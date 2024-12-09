All Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards

Ho, ho, ho! The Monopoly man is bringing festive cheer to us all early in the shape of these delightful Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards. The event kicks off on December 9 and offers sticker packs, cash, prize drop tokens, and much more to stuff your stockings with.
Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice from our guide while you’re here. Then, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server and find friends to trade new Monopoly Go stickers with.
All the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards
Monopoly Go’s Mistletoe Magic event runs from 3pm ET/8pm GMT to December 11 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.
|Mistletoe Magic task level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Five
|Five prize drop chips
|Two
|Ten
|25 dice
|Three
|15
|Cash
|Four
|40
|45 dice
|Five
|20
|Eight prize drop chips
|Six
|25
|Sticker pack
|Seven
|35
|35 dice
|Eight
|40
|12 prize drop chips
|Nine
|160
|150 dice
|Ten
|40
|Cash
|11
|45
|15 prize drop chips
|12
|50
|Sticker pack
|13
|350
|350 dice
|14
|40
|25 prize drop chips
|15
|60
|Five minutes of high roller
|16
|70
|Cash
|17
|500
|500 dice
|18
|80
|30 prize drop chips
|19
|90
|100 dice
|20
|90
|Cash
|21
|125
|35 prize drop chips
|22
|1k
|900 dice
|23
|120
|50 prize drop chips
|24
|130
|Sticker pack
|25
|150
|Cash
|26
|600
|500 dice
|27
|150
|65 prize drop chips
|28
|200
|Cash
|29
|250
|200 dice
|30
|250
|Ten minutes of cash boost
|31
|275
|Cash
|32
|1.5k
|1.25k dice
|33
|350
|70 prize drop chips
|34
|450
|Sticker pack
|35
|850
|700 dice
|36
|550
|Cash
|37
|1.85k
|1.5k dice
|38
|500
|80 prize drop chips
|39
|650
|500 dice
|40
|700
|Cash
|41
|2.3k
|1.8k dice
|42
|700
|100 prize drop chips
|43
|900
|30 minutes of mega heist
|44
|1k
|Cash
|45
|1.7k
|Sticker pack
|46
|1.4k
|110 prize drop chips
|47
|3.8k
|2.8k dice
|48
|1k
|Ten minutes of high roller
|49
|1.5k
|Cash
|50
|8.4k
|Sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic event?
Good news – this event is really easy to play. In fact, it takes no extra effort other than rolling your dice as normal and making your way around the board.
You’ll notice special event tokens on certain spots. If you land on one of these, you pick up the token and gain points based on it. Remember to activate a multiplier if you can as this will gain you more points each time. The points then add up and unlock the rewards above.
