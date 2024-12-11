Scopely is ready to give you even more gifts with the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event. Like other tournaments, it gives you a chance to get your hands on some sweet treats, namely dice, sticker packs, prize drop tokens, cash, mega heists, and boosts.
If you get some duplicates in your Monopoly Go sticker packs – and you likely will – make sure you head to the Monopoly Go Discord server to find some pals to trade with. We highly recommend being active in the server anyway, as you never know when a team-based Monopoly Go event will pop up. Oh, and let’s not forget our free Monopoly Go dice list, which can give you extra rolls daily.
All Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards
In the table below, we list all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers levels, detailing the points you need to reach them and the reward you get for doing so. The event begins at 1pm ET / 6pm GMT on December and finishes at 12pm ET / 5pm GMT, meaning it lasts for just under a day, so you’d best be quick.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards:
|Monopoly Go Milky Mixers level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|12 prize drop tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|20 prize drop tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|260
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|25 prize drop tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|30 prize drop tokens
|12
|425
|250 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|35 prize drop tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|575
|325 dice
|17
|550
|50 prize drop tokens
|18
|750
|425 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|55 prize drop tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|1,050
|600 dice
|23
|900
|70 prize drop tokens
|24
|1.2k
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|80 prize drop tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.4k
|725 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute high roller
|30
|1.4k
|100 prize drop tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|2.1k
|1.1k dice
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.4k
|1.2k dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.8k
|1,350 dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|4.2k
|1.9k
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Milky Mixers?
Like with most tournaments, you get points for the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers event by taking part in shutdowns and bank heists, both of which only happen if you land on a railroad tile. Shutdowns offer between two and four points depending on whether you’re successful or not, while heists can yield up to 12 depending on the size of your robbery. To make the most out of this event, we highly recommend that you use a multiplier as you approach the railroads.
Now that you know all about the Monopoly Go Milky Mixers rewards, go and read our Monopoly Go Golden Blitz guide to learn more about a different type of event.