab plenty of dice, mega heists, cash, boosts, sticker packs, and more.

All Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards

We’ve put together a table below detailing the levels, points needed, and rewards you get in the Manor Maintenance Monopoly Go event, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 12 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 13, giving you just over one day to get everything.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards:

Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance level Points needed Reward One Ten Two event tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Two event tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 Three event tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 Seven event tokens 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 Seven event tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 Eight event tokens 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 Nine event tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 Nine event tokens 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k Ten event tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k Ten event tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance?

Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance plays the same way as a lot of events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Bank heists are the most lucrative, offering up to 12 points, depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns give you four if you’re successful or just two if you’re not. To rack up the points, we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

That's everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event.