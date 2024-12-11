Scopely is ready to give you even more gifts with the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event. Like other tournaments, it gives you a chance to get your hands on some sweet treats, namely dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, and boosts.

All Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards

In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers levels, detailing the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December and finishes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT, meaning it lasts for just under a day, so you’d best be quick.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards:

Monopoly Go Milky Mixers level Points needed Reward One Ten 12 prize drop tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 20 prize drop tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 260 200 dice Nine 275 25 prize drop tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 30 prize drop tokens 12 425 250 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 35 prize drop tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 575 325 dice 17 550 50 prize drop tokens 18 750 425 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 55 prize drop tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 1,050 600 dice 23 900 70 prize drop tokens 24 1.2k 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 80 prize drop tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.4k 725 dice 29 950 Ten-minute high roller 30 1.4k 100 prize drop tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 2.1k 1.1k dice 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.4k 1.2k dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.8k 1,350 dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 4.2k 1.9k 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Milky Mixers?

Like with most tournaments, you get points for the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, both of which only happen if you land on a railroad tile. Shutdowns offer between two and four points depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists can yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of this event, we highly recommend that you use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.

