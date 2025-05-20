It's a new day, and that means it's time for a new event in Scopely's hugely popular mobile game. The Monopoly Go Moon Mine tournament has 40 levels for you to reach, each one offering rewards, varying from dice and cash to boosts and juggle jam tokens.
Naturally, you can also expect to pick up some Monopoly Go sticker packs, though duplicates are a possibility. If you need to do some trades, the Monopoly Go Discord server is the best place to go. While you're here, make sure you check out our free Monopoly Go dice guide, too, as we update it with more freebies every day.
All Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards
The Monopoly Go Moon Mine event lasts for one day, beginning at 1pm ET / 6pm BST on May 20 and finishing at the same time on May 21. To let you know what you get at each milestone, we have all of the rewards and the points you need below.
Here are all of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards:
|Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards
|Points needed
|Reward
|One
|Ten
|Eight juggle jam tokens
|Two
|25
|40 dice
|Three
|40
|Cash
|Four
|80
|One Green sticker pack
|Five
|120
|Cash
|Six
|150
|Ten Juggle Jam tokens
|Seven
|100
|Five-minute high roller
|Eight
|225
|125 dice
|Nine
|200
|Ten juggle jam tokens
|Ten
|250
|One yellow sticker pack
|11
|275
|Ten juggle jam tokens
|12
|425
|200 dice
|13
|200
|Five-minute cash boost
|14
|300
|11 juggle jam tokens
|15
|350
|One pink sticker pack
|16
|475
|215 dice
|17
|350
|11 juggle jam tokens
|18
|550
|235 dice
|19
|250
|30-minute mega heist
|20
|400
|12 juggle jam tokens
|21
|500
|Cash
|22
|775
|275 dice
|23
|600
|12 juggle jam tokens
|24
|1k
|345 dice
|25
|800
|Cash
|26
|750
|15 juggle jam tokens
|27
|850
|Cash
|28
|1.2k
|360 dice
|29
|500
|Ten-minute cash boost
|30
|800
|16 juggle jam tokens
|31
|900
|Cash
|32
|1,750
|500 dice
|33
|1.2k
|Cash
|34
|1k
|20 juggle jam tokens
|35
|750
|30-minute builder's bash
|36
|2,350
|600 dice
|37
|1.5k
|Cash
|38
|3,500
|800 dice
|39
|2k
|Cash
|40
|8.5k
|2,125 dice
How do I play Monopoly Go Moon Mine?
To get points in the Monopoly Go Moon Mine event, you need to land on the railroad tiles and take part in bank heists and shutdowns. The number of points you get depends on whether you win or not. Regardless, you boost the points total by using a multiplier when you're within range of the railroads.
After you get all of the Monopoly Go Moon Mine rewards, make sure you check out our Anime Saga codes, Egoist Rematch codes, and Grow a Garden codes guides to see what other goodies you can get.