The Monopoly Go Monster Munch event doesn’t have any tricks for you, but you can get plenty of treats from it, including free rolls, cash, boosts, and sticker packs. You can also pick up some partner event tokens, which you can use to get even more rewards. Forget Christmas. Halloween is the new season of gifts.
If you run out of rolls, our free Monopoly Go dice guide can get you on the move again. We can also help you learn more about the various in-game events with our Monopoly Go Wiki guide, and as some of them require you to team up with other players, we recommend you visit the official Monopoly Go Discord server.
All Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards
We have a table that details the Monopoly Go Monster Munch levels, the points you need to reach them, and what prize you get for doing so. The event kicks off at 2pm ET / 7pm BST on October 25 and runs until the same time on October 26.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Monster Munch rewards:
|Monster Munch level
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|80 partner event tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|100 partner event tokens
|Seven
|200
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|250
|200 dice
|Nine
|275
|120 partner event tokens
|Ten
|300
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|350
|140 partner event tokens
|12
|400
|275 dice
|13
|375
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|425
|160 partner event tokens
|15
|450
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|525
|350 dice
|17
|550
|200 partner event tokens
|18
|700
|450 dice
|19
|500
|25-minute mega heist
|20
|700
|240 partner event tokens
|21
|800
|One blue sticker pack
|22
|950
|600 dice
|23
|900
|280 partner event tokens
|24
|1,150
|675 dice
|25
|1k
|Cash
|26
|1.2k
|300 partner event tokens
|27
|1.1k
|Cash
|28
|1.3k
|750 dice
|29
|950
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|1.4k
|320 partner event tokens
|31
|1.4k
|Cash
|32
|1,550
|One blue sticker pack
|33
|1.6k
|Cash
|34
|2.3k
|1,250 dice
|35
|1.3k
|40-minute mega heist
|36
|2.7k
|1.4k dice
|37
|1.8k
|Cash
|38
|3.8k
|1.9k dice
|39
|2.2k
|Cash
|40
|6k
|3k dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Monster Munch?
In the Monopoly Go Monster Munch tournament, you need to land on the railroad tiles to score points. These take you on heists and shutdowns; the former rewards you with between eight and 24 points depending on the size of your heist, while the latter yields between two and four.
