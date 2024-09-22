We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

Marvel’s Avengers assemble for board game night in Monopoly Go

Scopely’s Monopoly Go Marvel crossover event turns Earth’s mightiest heroes into powerful tycoons with dice instead of hammers and shields.

Monopoly Go Marvel: Zoomed in key art of the Monopoly man in a silver car with Rocket Raccoon, Iron Man, and X-Men's Storm, looking on at larger characters
Monopoly Go 

Scopely and Marvel have teamed up to bring us a Monopoly Go Marvel crossover event, uniting tycoons and superhero fans for the first time in the casual mobile title. Scopely already works with Marvel Games on Marvel Strike Force, but the two mobile games have very little in common.

In an interview with Variety, Scopely senior vice president of publishing Eric Wood points out that Marvel games and crossovers usually fall into the RPG, action, and card battling genres, but that’s precisely how the Monopoly Go team enticed Marvel Games to work together. He said the crossover is “very different from what you’ve already seen within the gaming space from the brand and where and when it’s shown up.”

According to the Monopoly Go lore, the recurring character Dr. Lizzie Bell accidentally opens a portal to the Marvel Universe, leading to iconic characters like the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the X-Men crossing through to compete on the game board. Monopoly Go’s general manager Massimo Maietti points out that thanks to the game’s plethora of events and minigames, “we believe we can cover this vast tapestry of the Marvel universe as it encounters the Monopoly universe, as well as go deep on some specific storylines or funny moments or hidden details of a character.”

When is the Monopoly Go Marvel crossover event?

Monopoly Go’s Marvel event launches on September 26, 2024. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as we have them.

