It's a new day, and that means it's time for a new event in Scopely's hugely popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament has 40 levels for you to reach, each one offering rewards, varying from dice and cash to boosts and juggle jam tokens.

Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some Monopoly Go sticker packs, though duplicates are a possibility. If you need to do some trades, the Monopoly Go Discord server is the best place to go. While you're here, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, too, as we update it with more freebies every day.

All Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event lasts for one day, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 20 and finishing at the same time on May 21. To let you know what you get at each milestone, we have all of the rewards and the points you need below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards:

Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards Points needed Reward One Ten Eight juggle jam tokens Two 25 40 dice Three 40 Cash Four 80 One Green sticker pack Five 120 Cash Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens Seven 100 Five-minute high roller Eight 225 125 dice Nine 200 Ten juggle jam tokens Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack 11 275 Ten juggle jam tokens 12 425 200 dice 13 200 Five-minute cash boost 14 300 11 juggle jam tokens 15 350 One pink sticker pack 16 475 215 dice 17 350 11 juggle jam tokens 18 550 235 dice 19 250 30-minute mega heist 20 400 12 juggle jam tokens 21 500 Cash 22 775 275 dice 23 600 12 juggle jam tokens 24 1k 345 dice 25 800 Cash 26 750 15 juggle jam tokens 27 850 Cash 28 1.2k 360 dice 29 500 Ten-minute cash boost 30 800 16 juggle jam tokens 31 900 Cash 32 1,750 500 dice 33 1.2k Cash 34 1k 20 juggle jam tokens 35 750 30-minute builder's bash 36 2,350 600 dice 37 1.5k Cash 38 3,500 800 dice 39 2k Cash 40 8.5k 2,125 dice

How do I play Monopoly Go Moon Mine?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in bank heists and shutdowns. The number of points you get depends on whether you win or not. Regardless, you boost the points total by using a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

