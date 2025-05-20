We may earn a commission when you buy through links in our articles. Learn more.

All Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament is giving you the chance to stock up on the necessities, because you can never have too many rolls.

Monopoly Go Moon Mine - a lady in a spaceshuit holding a gun
Holly Alice's Avatar

Published:

Monopoly Go 

It's a new day, and that means it's time for a new event in Scopely's hugely popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament has 40 levels for you to reach, each one offering rewards, varying from dice and cash to boosts and juggle jam tokens.

Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some Monopoly Go sticker packs, though duplicates are a possibility. If you need to do some trades, the Monopoly Go Discord server is the best place to go. While you're here, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, too, as we update it with more freebies every day.

All Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards

The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event lasts for one day, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 20 and finishing at the same time on May 21. To let you know what you get at each milestone, we have all of the rewards and the points you need below.

Here are all of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards:

Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards Points needed Reward
One Ten Eight juggle jam tokens
Two 25 40 dice
Three 40 Cash
Four 80 One Green sticker pack
Five 120 Cash
Six 150 Ten Juggle Jam tokens
Seven 100 Five-minute high roller
Eight 225 125 dice
Nine 200 Ten juggle jam tokens
Ten 250 One yellow sticker pack
11 275 Ten juggle jam tokens
12 425 200 dice
13 200 Five-minute cash boost
14 300 11 juggle jam tokens
15 350 One pink sticker pack
16 475 215 dice
17 350 11 juggle jam tokens
18 550 235 dice
19 250 30-minute mega heist
20 400 12 juggle jam tokens
21 500 Cash
22 775 275 dice
23 600 12 juggle jam tokens
24 1k 345 dice
25 800 Cash
26 750 15 juggle jam tokens
27 850 Cash
28 1.2k 360 dice
29 500 Ten-minute cash boost
30 800 16 juggle jam tokens
31 900 Cash
32 1,750 500 dice
33 1.2k Cash
34 1k 20 juggle jam tokens
35 750 30-minute builder's bash
36 2,350 600 dice
37 1.5k Cash
38 3,500 800 dice
39 2k Cash
40 8.5k 2,125 dice
YouTube Thumbnail

How do I play Monopoly Go Moon Mine?

To get points in the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in bank heists and shutdowns. The number of points you get depends on whether you win or not. Regardless, you boost the points total by using a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.

After you get all of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards, make sure you check out our Anime Saga codes, Egoist Rematch codes, and Grow a Garden codes guides to see what other goodies you can get.

Usually found roaming through Teyvat or throwing Pokéballs around, Holly is a lover of Hoyoverse, Nintendo, and indie games. Animal Crossing is her ride-or-die. She also plays too many mobile games, including Monopoly Go. She got started doing freelance lists for GameRant and Roblox pages for VG247, and producing Genshin builds for Gfinity. Her biggest achievement to date is getting her Pikmin 4 score on adverts across the UK. She can, and will, lay some hot takes out if you let her but sticks to correct opinions like arguing what the best wireless chargers and stylus phones are, and which farming game is the best (it’s Stardew). Also owns a really cute lizard.