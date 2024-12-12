If you need to pick up more of the essentials in Scopely’s popular mobile game, the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. During this tournament, you can grab plenty of dice, mega heists, cash, boosts, sticker packs, and more.
Should you run out of rolls, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some more. We also recommend you head over to the Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only is it the best place to stay up to date with the latest news, but it’s also where you can find players to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.
All Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards
We’ve put together a table below detailing the levels, points needed, and rewards you get in the Manor Maintenance Monopoly Go event, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 12 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 13, giving you just over one day to get everything.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards:
|Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Two event tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Two event tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|Three event tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|Seven event tokens
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|Seven event tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|Eight event tokens
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|Nine event tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|Nine event tokens
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|Ten event tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|Ten event tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance?
Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance plays the same way as a lot of events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Bank heists are the most lucrative, offering up to 12 points, depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns give you four if you’re successful or just two if you’re not. To rack up the points, we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.
That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event. To learn how you can get even more prizes, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide.