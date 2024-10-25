The Monopoly Go Monster Munch event doesn’t have any tricks for you, but you can get plenty of treats from it, including free rolls, cash, boosts, and sticker packs. You can also pick up some partner event tokens, which you can use to get even more rewards. Forget Christmas. Halloween is the new season of gifts.

If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you on the move again. We can also help you learn more about the various in-game events with our Monopoly Go Wiki guide, and as some of them require you to team up with other players, we recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server.

All Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards

We have a table that details the Monopoly Go Monster Munch levels, the points you need to reach them, and what prize you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 25 and runs until the same time on October 26.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards:

Monster Munch level Points needed Reward One Ten 80 partner event tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 100 partner event tokens Seven 200 Five-minute high roller Eight 250 200 dice Nine 275 120 partner event tokens Ten 300 One yellow sticker pack 11 350 140 partner event tokens 12 400 275 dice 13 375 Five-minute cash boost 14 425 160 partner event tokens 15 450 One pink sticker pack 16 525 350 dice 17 550 200 partner event tokens 18 700 450 dice 19 500 25-minute mega heist 20 700 240 partner event tokens 21 800 One blue sticker pack 22 950 600 dice 23 900 280 partner event tokens 24 1,150 675 dice 25 1k Cash 26 1.2k 300 partner event tokens 27 1.1k Cash 28 1.3k 750 dice 29 950 Ten-minute cash boost 30 1.4k 320 partner event tokens 31 1.4k Cash 32 1,550 One blue sticker pack 33 1.6k Cash 34 2.3k 1,250 dice 35 1.3k 40-minute mega heist 36 2.7k 1.4k dice 37 1.8k Cash 38 3.8k 1.9k dice 39 2.2k Cash 40 6k 3k dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Monster Munch?

In the Monopoly Go Monster Munch tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles to score points. These take you on heists and shutdowns; the former rewards you with between eight and 24 points depending on the size of your heist, while the latter yields between two and four.

Now that you have all of the Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards, check out our Monopoly Go stickers guide to see what you can do with your new sticker packs.