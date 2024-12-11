All Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards

We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Milky Mixers tournaments gives you dice, sticker packs, and prize drop tokens for completing shutdowns and bank heists.

Scopely is ready to give you even more gifts with the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event. Like other tournaments, it gives you a chance to get your hands on some sweet treats, namely dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, and boosts.

If you get some duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs – and you likely will – make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals to trade with. We highly recommend being active in the server anyway, as you never know when a team-based Monopoly Go event will pop up. Oh, and let’s not forget our free Monopoly Go dice list, which can give you extra rolls daily.

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers levels, detailing the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December and finishes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT, meaning it lasts for just under a day, so you’d best be quick.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards:

Monopoly Go Milky Mixers level Points needed Reward
One Ten 12 prize drop tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 20 prize drop tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 260 200 dice
Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 30 prize drop tokens
12 425 250 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 35 prize drop tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 575 325 dice
17 550 50 prize drop tokens
18 750 425 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 55 prize drop tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 1,050 600 dice
23 900 70 prize drop tokens
24 1.2k 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.4k 725 dice
29 950 Ten-minute high roller
30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 2.1k 1.1k dice
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.4k 1.2k dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.8k 1,350 dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 4.2k 1.9k
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Milky Mixers?

Like with most tournaments, you get points for the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, both of which only happen if you land on a railroad tile. Shutdowns offer between two and four points depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists can yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of this event, we highly recommend that you use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

Now that you know all about the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards, go and read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn more about a different type of event.

