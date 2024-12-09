We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards

Happy holidays, here are all the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards to get you into the festive spirit and fill your pockets with dice.

Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic - the monopoly man over a blurred background
Monopoly Go 

Ho, ho, ho! The Monopoly man is bringing festive cheer to us all early in the shape of these delightful Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards. The event kicks off on December 9 and offers sticker packs, cash, prize drop tokens, and much more to stuff your stockings with.

Don’t forget to grab today’s free Monopoly Go dice from our guide while you’re here. Then, head to the Monopoly Go Discord server and find friends to trade new Monopoly Go stickers with.

All the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic rewards

Monopoly Go’s Mistletoe Magic event runs from 3pm ET/8pm GMT to December 11 at 3pm ET/8pm GMT.

Mistletoe Magic task level Points needed Reward
One Five Five prize drop chips
Two Ten 25 dice
Three 15 Cash
Four 40 45 dice
Five 20 Eight prize drop chips
Six 25 Sticker pack
Seven 35 35 dice
Eight 40 12 prize drop chips
Nine 160 150 dice
Ten 40 Cash
11 45 15 prize drop chips
12 50 Sticker pack
13 350 350 dice
14 40 25 prize drop chips
15 60 Five minutes of high roller
16 70 Cash
17 500 500 dice
18 80 30 prize drop chips
19 90 100 dice
20 90 Cash
21 125 35 prize drop chips
22 1k 900 dice
23 120 50 prize drop chips
24 130 Sticker pack
25 150 Cash
26 600 500 dice
27 150 65 prize drop chips
28 200 Cash
29 250 200 dice
30 250 Ten minutes of cash boost
31 275 Cash
32 1.5k 1.25k dice
33 350 70 prize drop chips
34 450 Sticker pack
35 850 700 dice
36 550 Cash
37 1.85k 1.5k dice
38 500 80 prize drop chips
39 650 500 dice
40 700 Cash
41 2.3k 1.8k dice
42 700 100 prize drop chips
43 900 30 minutes of mega heist
44 1k Cash
45 1.7k Sticker pack
46 1.4k 110 prize drop chips
47 3.8k 2.8k dice
48 1k Ten minutes of high roller
49 1.5k Cash
50 8.4k Sticker pack and 7.5k dice
How do I play the Monopoly Go Mistletoe Magic event?

Good news – this event is really easy to play. In fact, it takes no extra effort other than rolling your dice as normal and making your way around the board.

You’ll notice special event tokens on certain spots. If you land on one of these, you pick up the token and gain points based on it. Remember to activate a multiplier if you can as this will gain you more points each time. The points then add up and unlock the rewards above.

