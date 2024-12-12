We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards

The Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance tournament is a great way to stock up on useful items, such as sticker packs, dice, cash, and boosts.

Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance - the monopoly man holding a silver megaphone
Monopoly Go 

If you need to pick up more of the essentials in Scopely’s popular mobile game, the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event gives you the perfect opportunity to do so. During this tournament, you can grab plenty of dice, mega heists, cash, boosts, sticker packs, and more.

Should you run out of rolls, make sure you visit our free Monopoly Go dice guide to get some more. We also recommend you head over to the Monopoly Go Discord server, as not only is it the best place to stay up to date with the latest news, but it’s also where you can find players to trade your Monopoly Go stickers with.

All Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards

We’ve put together a table below detailing the levels, points needed, and rewards you get in the Manor Maintenance Monopoly Go event, which kicks off at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT on December 12 and concludes at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December 13, giving you just over one day to get everything.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance rewards:

Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance level Points needed Reward
One Ten Two event tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Two event tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 Three event tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 Seven event tokens
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 Seven event tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 Eight event tokens
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 Nine event tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 Nine event tokens
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k Ten event tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k Ten event tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance?

Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance plays the same way as a lot of events; you need to land on the railroad tiles to take part in bank heists and shutdowns. Bank heists are the most lucrative, offering up to 12 points, depending on the size of your robbery, while shutdowns give you four if you’re successful or just two if you’re not. To rack up the points, we recommend you increase your multiplier as you approach the railroads.

That’s everything you need to know about the Monopoly Go Manor Maintenance event. To learn how you can get even more prizes, check out our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide.

