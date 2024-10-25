We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

The Monopoly Go Monster Munch tournament is a great way to stock up on dice, cash, and even some tokens for the current partner event.

The Monopoly Go Monster Munch event doesn’t have any tricks for you, but you can get plenty of treats from it, including free rolls, cash, boosts, and sticker packs. You can also pick up some partner event tokens, which you can use to get even more rewards. Forget Christmas. Halloween is the new season of gifts.

If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you on the move again. We can also help you learn more about the various in-game events with our Monopoly Go Wiki guide, and as some of them require you to team up with other players, we recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server.

All Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards

We have a table that details the Monopoly Go Monster Munch levels, the points you need to reach them, and what prize you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 25 and runs until the same time on October 26.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards:

Monster Munch level Points needed Reward
One Ten 80 partner event tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 100 partner event tokens
Seven 200 Five-minute high roller
Eight 250 200 dice
Nine 275 120 partner event tokens
Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack
11 350 140 partner event tokens
12 400 275 dice
13 375 Five-minute cash boost
14 425 160 partner event tokens
15 450 One pink sticker pack
16 525 350 dice
17 550 200 partner event tokens
18 700 450 dice
19 500 25-minute mega heist
20 700 240 partner event tokens
21 800 One blue sticker pack
22 950 600 dice
23 900 280 partner event tokens
24 1,150 675 dice
25 1k Cash
26 1.2k 300 partner event tokens
27 1.1k Cash
28 1.3k 750 dice
29 950 Ten-minute cash boost
30 1.4k 320 partner event tokens
31 1.4k Cash
32 1,550 One blue sticker pack
33 1.6k Cash
34 2.3k 1,250 dice
35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist
36 2.7k 1.4k dice
37 1.8k Cash
38 3.8k 1.9k dice
39 2.2k Cash
40 6k 3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Monster Munch?

In the Monopoly Go Monster Munch tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles to score points. These take you on heists and shutdowns; the former rewards you with between eight and 24 points depending on the size of your heist, while the latter yields between two and four.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards, check out our Monopoly Go stickers guide to see what you can do with your new sticker packs. You can also check out our Age of Empires Mobile codes and Coin Master free spins lists to see if you can become as rich as the big man in the top hat.

