All Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards

Ho, ho, ho! The Monopoly man is bringing festive cheer to us all early in the shape of these delightful Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards. The event kicks off on December 9 and offers sticker packs, cash, prize drop tokens, and much more to stuff your stockings with.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice from our guide while you’re here. Then, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server and find friends to trade new Monopoly Go stickers with.

All the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards

Monopoly Go’s Mistletoe Magic event runs from 3pm ET/8pm GMT to December 11 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Mistletoe Magic task level Points needed Reward One Five Five prize drop chips Two Ten 25 dice Three 15 Cash Four 40 45 dice Five 20 Eight prize drop chips Six 25 Sticker pack Seven 35 35 dice Eight 40 12 prize drop chips Nine 160 150 dice Ten 40 Cash 11 45 15 prize drop chips 12 50 Sticker pack 13 350 350 dice 14 40 25 prize drop chips 15 60 Five minutes of high roller 16 70 Cash 17 500 500 dice 18 80 30 prize drop chips 19 90 100 dice 20 90 Cash 21 125 35 prize drop chips 22 1k 900 dice 23 120 50 prize drop chips 24 130 Sticker pack 25 150 Cash 26 600 500 dice 27 150 65 prize drop chips 28 200 Cash 29 250 200 dice 30 250 Ten minutes of cash boost 31 275 Cash 32 1.5k 1.25k dice 33 350 70 prize drop chips 34 450 Sticker pack 35 850 700 dice 36 550 Cash 37 1.85k 1.5k dice 38 500 80 prize drop chips 39 650 500 dice 40 700 Cash 41 2.3k 1.8k dice 42 700 100 prize drop chips 43 900 30 minutes of mega heist 44 1k Cash 45 1.7k Sticker pack 46 1.4k 110 prize drop chips 47 3.8k 2.8k dice 48 1k Ten minutes of high roller 49 1.5k Cash 50 8.4k Sticker pack and 7.5k dice

How do I play the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic event?

Good news – this event is really easy to play. In fact, it takes no extra effort other than rolling your dice as normal and making your way around the board.

You’ll notice special event tokens on certain spots. If you land on one of these, you pick up the token and gain points based on it. Remember to activate a multiplier if you can as this will gain you more points each time. The points then add up and unlock the rewards above.

While it’s dark and cold outside, why not spend some quality time indoors with today’s Coin Master free spins, Dice Dreams free rolls, Bingo Blitz free credits, and Solitaire Grand Harvest free coins?