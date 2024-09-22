Scopely and Marvel have teamed up to bring us a Monopoly Go Marvel crossover event, uniting tycoons and superhero fans for the first time in the casual mobile title. Scopely already works with Marvel Games on Marvel Strike Force, but the two mobile games have very little in common.

In an interview with Variety, Scopely senior vice president of publishing Eric Wood points out that Marvel games and crossovers usually fall into the RPG, action, and card battling genres, but that’s precisely how the Monopoly Go team enticed Marvel Games to work together. He said the crossover is “very different from what you’ve already seen within the gaming space from the brand and where and when it’s shown up.”

According to the Monopoly Go lore, the recurring character Dr. Lizzie Bell accidentally opens a portal to the Marvel Universe, leading to iconic characters like the Avengers, Spider-Man, and the X-Men crossing through to compete on the game board. Monopoly Go’s general manager Massimo Maietti points out that thanks to the game’s plethora of events and minigames, “we believe we can cover this vast tapestry of the Marvel universe as it encounters the Monopoly universe, as well as go deep on some specific storylines or funny moments or hidden details of a character.”

When is the Monopoly Go Marvel crossover event?

Monopoly Go’s Marvel event launches on September 26, 2024. We’ll update this page with more details as soon as we have them.

That’s everything we know so far about Monopoly Go’s Marvel crossover. While you’re here, make sure you grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice from our guide, or check out the Monopoly Go wiki to learn more about the game. We’ve also got the latest Marvel Strike Force codes for you to redeem.